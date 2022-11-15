Read full article on original website
visitalbuquerque.org
Celebrate the Holidays with an Indigenous Recipe
The holidays are a great time to enjoy cooking a recipe and sharing it with your loved ones. Indian Pueblo Kitchen’s Executive Chef Davida Becenti (Diné) shared her recipe for posole, a spicy corn stew traditionally made with pork that is common for New Mexicans to eat during the holiday season. Indulge in a simmering bowl to warm you up this winter!
losalamosreporter.com
Affordable Arts 2022 At Fuller Lodge Art Center Opens Nov. 25
The entire Fuller Lodge Arts Center Gallery Shop is bedecked with the work of 27 new artists as well as returning favorites for Affordable Arts 2022. Courtesy photo. The Los Alamos Arts Council is pleased to announce Affordable Arts 2022. An annual favorite, shoppers will find gifts to fit their...
losalamosreporter.com
SALA Gets Set To Launch
Allan Saenz, owner and operator of the SALA Event Center in the former Reel Deal building. Photo by Kevin Holsapple. The buzz is growing around the new SALA Event Center in downtown Los Alamos. “Our work is now at a feverish pace to complete all of the things that need...
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Family Council And Youth Activity Centers Honored By Council With A Proclamation
Los Alamos County Councilors on Tuesday evening recognized the 60th anniversary of Los Alamos Family Council and the 40th anniversary of the Youth Activity Centers with a proclamation. Pictured are, from left, Ed Vigil, Mae Lopez, Maegan Carter, Family Council Executive Director Jordan Redmond and Councilor David Izraelevitz. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com.
4 Great Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in New Mexico that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients only.
losalamosreporter.com
2022 Sugar Plum Tea Party Set For Saturday At Fuller Lodge
Dance Arts Los Alamos (DALA) is hosting a one-time only Sugar Plum on the Hill Tea Party Saturday Nov. 19 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Fuller Lodge. Tickets are $20 and may be pre-purchased through this link or from the QR code above. The event is to raise funds for DALA’s Nutcracker production. In addition to tea and treats to share with friends and family, the Sugar Plum on “The Hill” ballerinas will be there in costume to pose and take photos with young fans. The event will be a great way to get into the holiday spirit. For more information contact Rose Gattis (rosegattis.dala@gmail.com) or Christine Hipp (christine.hipp70@gmail.com).
losalamosreporter.com
Bob’s Bodacious BBQ To Hold Meat Only Sale Wednesday
The folks at Bob’s Bodacious BBQ are holding a meat only sale on Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. or sold out. Included in the sale are: Whole Babyback ribs $26.99 each, Hot Wings (24 per bag) $39.96, pulled pork $16.49 per pound (bags approximately 2-3.5 pounds), brisket $18.49 per pound (bags 2-3.5 lbs) smoked sausage $12.99 per pound(bags 2.5 lbs). Please note the restaurant will not be open for dining. Bob’s is located at 3801 Arkansas Ave. in Los Alamos..
KRQE News 13
Historic photos of Santa Fe Plaza through the years
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s capital city has a long history. Santa Fe’s Plaza was founded by the Spanish in 1609 as a strategic location for defense. It also served as the Santa Fe trail’s endpoint marker after Mexico gained independence. Larry Barker’s recent story,...
losalamosreporter.com
Council Honors Los Alamos Garden Club With Proclamation Marking Its 75th Anniversary
Los Alamos Garden Club members Joyce Zaugg, far left and Kersti Rock accept a proclamation by Los Alamos County Council from Vice Chair Denise Derkacs honoring the Club’s 75th anniversary. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. maire@losalamosreporter.com. Los Alamos County Council on Tuesday evening honored the Los Alamos Garden Club...
