Tom Brady Says One Play Brought Him ’Embarrassment and Shame’

The Bucs quarterback slipped on the field while trying to catch a pass from running back Leonard Fournette in Munich, Germany.

Tom Brady briefly took on the role of wide receiver in the Buccaneers ’ 21–16 in over the Seahawks on Sunday, and it didn’t go as planned.

Split wide left with tailback Leonard Fournette behind center in the third quarter, Brady was targeted by Fournette but slipped on the field and the pass was intercepted . Brady discussed the play during this week’s episode of his Let’s Go! podcast .

“I think the thing about it was when the ball was in the air, I obviously knew I wasn’t gonna catch it, but I tried to go up to at least tackle and try to keep the ball, and then I fell on my face,” Brady said. “So in a lot of ways, you know, (I felt) embarrassment and shame at the same time on the same play. I won’t forget that play. And I haven’t had many receptions in my career, so I thought it would be pretty cool to get one in Germany. But it only seems right that the country with no speed limit on the autobahn got to see me run routes as a wide receiver, which was very, very slow.”

Seattle cornerback Tariq Woolen recorded the interception . The Seahawks fumbled on their subsequent possession, so the mistake wasn’t consequential.

Even though Tampa Bay still eked out the win, we suspect the Buccaneers won’t be using that play call again this season.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Tampa Bay Buccaneers coverage, go to BucsGameday .