‘RRR’ Sequel: Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli Says Story In The Works

By Nancy Tartaglione
 2 days ago
RRR filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli has said that his father, screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad, is “working on the story” for a sequel to the epic action smash.

When asked about the possibility of an RRR 2 during a Chicago screening event at the weekend, Rajamouli said, “I would absolutely love to do that. I can’t reveal many details about it, but my father is the storywriter for all my films; we discussed a bit about it and he is working on the story.” This drew cheers from the Windy City crowd — and should certainly delight fans of the original which has grossed more than $140 million worldwide since breaking records upon release in March.

It appears to be early days on an RRR sequel which would not be Rajamouli’s next picture. He is set to direct an untitled feature starring Mahesh Babu, with production beginning in the spring.

Still, Rajamouli is no stranger to sequels, having followed up the massive success of 2015’s Baahubali: The Beginning with 2017’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion , which outgrossed the original, taking more than $255M worldwide.

RRR is a fictionalized story of real Indian freedom fighters and stars Jr NTR , Ram Charan , Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt .

Shortly after its release, Rajamouli told Deadline, of NTR and Charan, “They are like my younger brothers, they are my family friends. Of course I would love to work with them again, and I can say from their side they would like to work with me again.”

Some eyebrows were raised when RRR was not selected as India’s Best International Feature Oscar submission. However, the in-demand filmmaker, who signed with CAA in September, has lately been making the rounds in the U.S. as RRR is on a big Academy push in all other categories

