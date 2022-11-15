ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nas' Brother Responds To 21 Savage Saying The Rapper Isn't Relevant

By Marc Griffin
Jungle has responded to 21 Savage ’s comments about his brother’s relevancy. On Monday (Nov. 14), the rapper commented on a Shade Room post regarding 21’s remarks and decided to draw a line where he stands, backing his brother in the process.

The Queensbridge emcee also told the ATL rapper how he felt about his latest project, Her Loss , and mocked Savage and Drake’s song, “Rich Flex” in the process.

“21 Savage is trash. Glad Nas dropped KD3 so fans can hear real bars,” Jungle, also known as Jabari Jones, said, tagging Savage. “21 can you do something for me??”

The Her Loss rapper made the comments during a recent appearance in a Clubhouse chatroom, aptly titled “Is Nas the Greatest Rapper or What?”

During the Clubhouse chat, 21, born Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, challenged the notion of relevancy. Abraham-Joseph, 30, then explained why he felt Nasir was no longer considered relevant in the game, but concluded that he has “a loyal-ass fan base and makes good-ass music.”

“What y’all saying relevant, though?” 21 asked. “I don’t feel like he’s relevant. I just feel like he’s got fans, he’s not relevant”. “[He] just has a loyal ass fan base, and he still makes good-ass music.”

Jungle’s response arrives just a couple days after Nas and Hit-Boy dropped the final installment of the King’s Disease series, King’s Disease III .

The 16th LP from the NYC rapper was met with critical acclaim upon release and addressed a series of topics such as his long-settled beef with Jay-Z, Pete Rock’s Illmatic lawsuit, and more.

Escobar season will continue into 2023 as the emcee has plans to perform at Madison Square Garden for the first time on February 24. As the flyer implies, Nas will hit the stage with material from the King’s Disease trilogy and beyond.

Chase cardholders will have exclusive access to the tickets from 10 a.m. EST on Tuesday (November 15) to 10 p.m. EST on Thursday (November 17). Tickets will then become available to the general public on November 18 at 10 a.m.