New Mexico treasure hunt: Box of relics buried 155 years ago
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – “I don’t know if we’ll find it. Someone may have found it many years ago. It might be sitting in someone’s garage somewhere, and they don’t even know what they have. Quien Sabe?,” said State Historian Rob Martinez. He’s talking about a lost treasure trove buried in the Territory of New […]
KRQE News 13
Storehouse New Mexico hosts Thanksgiving food drive
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Storehouse New Mexico food pantry is teaming up with Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico to host a huge Thanksgiving food drive for those who need it most here in our state. The food drive will be on November 18 at the Albertsons Market,...
losalamosreporter.com
LA Cares Semi-Annual Food Drive Is Saturday, Nov. 19
USPS postal workers and local Boy Scouts are working together to support LA Cares, our local food pantry. This is the time of year when residents are asked to put a bag of groceries near their mailbox to be picked up and donated to LA Cares. Postal workers, Boy Scouts and other volunteers will be circulating on the streets of Los Alamos and White Rock picking up donated items on Saturday, Nov. 19. Please put food items out in the morning to make it easier for pick up. The food will be taken to a central location, sorted and prepared for storage.
Hundreds of Albuquerque kids gifted new winter coats
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of kids in Albuquerque now have new winter coats. Fed Ex cares and ‘Operation Warm’ teamed up to hand out coats to 450 students at Hodgin Elementary School on Wednesday. Students were able to look through different coats and find one that fit them best. “I think it has a huge impact […]
losalamosreporter.com
LANL Employees In Los Alamos And Santa Fe Facilities Required To Wear Masks Indoors
Effective Tuesday, Los Alamos National Laboratory must wear masks indoors in both Los Alamos and Santa Fe Lab facilities in accordance with CDC guidance. The announcement to employees says that on November 10, the COVID-19 community level moved to high in Los Alamos and Santa Fe counties. “All other Lab...
losalamosreporter.com
Wedding Announcement: Seth Sanchez And Amanda Jo Audette
Seth Sanchez and Amanda Jo Audette were married October 22 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Santa Fe. Mandy is a freelance copywriter and marketing consultant, teaches trumpet lessons and plays trumpet with Partizani Brass Band and Pussy Rag. Seth works at Neptune and Company in Los Alamos and plays the trumpet with the Los Alamos Hillstompers. The couple is pictured here as they celebrate their wedding by parading down Barcelona Avenue with their guests and the Partizani Brass Band. Photo by Skip Wecksung.
KRQE News 13
Healthcare advocates say around $65 million improperly taken from Healthcare Affordability fund last year
Healthcare advocates say around $65 million improperly taken from Healthcare Affordability fund last year. Healthcare advocates say around $65 million improperly …. Healthcare advocates say around $65 million improperly taken from Healthcare Affordability fund last year. One dead after police shooting in northeast Albuquerque. One dead after police shooting in...
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Steps Up Big For Asylum Seekers
The load of 70 boxes of supplies delivered to Colores United in Deming Oct. 25 for legal asylum seekers. The contents were donated by Los Alamos County residents. Courtesy photo. Items loaded in a minivan. A large van was filled too. Courtesy photo. The Deming common room and dining area....
losalamosreporter.com
Thank You, Los Alamos Interfaith And Community
I hope this letter finds you all well. My name is Farid Sharifi and I am the programs director for Albuquerque office. With the recent burglary of our storage facility, we were devastated to learn that the perpetrators had taken so many items from our storage unit. The items that were stolen included winter coats, jackets, hats, gloves and bedding amongst other things. The loss of winter clothing was especially hard to bear knowing the winter weather was upon us and so many families that had recently arrived would be left without this vital support. Upon communicating this terrible news to Mr. Don Cobb, I was assured that the Los Alamos Community would hold a community donation drive to replenish the lost items. As always, the Los Alamos community has come through with their generosity and love and just in time to provide for those in need. In the last week, we have received several boxes of donations that Los Alamos Interfaith team members have graciously delivered to our office.
Albuquerque hotel revives space and wins recognition
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hotel Zazz, formerly known as the University Lodge, is not only getting a new life but some recognition for the progress being made. The owners at Hotel Zazz say Nob Hill needed a boutique hotel, so they made it themselves, renovating and renaming the space into what it is now. Owner Sharmin […]
losalamosreporter.com
Enrollment Now Open At Dragonfly Playhouse Daycare In White Rock
Dragonfly Playhouse Daycare (DPD) is a learning center located in White Rock, NM with three classrooms of students ranging in age from 6 weeks up to 5 years. They strive to accommodate White Rock, Los Alamos, and surrounding area commuter families with the quality care they deserve. Dragonfly Playhouse began...
