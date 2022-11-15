ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bolt Extends Solution to Adobe, Magento Users

By Arthur Zaczkiewicz
 2 days ago
The checkout solution improves the overall shopping experience for consumers. Monkey Business - stock.adobe.co

Bolt, the checkout technology company, said its Quick Checkout solution is now available for Adobe Commerce and Magento Open Source users.

Quick Checkout allows users of Adobe Commerce and Magento Open Source to “add mobile-friendly, password-less checkout experiences so they can streamline the checkout for shoppers,” Bolt said, adding that the “solution integrators can also now offer their e-commerce clients a stress-free checkout offering that can be implemented in less than an hour, with no custom coding needed.”

The addition of Quick Checkout comes at a time when consumers are increasingly seeking smoother and friction-free shopping experiences as well as greater personalization.

Mike Byrnes, vice president of strategic partnerships at Bolt, said Adobe is known for working with businesses to transform their commerce platforms. “Now that Quick Checkout is available for Adobe Commerce and Magento Open Source users, more brands will be able to quickly implement streamlined checkout experiences so they can increase checkout conversions and repeat purchases,” Byrnes said.

Justin Merickel, vice president of partnerships at Adobe, said consumers today “expect personalized and seamless shopping experiences that cater to their individual preferences. Quick Checkout makes it easy for merchants to offer shoppers a convenient and secure checkout experience where they can complete purchases in as little as one click.”

In October, Bolt launched its latest product, “Bolt Shopper Assistant,” which the company said is the “first virtual shopping assistant of its kind” and promises to enable retailers to turn anonymous guest shoppers into account-holding customers by providing a faster login for returning shoppers and increasing conversion with personalized shopping experiences.

