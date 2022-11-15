Read full article on original website
coastalreview.org
Public comment period opens on draft offshore wind areas
The federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management on Wednesday announced that a 30-day public comment period has begun on eight draft offshore wind energy areas, including off the North Carolina coast. BOEM said it will hold virtual public meetings to engage the fishing community and environmental organizations to gather more...
coastalreview.org
State, Chemours settle discharge permit challenge
RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality announced Monday that it had reached a settlement with Chemours in the company’s appeal of its discharge permit requirements. The agreement ends litigation without changing the discharge permit issued to Chemours for the treatment of contaminated groundwater to significantly...
coastalreview.org
Corps reinstates seasonal dredging window at state ports
Harbors at North Carolina’s state ports cannot be dredged year-round, a U.S. District judge ruled earlier this fall. The Army Corps of Engineers reinstated the seasonal dredging window for hopper dredging of the harbors at the ports in Morehead City and Wilmington after the judge’s Sept. 26 ruling.
coastalreview.org
Susan West, 73, remembered as longtime voice of NC fishers
BUXTON — Susan West, a longtime advocate for the Hatteras Island fishing community and a writer who helped foster improved communications and respect between regulators and fishermen, died last week at age 73. “She made sure that Hatteras and those small fishing communities were never left out of the...
