Tarentum, PA

Demand for Murphy Building in Tarentum shows renewed interest in business district

By Tawnya Panizzi
Tribune-Review
 2 days ago
Demand for office suites at the near-century-old Murphy Building in Tarentum is outpacing available space.

The large corner building that sat vacant for eight years is breathing new life into the borough’s business district, with offices on the first floor rented at capacity.

Owner Dave Rankin has kicked off a second wave of renovations that will slowly open office space on the second floor and in the basement, starting with upgrades to the Fourth Avenue facade to make it more welcoming.

“It’s exciting to see life coming in,” said Rankin, who purchased the former G.C. Murphy’s store in 2018.

“As soon as we get it done, they’re rented, which is great. It just takes time and money. We have an elevator that will cost $20,000 just to turn it on.”

Rankin secured a $160,000 rehabilitation loan through a Pittsburgh History and Landmarks Foundation subsidiary called Landmarks Community Capital Corporation.

“We are pleased to partner with Dave Rankin on this project,” said Michael Sriprasert, foundation president. “The Murphy Building is a major building in Tarentum with an important history.”

The lending arm coordinates rehabilitation loans to owners of buildings 50 years or older in the Greater Pittsburgh region. About 60% of the loans are made in low- to moderate-income neighborhoods.

Money will help Rankin pay for facade improvements that include a fresh coat of aqua paint on the East Fourth Avenue exterior of the L-shaped building.

It’s a huge contrast to the building’s Corbet Street frontage, with its bright red paint and gold letters.

Rankin said he is working on plans for the second floor of the 30,000-square-foot site.

Renovations are intended to create renewed interest and draw additional tenants.

Earlier this summer, the Alle­gheny Valley North Council of Governments moved into the building after nearly 30 years in Harmar. Leaders cited the centralized location and a revitalization happening in Tarentum.

The building, according to local historian Cindy Homburg, has been a staple in town since it was opened by G.C. Murphy in the 1920s. It had a grand reopening in 1942 and closed nearly four decades later in 1979.

When Rankin purchased it, contractors worked for months to get about 5,000 square feet on the first floor facing Corbet ready. The work included electrical, HVAC, plumbing, flooring and other cosmetic touches. He then worked on the back half of the first floor to get it ready for new businesses.

As proof to its renewed vibrancy, Rankin said he recently was authorized by the U.S. Postal Service to “turn the mail back on” at the building.

“When Dr. Pacek owned the building in the ’80s and ’90s, mail service was set up using two addresses, 414 Corbet St. and 413 E. Fourth Ave.,” Rankin said.

The local postmaster and other postal authorities have permitted him to retain both addresses and to implement interior mail delivery, rather than having tenants use a P.O. Box.

“I am pleased that this building is returning to a state of full occupancy, and I believe that this act of turning the mail back on is a sign of positive renewal,” he said.

Once second-floor and basement offices are rented, Rankin believes it will spur economic development in the rest of the corridor because new tenants will help support other local businesses.

“It’s a win-win,” he said.

