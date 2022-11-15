ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post Malone, Swae Lee’s “Sunflower” Becomes Highest Charting Single In RIAA History

By Amber Corrine
 2 days ago
Grammy-nominated artist Post Malone has just reached another rare feat in his career. The five-time Diamond-certified artist’s single, “ Sunflower ,” has just become the highest charting single in RIAA history. The Swae Lee -assisted track is now certified 17x-Platinum, making it the biggest single of his era.

To celebrate, on Monday (Nov. 14) the pair proudly took a photo with co-producer Louis Bell and co-writer Billy Walsh holding the hefty plaque.

Left to Right: Co-Producer Louis Bell, Post Malone, Swae Lee, Co-Writer Billy Walsh

“Sunflower,” which appeared on the soundtrack to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse , is also featured on Malone’s third studio-album, Hollywood’s Bleeding . Aside from scoring a new 17x-Platinum status, Posty also earned 14 more RIAA certifications for 2017’s “Congratulations” and 10x-platinum certifications for “Psycho” and “White Iverson” — his debut single.

TMZ caught up with the Twelve Carat Toothache artist, where he gave props to Lee for doing a lot of “heavy lifting” on the track.

“I want to say thank you to Swae Lee. Swae Lee did a lot of the writing and the heavy lifting on that song, and he’s one of the most talented artist and most beautiful men in the world. I’m so honored to be able to have done a song with him and we got some more on the way —some special stuff.”

The media outlet also caught up with one-half of Rae Sremmurd , where Lee expressed his gratitude for being part of the 17x-platinum track. “You guys made history with us!” he said. “And to Post and Miles Morales, glad the music could get the attention and love it deserves. So much more to come! Sremmlife!”

Malone is currently wrapping up his North American Twelve Carat tour , with upcoming shows in Los Angeles on Tuesday (Nov. 15) and Wednesday (Nov. 16).

Check out Post Malone and Swae Lee posing with their 17x-Platinum certified plaque from the RIAA above and the video for “Sunflower” below.

