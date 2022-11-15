Read full article on original website
The public health trifecta: RSV, COVID-19, and the flu in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — RSV cases are rising across Tompkins County, as flu season continues and COVID-19 remains present. Doctor William Klepack is the county’s medical director. He says it’s a triple threat. For doctors, Klepack adds it’s challenging. Klepack strongly advises getting all your shots...
Broome & Tioga Back on High COVID Transmission Risk List
Just what no one wanted to hear just before the start of the holiday season: The Centers for Disease Control and prevention county-by-county tracking of community transmission of COVID-19 is showing parts of the Twin Tier are back at high transmission levels. Areas like Broome County where there are a...
Joly upbeat about IPD’s future
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Acting Ithaca Police Chief John Joly sees a bright future for his department. Despite the number of vacancies at IPD, Joly told Ithaca’s Morning News recently he’s optimistic. They’re also seeking lateral transfers. Joly says lateral transfers can come from anywhere in...
Mayor Steve outlines Cortland’s 2023 budget
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland’s budget season is winding down. Mayor Scott Steve says the 2023 budget is bigger than 2022. A public hearing on Cortland’s budget proposal will be held at the next Common Council meeting on December 6th at six o’clock. FULL INTERVIEW: Mayor...
Missing vulnerable adult alert cancelled in Elmira
9:00 PM UPDATE: The NYS Division of Criminal Justice Services and the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office have cancelled the missing person alert for Kuhn. ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials are looking for a missing and vulnerable 82-year-old man from Elmira. The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services sent out an alert that James […]
Part of Hudson Street will close Thursday in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A road closure on tap Thursday in Ithaca. The 200 block of Hudson Street will close between Pleasant and Prospect Streets to install water and sewer service to an apartment building. Pleasant and Prospect Streets will remain open. There will be no water service interruption during the work. It happens from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. tomorrow.
Owego Police Department Report
The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Oct. 31, 2022 through Nov. 6, 2022 there were 83 calls for service, they responded to two motor vehicle accidents, and three traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. William A. Alvoid, age 37 of Owego,...
Schools delay classes for first snow of the season
(WETM) – As the Twin Tiers brace for the first snow storm of the season, several schools have delayed classes for Wednesday morning. As of 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 15, six schools in Pennsylvania have delayed the start of classes by two hours on Wednesday, Nov. 15. These school districts include Canton, Northern Tioga, Southern […]
Latest numbers, November 15th
There has been an uptick in the number of Broome County COVID-19 cases since yesterday.
Owego Police respond to gunshot victim Tuesday night
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – Shots fired in Tioga County. Village of Owego Police responded to the area of North Avenue and George Street around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a gunshot victim. Emergency Services stabilized the 29-year-old, and he was transported to a hospital. He was treated and later released. Officials determined the injury was an accidental discharge. Officials recovered the firearm used in the incident. The investigation is ongoing.
Tioga County sees gap in 2023 budget proposal
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tioga County Legislative Chair Martha Sauerbrey is proposing a solution to a projected budget deficit. In her 2023 budget presentation Tuesday, Sauerbrey suggested using $8.5 million from the fund balance and $4.8 million from the American Rescue Plan to fill a $13 million gap. Overall,...
Tompkins County legislators adopt 2023 budget
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) The 2023 Tompkins County budget has been approved. In a vote Tuesday of 12-1, legislators adopted the over 200-million-dollar budget for next year. Legislator Deborah Dawson expressed concern about the budget, saying predictions of gloom in the economy means a likely increase in goods and services. Dawson...
Byrne Dairy Opens in Endwell, Town of Chenango Store Receives OK
Broome County's second Byrne Dairy & Deli store has opened as the Syracuse-based company continues its aggressive expansion plan in the Binghamton area. The new store at 3100 Watson Boulevard in Endwell started operations at 6 a.m. Wednesday. The site was acquired for the Byrne Dairy store from Thomas Mazzanoble...
Tompkins, Cortland counties prepare budget votes
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County legislators will vote on the 2023 budget proposal tomorrow. It includes about $208 million in spending. Money for highway equipment would be slashed by nearly 97 percent. Funding for Medicaid would also go down. County officials meet at 5:30 PM tomorrow to vote.
Report: DWI arrests plummet in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a sharp decrease in DWI arrests. Data shows 10 people were charged with the crime last month. Compared to September, that’s a decrease of 54 percent. The road patrol unit also charged fewer people with felonies.
Traffic delays Tuesday in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – More traffic delays in the City of Ithaca. Crews will fix a leaking water main at the intersection of North Meadow Street (Route 13) and West Buffalo Street. The two center lanes of Route 13 will close from West Seneca Street to just beyond West Buffalo Street. Expect traffic delays. West bound traffic on West Buffalo Street will not be able to cross Meadow Street, though access to the Milkstand will remain. The 500 block of West Buffalo Street will experience water service interruption at times and will be notified in person tomorrow morning. Additionally, eastbound tractor trailers will not be able to turn left onto Meadow Street from West Buffalo. It happens tomorrow from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Winter weather alerts issued in Upstate NY for snow, ice
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The season’s first winter weather alerts have been issued for a big chunk of Upstate New York, where a messy mixture of snow and ice could hit for Wednesday morning’s commute. “A period of snow moves into the area Tuesday evening before likely changing over...
State grant to help Tompkins County law enforcement review body cam footage
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Nearly $250,000 in state funding is set to benefit criminal justice in Tompkins County. The money would help law enforcement review body camera footage. County Administrator Lisa Holmes says the funds would be dispersed among several agencies, including the Department of Emergency Response. Legislators plan...
Elmira man indicted for May burglary; auto part theft
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been indicted following an incident in May of 2022 where police say he burglarized a Southside auto shop and stole catalytic converters. According to the indictment, Jeremy R. Cornell is facing three charges against him for an act that took place on May 17, 2022. The counts […]
Elmira Police Looking for Crossing Guards
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Elmira Police Department is putting the word out that they are looking for a Substitute School Crossing Guards to help local students cross the road. According to the E.P.D. these part time positions could eventually lead to a full-time position. Applicants who pass a background...
