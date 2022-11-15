Read full article on original website
Aroostook County Storm Closings & Cancellations for Wednesday, Nov. 16th
A mid-November snowstorm bearing down on the region has led schools and many offices in Aroostook County to close early on Wednesday. The National Weather Service is forecasting anywhere from 4 to 12 inches of new snow from south to north by the time the storm winds down late Wednesday evening. Heavy snow may mix with sleet and freezing rain at times, making travel difficult.
NECN
Snow Totals: Why We Didn't See Much Accumulation From This Storm
While it’s very hard to send someone up to measure on top of every mountain top, general snowfall amounts came in a bit below expectations with our first storm of the season. We are still awaiting numbers from Northern Maine, where the snow will continue through the evening. Aroostook County likely has snow totals over 6” by the end of the storm.
NECN
Snow Falls in Northern Maine; More Likely to Come for Parts of New England
It's that time of the year. Snow was falling at a pretty good clip Sunday night in northern Maine. A video posted to Twitter by the National Weather Service's bureau in Caribou shows the wet flakes falling, and even sticking to the ground. Workers at the National Weather Service reported...
wagmtv.com
Multiple Vehicle Crash on Route 11 in Portage Wednesday
Portage, Maine (WAGM) - On November 16, 2022 at approximately 1100 hours, the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a multiple vehicle crash on Route 11 in Portage. It was determined that 60 year old Andrew Bouchard of Fort Kent, was headed north on the Portage Road in his 2013 Western Star tractor trailer truck. A Propane Truck being operated by 66 year old Eric Bull of Caribou was heading south. Bouchard’s and Bull’s vehicles collided and the cause of the crash is under investigation. Bouchard was treated on scene and released. Bull was transported to Northern Light AR Gould Hospital in Presque Isle with serious injuries.
californiaexaminer.net
Active Shooter Hoaxes Close 10 Schools In Maine
After just a few minutes of classes having began at Sanford High School, the local dispatch center received a call from someone claiming to be a teacher. They stated they were confined in the staff room and that a gunman with a “long gun” had hurt numerous pupils.
Discovery of Rare Minerals Could Change Maine’s Aroostook County Forever
While politics and election results have dominated the news cycle over the past several weeks, a scientific discovery in northern Maine could have a far-reaching effect on people's lives in Aroostook County. According to USGS.gov, rare and critical minerals have been discovered in remote areas of the county that could lead to a future that looks very different from the present.
mainepublic.org
Maine geologists discover potentially valuable deposit of critical minerals near Presque Isle
A team of federal, state and University of Maine geologists says it has found a rare deposit of potentially valuable minerals on part of Pennington Mountain in Aroostook County. These elements are on a list of several dozen critical minerals that federal officials say are important for manufacturing electronics and...
WPFO
Mainers will get less heating aid this winter
(BDN) -- Nothing seemed unusual or urgent about the phone call requesting heating oil assistance, until just before an Aroostook County Action Program staff member hung up with the senior caller. “She said, ‘Oh it will be so nice to have fuel in our tank. We haven’t had any since...
Light Up Aroostook County + Western New Brunswick in 2022 — Show Us Your Brightest and Most Beautiful Holiday Displays
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and there's also no better time to show the world how much you love the holiday season. Let's light up our neighborhoods more than ever before. How?. Between now and December 16, we need you to share photos of your most creative,...
Looking Forward to Seeing You at the High Five Turkey Drive 2022
The High Five Turkey drive is back again this year to raise money for food pantries during Thanksgiving in Aroostook County, Maine. Townsquare Media and the United Way of Aroostook are partnering up to help our friends and neighbors who need the support during the holidays. Monetary Donations and Gift...
wabi.tv
Police charge owner of dog found in vacant Caribou home
CARIBOU, Maine (WABI) - Caribou Police have now charged the owner of the dog that was found locked inside a previously vacant home. They say 31-year-old Matthew Guzman of Caribou is charged with animal cruelty. Police say he voluntarily turned himself in Monday night. According to officials, the dog was...
Beautiful Chalet with Waterfront Views of Long Lake in Madawaska, Maine
Waterfront views, spacious kitchen, cathedral ceilings, decks, wood floors and so much more at this beautiful home on Long Lake in Madawaska. This home is all about Aroostook County, Maine. When you think of a dream location in northern Maine, this is what you picture. Waterfront Property. The house has...
What’s the Winter Forecast for Maine and Aroostook County?
There’s been a lot of discussion about what kind of winter we’ll see in northern Maine and across the state this year. Two of the key issues are the temperatures and snowfall. Some meteorologists are saying we’ll have a warmer winter (still cold) with average snowfall. What...
pihsanchor.com
Area homeless leave local hotels
On Monday, October 31, homeless people who had been staying in Presque Isle were released from the hotels where they were staying, including the Presque Isle Inn and Convention Center and the Crown Park Inn in Caribou. Occupancy at both hotels was funded by the ERA (Emergency Rental Assistance program). There were about 100 residents staying in rooms between these two locations who have since been relocated, and about 20 were still needing housing, according to Krystal Bechard, Program Associate for ACAP’s Rental Assistance Program. When they left the hotels, some found apartments, some transitioned to staying with friends and family, a few are still able to be at the hotels and those who refused help are out in the cold.
Court Orders New Trial For Man Convicted in 2019 Shooting in Presque Isle
A man convicted of attempted murder in a 2019 shooting at a Presque Isle residence will receive a new trial. The Maine Supreme Judicial court this week overturned the conviction of 34-year-old Jomo White, formerly of Atlanta, Georgia. The court ordered a new trial saying the Aroostook County District Attorney made “improper comments” to the jury during White’s trial in 2021, according to a report by the Portland Press Herald.
Caribou High School Student of the Month For October Announced
Caribou High School recognizing students with a bright future. In keeping up with promoting and encouraging excellence among their students, Caribou High School has named their Student of the Month for October 2022. The recognition is sponsored by the Caribou Chapter of the National Honor Society. Principal Jamie Selfridge announced...
Presque Isle Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase in Penobscot County
A Presque Isle man is facing numerous charges following a high-speed police chase early Wednesday morning from Medway to Lincoln, Maine. The East Millinocket Police Department says Sgt. Michael Kennedy pulled over a car on Interstate 95 shortly after 4:00 a.m. after observing defects on the vehicle as it left the Circle K convenience store in Medway. While Sgt. Kennedy was speaking with occupants in the car, the driver allegedly took off at a high rate of speed.
Man Arrested after Firing Shotgun when Officer Arrived in Washburn, Maine
Man Arrested after Firing Shotgun when Officer Arrived. The Washburn Police Department said Officer Hunter Bellanceau reported to a 911 call early Monday morning where the caller said “there were people in his house and around his house trying to kill him.”. Washburn Officer Heard a Shotgun Blast Hit...
