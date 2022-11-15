If you happen to be a fan of both NCIS and General Hospital, then you’ll be pleased to know that on Monday night, your daytime and prime-time loves will merge. It’s all because Carolyn Hennesy, who is the ace criminal lawyer in Port Charles, will guest star in Monday’s NCIS episode called “Love Lost.” And Hennesy receives quite the promotion. She portrays Tara Flynn, the Secretary of the Navy. Having Sec Nav on an NCIS episode isn’t that big of a deal. But there’s a twist. Madame Secretary’s husband thinks his wife is trying to kill him.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO