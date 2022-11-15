Officials find 28 pounds of cocaine worth $450K in woman's wheelchair at JFK

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — A woman arriving at John F. Kennedy International Airport was arrested last week when U. S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized her wheelchair which was loaded with nearly 30 pounds of cocaine, authorities said.

According to officials, Emelinda Paulino De Rivas, a citizen of the Dominican Republic, was traveling in a wheelchair when she arrived on a flight from Punta Cana, Dominican Republic on November 10.

Customs and Border Protection officers decided to interview De Rivas after they noticed that the wheels on the wheelchair were not turning.

Authorities then x-rayed De Rivas' wheelchair and noticed an anomaly in all four wheels. When CBP officers probed the four wheels, they discovered a white powder that tested positive for cocaine.

Photo credit U. S. Customs and Border Protection

The weight of the cocaine seized was approximately 28 lbs. with an estimated street value of $450,000, officials said.

De Rivas was arrested for the importation of a controlled substance and was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations. She faces federal narcotics smuggling charges.

“CBP stands steadfast and determined in working with our partners to identify the trans- national criminal networks responsible for importing these deadly drugs into our neighborhoods.” said Francis J. Russo, Director of CBP’s New York Field Operations. “CBP’s mission is to guard the borders and ports of entry 24/7, 365 days a year to prevent these dangerous drugs from potentially killing our family, friends, and neighbors.”