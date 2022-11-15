ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJTV 12

Walmart set to pay $3.1 billion in opioid settlement

By Jacob Smith
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B0xTV_0jBWpU5600
(Getty Images)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart has announced a $3.1 billion opioid settlement framework to resolve all lawsuits by state and local governments regarding prescription opioids sold at its pharmacies, following similar moves by other drug industry giants.

The Arkansas-based retailer said it “strongly disputes” the allegations and does not include any admission of liability in its framework. It also said it will continue to “vigorously defend the company against any lawsuit not resolved through this settlement framework.”

“Walmart believes the settlement framework is in the best interest of all parties and will provide significant aid to communities across the country in the fight against the opioid crisis, with aid reaching state and local governments faster than any other nationwide opioid settlement to date,” Walmart said in a statement.

The announcement follows similar proposals on Nov. 2 from the two largest U.S. pharmacy chains, CVS Health and Walgreen Co., which each said they would pay about $5 billion.

Opioid deaths have soared to record levels in recent years at around 80,000 a year, The Associated Press has reported. Most of those deaths involve illicitly produced versions of the powerful lab-made drug fentanyl, which is appearing throughout the U.S. supply of illegal drugs.

Most of the drugmakers that produced the most opioids and the biggest drug distribution companies have already reached settlements. For years, the question was whether companies would be held accountable for an overdose crisis that a flood of prescription drugs helped spark.

With the crisis still raging, the focus now is on how the settlement dollars — now totaling more than $50 billion — will be used and whether they will help curtail record numbers of overdose deaths, even as prescription drugs have become a relatively small portion of the epidemic.

The deals are the product of negotiations with a group of state attorneys general, but they are not final. The CVS and Walgreens deals would have to be accepted first by a critical mass of state and local governments before they are completed.

Walmart’s plan would have to be approved by 43 states by Dec. 15, and local governments could sign on by March 31, 2023. Each state’s allocation depends partly on how many local governments agree.

Walmart has said its approach to fighting the opioid crisis includes educating pharmacists, reducing opioid distribution, protecting against theft, offering more access to overdose reversal medication, educating patients and advocating for state and national anti-abuse policies.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

UPDATE: Victim, persons of interest identified in deadly parade shooting

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– Dothan Police are confirming at least two persons of interest have been identified in the deadly parade shooting, as well as the deceased victim. According to a DPD press release, during a fight that occurred near the Peanut Festival parade, a gun was pulled and Garyoun Tyrone Fluellen, 22, of Dothan, was […]
DOTHAN, AL
Newsweek

Diesel Is Far From the Only Shortage U.S. Is Facing

Americans experienced the impact of labor and product shortages in earnest during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than two years later, shortages continue to arise and impact Americans. Earlier this month, Americans learned there was less than a month of diesel supply left in storage. It is the lowest storage supply...
The Maine Writer

Kroger Ordered to Pay Two Former Employees They Fired Over Refusal to Wear a Multicolored Heart

A Kroger store found themselves in the middle of a lawsuit after they fired two of their workers over the workers' refusal to wear a multicolored company apron. Kroger was requiring the two former employees to wear an apron with a multicolored heart and phrase. One of the employees, Brenda Lawson, asked not to wear the apron because she considered the symbol to be an LGBTQ symbol and her religious beliefs do not allow her to support or promote LGBTQ +.
The Independent

Bitcoin worth $3.3 billion found in a popcorn tin

A huge stash of cryptocurrency has been discovered in a popcorn tin following a raid by the US Department of Justice. Over 50,676 bitcoins, worth around $3.36 billion at the time of discovery, were hidden on various devices found within the home of a hacker who had stolen them from the dark web marketplace Silk Road.
Daily Beast

Fentanyl and Heroin Tainted With Drug That Can’t Be Reversed

Naloxone is used to save thousands of lives every year, but it may not reverse the effects of a sedative that is now tainting fentanyl, heroin, and other opioids. The Food and Drug Administration is warning health-care providers that routine screening may not even detect xylazine, which is used on animals and is not safe for humans. “FDA is aware of increasing reports of serious side effects from individuals exposed to fentanyl, heroin, and other illicit drugs contaminated with xylazine,” the agency said in an alert. “It is not known at this time whether the xylazine used in these scenarios is illicitly produced (unapproved) or diverted from the animal drug supply.”
Mashed

What Does Costco Do With All Of Its Leftover Food?

Food waste is a critical issue across the world. According to BBC News, "over 900 million tonnes every year" worldwide, with 17% of food sold to consumers, ends up in the trash. In America, the USDA believes that 30% to 40% of all food is wasted, equating to 133 billion pounds and $161 billion.
WJTV 12

Customers warning after Mississippi baker fails to deliver

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Dorothy Johnson and her husband danced their way into their sixth year of marriage with a memorable anniversary party in their backyard. However, there’s one part Johnson wishes she could forget. “I had a cake lady supposed to be bringing my cake. Her name was Tam,” Johnson said. “She never did […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

44K+
Followers
23K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy