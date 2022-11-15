Handgun among items stolen from vehicles in Harrison; police seek help to identify suspect

Harrison police are seeking information on a person caught on camera entering and stealing from unlocked vehicles in the township.

A handgun was among the items stolen, according to police.

The suspect was captured by residential security cameras early Sunday ransacking cars along Saxonburg Road, High Street and Jefferson Avenue.

Other items stolen include a purse, two handgun magazines, a Sheetz gift card and $100 in quarters.

Police are investigating and reviewing additional camera footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call 724-224-3355.