WNDU
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow Ending, Roads Improving
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Lake effect snow showers ending during the morning hours as road conditions begin to improve. Take it slow as crews work during the morning. Some daylight will aid in melting on the roadways, but the temperatures will only be in the lower 30s for highs during the day. It will also be breezy from time to time with a wind chill in the low 20s. Skies remain mostly cloudy and by the late afternoon and evening scattered lighter lake effect snow showers will be likely along and north of the Indiana Toll Road. Some snow-covered roads are possible late into the night in SW Michigan. High of 33 degrees. Winds W 10-15 mph.
WNDU
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow continues into Thursday morning
A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for parts of Michiana. WHERE: St. Joseph, Northern LaPorte, Berrien, and Cass counties. WHEN: Now through 10AM ET Thursday. WHAT: Heavy Lake Effect Snow. Snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour are possible at times. Snow totals of 6-10″+ of snow are likely in these areas.
WNDU
Crash in Constantine Township kills South Bend Man
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating a crash in Saint Joseph County, Michigan that killed a 74 year-old South Bend man. Police responded to the area of N. River road near Quaker Road to a report of a one vehicle accident around 7 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived they found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames.
WNDU
Winter Storm Watch Issued Ahead of Heavy Lake Effect Snow
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: Light snow showers will persist throughout the day. Some rain may mix in from time to time with the temperatures being just above the freezing mark. Highs in the middle 30s during the afternoon with just a light breeze. No accumulation is expected until the evening when the snow showers return, and the temperatures drop. Just be safe while on the roads. High of 35 degrees. Winds E 5-10mph.
WNDU
Power outages reported across Michiana
(WNDU) - Indiana Michigan Power reported power outages due to snowfall across Michiana on Wednesday afternoon that has impacted hundreds of customers. According to Indiana Michigan Power’s (I&M) latest outage map, there are under 1,000 outages—mostly in southwest Michigan. As of 12:00 p.m., the areas that saw the...
WNDU
Indiana confirms first monkeypox-related death
(WNDU) - Indiana is reporting its first monkeypox death. According to the Indiana Department of Health, this person had multiple other health conditions, however, monkeypox was a contributing factor in the death. Monkeypox symptoms usually start within 21 days of exposure to the virus. The most reported symptom of monkeypox...
WNDU
‘Utility Scam Awareness Day’ reminds customers to be vigilant ahead of holidays
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As winter weather increases, so does the frequency of scam attempts in Michiana. Nov. 16 marks “Utility Scam Awareness Day,” and Indiana Michigan Power is reminding customers to be aware this holiday season. Scammers are using more advanced tactics to target customers of...
WNDU
Wednesday’s Child: Talented Trey
(WNDU) - Families come in all shapes and sizes, including all ages and interests. In our Wednesday’s Child segments we introduce you to Indiana and Michigan foster children in need of adoption. Kids like 12-year-old Trey would like to find a new family to hang out with. Grant Me...
