ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

72-year-old man killed in Cullman crash

By Monica Nakashima
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E7zut_0jBWnYpO00

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A 72-year-old Cullman man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon.

Cullman County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teenager

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, James Caudle was transported to UAB Hospital after the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. He died at the hospital due to his injuries.

The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. on Cullman County 437 near Hathcock Road, approximately one mile west of the Cullman city limits.

Nothing further is available as ALEA troopers continue to investigate.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
wvtm13.com

Vinemont man killed in crash Tuesday

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. — One person was killed and another injured in a crash near Hanceville Tuesday. The Alabama State Troopers reported Kenneth Coleman, 43, was killed when the vehicle he was driving, left the road, and struck a ditch and a tree. A passenger in the vehicle was...
HANCEVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Blountsville man killed in crash Tuesday

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — A man from Blountsville died after a crash in Blount County on Tuesday evening. The Alabama State Troopers reported John Newman, 51, was driving on U.S. Highway 231 when the vehicle rolled off the road and overturned. The state troopers also say Newman was taken...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Fatal crash near Guntersville claims lives of 2 men from Arab

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were killed in a head-on collision near Guntersville late Tuesday night. According to Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent, his office reported to the scene of a crash on Highway 69 around 11:45 p.m. on November 15. Arturo Clemente, age 29, and David Plunkett, age 44, were both pronounced dead at the scene.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Pulaski Pike

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle call Wednesday night. The accident happened at the Pulaski Pike and University Drive intersection. According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, the driver remained at the scene. HEMSI’s Don Webster says...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

One dead in single-vehicle Colbert Co. crash

COLBERT Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash in Colbert County claimed the life of a 20-year-old Leighton woman. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Destiny Greenwood was critically injured on Nov. 10 when she drove off the road, and then struck a ditch and a utility pole.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Vinemont man killed in single-vehicle crash

CULLMAN, Ala. – A Vinemont man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning. Alabama State Troopers identified the victim as Kenneth Wesley Coleman Jr., 43.   Troopers said the crash happened at approximately 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15. They said Coleman was fatally injured when the 2005 Infinity G35 he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and a tree. Coleman was pronounced deceased at the scene.   The passenger in the Infiniti, Felicia N. Cofield, 36, of Hanceville, was injured and transported to the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Hospital for treatment.   Troopers said Coleman and Cofield were not using seat belts at the time of crash, which happened on County Road 565 near County Road 564, approximately 3 miles west of Hanceville, in Cullman County.    Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate. 
VINEMONT, AL
wvtm13.com

"Tumblebus" crashes in Irondale

IRONDALE, Ala. — UPDATE: 3:24 p.m.: An Irondale Police told a WVTM 13 News crew there were no children on the bus at the time of the crash. The driver of the bus was not injured, but the driver of the car was injured and was taken to a hospital.
IRONDALE, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Nov. 16

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported November 16, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $25. November 15. domestic violence-3rd degree; Main Ave. N.E. theft of property-3rd degree; Belk; Cullman Shopping Center; general merchandise;...
CULLMAN, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

45K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy