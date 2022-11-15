What happens during ‘The Conners’, ‘The Goldbergs’, and ‘Home Economics’ Thanksgiving-themed episodes on ABC?

It's a tree even Clark Griswold himself would envy. Getting a star on top may be tricky, but trust us, this tree shines pretty brightly on its own. The Mona Shores High School Singing Christmas Tree is back again this year to brighten everyone's holiday season. Featuring over 200 high school choir students from Mona Shores High School in Muskegon singing atop a five-story tree, the tree is the largest singing Christmas Tree in the country. Filled with the sounds of the season and sparkling with over 25,000 lights, it is also the 4th largest singing tree in the world.

MUSKEGON, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO