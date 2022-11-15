ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jodie Comer’s ‘Prima Facie’ to Open on Broadway in April

By Abbey White
Jodie Comer ’s Broadway debut in Prima Facie is set for this coming spring.

The U.S. premiere of the new play from Suzie Miller and starring the Killing Eve Emmy winner will open on April 23 at the Golden Theatre. Previews will begin on April 11.

“I cannot wait to continue the journey with Prima Facie on Broadway this coming spring. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine having the opportunity to play on Broadway with a story as unique and thought-provoking as this one,” Comer said in a statement. “I’m honored that a theatre as rich in history as the Golden Theatre will be home to it.”

Directed by Justin Martin and produced by Empire Street Productions, the story follows a young barrister named Tessa (Comer), who specializes in defendants accused of sexual assault. After climbing her way up from a working-class background, she’s now at the top of her game, but when Tessa personally experiences sexual assault, she must confront where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge.

Comer’s West End debut, Prima Facie opened on April 27 at the Harold Pinter Theatre, running through June. It’s Golden Theatre run is a strictly limited 10-week engagement.

Previous creative team announcements include set and costume design by Miriam Buether, with Natasha Chivers serving as the lighting designer, Ben and Max Ringham as sound designers and Rebecca Lucy Taylor as composer. Video is by William Williams for Treatment Studio.

Hailing from Miller, a former human and children’s rights lawyer, the show will team during its limited run with two organizations — The Schools Consent Project and Everyone’s Invited — in a partnership that aims to help support education around and the support of sexual assault survivors.

Having already worked with the show’s West End production, The Schools Consent Project, a U.K.-based charity focused on educating young people on consent and sexual assault, will extend the organization’s outreach to U.S. schools. Everyone’s Invited is a digital safe place for survivors to anonymously share their stories, offering a sense of relief, catharsis and empowerment, along with a community and hope.

The production will also launch the Prima Facie Pro Bono Project, a low-price ticket lottery and rush policy for every performance, with special free ticket access to specific partner and community organizations.

