Leslie Odom Jr. Says 'The Exorcist' Reboot Will Be a "Really Scary" Film
The Exorcist, regarded to be one of the best horror movies of all time, is coming back in 2023 with a reboot. The original film was released in 1973 and won two Oscars, including Best Writing, and Best Screenplay Based on Material from Another Medium. The highly-anticipated reboot will follow the same story line as the original film, and Ellen Burstyn will be reprising her role as Chris MacNeil. The film also features new cast members including Leslie Odom Jr., Ann Dowd, Nigel Barto, and others.
‘NCIS’ Season 20: Is Show Setting Up a Goodbye to Major Character?
The most recent NCIS episode gave us a lot of Director Leon Vance. We know he’s got a nasty left hook, so he’d still be great as a field agent. And he has a (secret) romance with a German woman and admits he’d be happy in a more permanent relationship.
‘Blue Bloods’ Season 13: Showrunner Hints Sami Gayle Could Appear as Nicky Reagan-Boyle
As showrunner Kevin Wade explains, Sami Gayle’s exit from 'Blue Bloods' had nothing to do with Gayle herself.
Jim Parsons & Iain Armitage, Who Both Play Sheldon In ‘Big Bang Theory’ Shows, Finally Meet In NYC: See Photo
Sheldon meets Sheldon! Jim Parsons smiled for a selfie alongside Iain Armitage, who plays the classic role of Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory spinoff series Young Sheldon, on Monday, October 17. Jim, 49, of course, plays Sheldon in the classic sitcom. Iain, 14, posted the photo with the actor, who originally played the part, on his Instagram, revealing that they met at Jim’s latest theatrical production. Both Jim and Iain had huge smiles on as they stood in the theater.
'The Conners' Adding 'Shameless' Star for Guest Role, Reunion With Emma Kenney
The Conners is adding a Shameless star in a guest role this season, sparking an on-screen reunion with actress Emma Kenney. According to TV Line, William H. Macy will be turning up in at least one episode of The Conners during Season 5. Macy will be playing a character named Smitty, who is one of Dan's (John Goodman) old high school friends that has come back to Lanford for a visit. The big guest star role reunites Macy and Kenney, who played father and daughter Frank and Debbie Gallagher on all 11 seasons of Shameless.
Why Hanna's Son Aiden In NCIS: Los Angeles Looks So Familiar
LL Cool J first joined the "NCIS" universe when he appeared in a two-part episode in Season 6. That introduction to LL Cool J's Sam Hanna served as a jumping-off point for "NCIS: Los Angeles," in which the rapper-turned-actor has now been starring for 14 seasons and counting. Hanna may be a trained U.S. Navy SEAL and a Senior NCIS Special Agent, but he is first and foremost a family man. Sam and his wife, Michelle (Aunjanue Ellis), who sadly dies in the Season 8 episode "Uncaged," have two children: Kamran, played by Kayla Smith, and Aiden.
'People We Hate at the Wedding' trailer: Allison Janney, Kristen Bell star in comedy
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Amazon is giving a glimpse of the new film The People We Hate at the Wedding. Prime Video shared a trailer for the comedy Wednesday featuring Allison Janney, Kristen Bell and Ben Platt. The People We Hate at the Wedding is based on the Grant Ginder...
New ‘NCIS’ Episode Features General Hospital Star As Everybody’s Boss
If you happen to be a fan of both NCIS and General Hospital, then you’ll be pleased to know that on Monday night, your daytime and prime-time loves will merge. It’s all because Carolyn Hennesy, who is the ace criminal lawyer in Port Charles, will guest star in Monday’s NCIS episode called “Love Lost.” And Hennesy receives quite the promotion. She portrays Tara Flynn, the Secretary of the Navy. Having Sec Nav on an NCIS episode isn’t that big of a deal. But there’s a twist. Madame Secretary’s husband thinks his wife is trying to kill him.
Springsteen’s ‘Tonight Show’ Takeover, ‘Good Doctor’ Hits 100, Leslie Jordan’s ‘Celebrity IOU,’ Teletubbies Are Back
With a new album out, Bruce Springsteen sits in on The Tonight Show for several nights. The Good Doctor reaches its 100-episode milestone. The late Leslie Jordan appears on Celebrity IOU with a home makeover for longtime friends. If your preschoolers start singing along with the Teletubbies again, blame Netflix.
Everything Coming to HBO Max in November 2022
As November approaches, HBO Max is getting ready for fresh beginnings with a long list of new titles arriving next month. While House of the Dragon concluded its record-breaking 10-episode first season run in October, the HBO Max streaming library is still giving subscribers plenty to get excited about next month.
‘Christmas Story’ Sequel, Getting ‘Pickled’ on CBS, Marital Discord in ‘Fleishman,’ ‘Dead to Me’ Finale
Christmas-themed TV highlights include a movie sequel to the 1983 classic A Christmas Story with a grown-up Ralphie. HBO Max visits an enlightened Santa Camp. CBS brings pickleball to prime time with a comedic celebrity tournament. FX (on Hulu) presents an unsparing adaptation of the bestseller Fleishman Is in Trouble, about the aftermath of a broken marriage. Netflix’s darker-than-dark female buddy comedy Dead to Me debuts its third and final season.
‘New Amsterdam’ Sets Series Finale Date
NBC has set the series finale for medical drama New Amsterdam for January 17 at 9 p.m. The two-hour episode follows the series premiere of freshman comedy Night Court. Additionally, New Amsterdam will return from hiatus on January 3 at 10 p.m. New Amsterdam, from creator/executive producer David Schulner, director/executive producer Peter Horton and Universal Television, stars Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin, who became the medical director of New Amsterdam, one the country’s oldest public hospitals, with the goal of reforming it by tearing up its bureaucracy to provide better care to patients. The series also stars Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, Tyler Labine,...
Westworld Canceled by HBO
HBO has canceled Westworld. The shocking move comes after the series wrapped up its fourth season in August. The sci-fi drama, which was once a big title for HBO, featured a star-studded ensemble including Thandiwe Newton, Evan Rachel Wood, Ed Harris, James Marsden, Tessa Thompson, Aaron Paul and more, had racked up over 50 Emmy Award nominations during its tenure.
‘Disenchanted’ Trailer: Idina Menzel Is Belting Out Her New Song "Love Power"
Idina Menzel is set to enchant us once again with her singing prowess in Disney+’s upcoming movie Disenchanted. Menzel is belting out her new single, "Love Power," over new footage from the sequel. We see several new shots of the upcoming feature in passing while Menzel’s powerful voice hits several high notes. “Just remember the memories that show us the power of love,” she sings which also seems to be Giselle’s way back to finding herself after she takes a villainous turn in the movie.
The White Lotus (Season 2 Episode 4) HBO, “In the Sandbox”, trailer, release date
Follow the vacations of various hotel guests over the span of a week as they relax and rejuvenate in paradise. But with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these picture-perfect travelers, the hotel’s cheerful employees and the idyllic locale itself. Startattle.com – The White Lotus | HBO.
Live, on Netflix.... It's Chris Rock!
Netflix is going live for the first time ever in early 2023, and who better to christen the streaming service’s inaugural attempt at flying without a net than comedian Chris Rock. Netflix announced on Thursday afternoon that Rock will be “the first artist to perform live on Netflix,” as a headliner for the service’s “first-ever live, global streaming event.” The as-yet-untitled comedy special is set to stream in early 2023; additional details will be announced at a later date. “Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation,” Robbie Praw, Netflix’s VP of Stand-up and Comedy Formats,...
