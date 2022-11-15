ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman ends up in hospital after mistaking super glue for eye drops

By Breanna Robinson
 2 days ago

A woman on TikTok tried to fix sore peepers with some eye drops - but it was actually super glue.

Lyd, who goes by @icyylyd on the platform, shared a video compilation filled with photos and footage of the incident's aftermath.

Lyd further said that she mistakenly glued her left eye shut when she had woken up and reached over for what she thought were her eyedrops.

She also highlighted photos of herself with her left eye closed while she was resting in a hospital bed. The hospital had tried to get her eyes open by giving her an emollient to dissolve the glue.

However, that didn't work, so a doctor, who was seen in the video, started to gently pick away at the glue surrounding her eye to try and open it up.

Eventually, the medical staff took got Lyd's eye open using a "metal tool."

Lyd then proceeded to show pictures of her eye afterwards and said that she was "in so much pain" after all was said and done.

@icyylyd

Not fun :))) read bottles before using! #fyp #superglueineye #foryoupage #foryou

People didn't hesitate to sympathise with Lyd's experience in the comments section.

One person wrote: "Omg, hope you're feeling better."

"Ouch! I felt the pain through the screen," another added.

A third, who was an ophthalmology technician, wrote: "Former ophthalmic tech here! This happens WAY more often than you'd think. Sometimes the only way is to trim the lashes down."

Someone else simply added:"Superglue evil for designing their bottles the same as eyedrop bottles."

In other videos, it seems Lyd's eye has completely recovered.

Indy100 reached out to Lyd for comment via TikTok comment.

