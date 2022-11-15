Read full article on original website
Sustainable Skincare Brand 2250 Launches in Beauty Market
The latest sustainable skincare brand to hit the beauty scene is 2250. According to the indie company, 2250 is one of the first skincare companies launching its rewards program on blockchain and will use this technology to include its community in some of the decision-making process by giving them voting rights on new products.
Beiersdorf Patents Cosmetic with Red Light-Filtering Dye and Anti-Inflammatory Active Ingredient
US Patent No. 11,497,942 B2 (Rainer Kröpke, Ludger Kolbe, Anette Bürger, Claudia Mundt); Beiersdorf AG has patented a preparation that can be used for the prophylaxis and treatment of sun-irritated skin and to aid the body's own repair mechanisms. The cosmetic or dermatological preparation comprises at least one...
The Microbiome and Its Role in Skin and Hair Care
Skin and hair microbiomes were put under the microscope during a seminar developed by the New York Chapter of the Society of Cosmetic Chemists (NYSCC). The event was developed and moderated by session chair Mythili Nori of BASF. Nutrafol’s Nicole Townsend opened the evening with a virtual presentation on the...
Tween Beauty Brand Petite 'n Pretty Expands into Ulta Beauty Stores Nationwide
Gen Z-centric tween beauty brand Petite 'n Pretty has announced a nationwide launch at Ulta Beauty stores and online. Brand marketers say Petite 'n Pretty's product offering is developed to make aspiring creatives' first beauty experiences fun and safe with plenty of sparkles. To celebrate, YouTuber Piper Rockelle will host...
L’Oréal Appoints Amy Whang President of Maybelline New York, Garnier and Essie for the US
L’Oréal USA has appointed Amy Whang president of Maybelline New York, Garnier and Essie for the United States, reporting to Nathalie Gerschtein, president of the consumer products division for L’Oréal’s North America Zone. With this new appointment, Whang will also join the management committee of...
TRESemme Enters the Metaverse
Aimed at establishing a strong footing in the web3 space to help ‘TRESsetters’ lead trends from the front using new and innovative techniques. TRESemmé has become the first brand in Pakistan to join the metaverse, an integrated network of 3D worlds that brings together various multiple virtual spaces.
Eos Reformulates Lipcare Sticks and Spheres with Antioxidants
The lip balm market is estimated to grow to more than $3 billion in revenue by 2028, and Eos is helping lead the charge. A top 3 mass lip care brand on Amazon, it sold in nearly 50,000 doors in major national retailers like Walmart, Target and Ulta Beauty. In...
Billie Eilish Introduces No. 2 Fragrance
Following her signature fragrance Eilish in 2022, popstar Billie Eilish was inspired to explore other facets of her love of scent with her next creation, a woody floral called Eilish No. 2. In creating her second fragrance, Eilish was "guided by all senses," said the company. It is also vegan...
P&G Patents Shampoo with Sheet-Like Microcapsules
US Patent No. 11,497,691 B2 (Mark Anthony Brown, Pallavi Mohan Keole, David Scott Dunlop, Marco Caggioni); The Procter & Gamble Company has patented a shampoo composition, that is comprised of a detersive surfactant selected from the group consisting of anionic surfactants, amphoteric surfactants, nonionic surfactants, and mixtures. thereof; sheet like...
Nu Skin Introduces the Next Generation of Smart Skincare
Nu Skin Enterprises, a global beauty and wellness leader, has introduced a smart skin treatment and cleansing device with a connected, immersive experience: ageLOC LumiSpa iO. Featuring Nu Skin's patented micropulse technology, the new ageLOC LumiSpa iO system takes personalized beauty to a new level with customized treatment options, intelligent coaching, skincare routine tracking and more.
The Estée Lauder Companies and Nykaa Announce Winners of Inaugural Edition of Beauty & You Award in India
The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) and Nykaa, one of India's leading omnichannel beauty and lifestyle retailers, have announced the winners for Beauty & You India. Created by ELC's New Incubation Ventures and launched in partnership with Nykaa, Beauty & You India is an award program launched in July 2022, with an aim to discover, spotlight and propel the next generation of Indian beauty brands.
