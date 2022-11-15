Read full article on original website
KWTX
San Antonio teen shot by officer while eating burger outside McDonald’s is in good spirits amid “small victories”
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (CNN Newsource) - The family of a Texas teenager critically wounded after he was shot by a San Antonio Police Department officer released a photo this week showing the 17-year-old boy in good spirits. Erik Cantu’s relatives said his progress this week has “brought small victories” and...
Mother's car stolen just days after moving to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — On Monday morning, Michelle Salinas ran outside her apartment with her two boys. It was their first day of school in San Antonio, after the family returned to a city Salinas previously called home. "We had some tacos in the morning," she said, "and I am...
1 Person Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the San Antonio Police, a hit-and-run accident occurred in San Antonio on Tuesday. The crash happened on Rigsby in Bermuda at around 9:02 p.m. According to the Police, an 18-wheeler vehicle struck the man, and was found unresponsive on the roadway.
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for gunman in fatal shooting of 18-year-old on Northwest Side
San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for the person who fatally shot an 18-year-old two years ago on the Northwest Side. Jaylan Alexander Richardson was killed at 4 a.m. on Nov. 1, 2020, near Interstate 10 and UTSA Boulevard. Police said the gunman, or gunmen, were in a...
'We are emerging victoriously' | Erik Cantu, who was shot by a former San Antonio police officer, is now awake
SAN ANTONIO — The teenager who was shot by a former San Antonio police officer is now awake. Erik Cantu, 17, has been in the hospital for over a month after former Officer James Brennand fired 10 rounds at Cantu and the car. The GoFundMe page, which as of...
KSAT 12
Amtrak train that departed San Antonio involved in deadly Texas accident
SAN ANTONIO – An Amtrak train that departed San Antonio on Wednesday struck a car in Central Texas, killing one person, according to media reports. ABC News reported that the train, Texas Eagle Train 22, struck a car on the tracks in Moody, a city north of Temple in McLennan County.
San Antonio teen awake and alert in hospital weeks after being shot by now-fired officer
Erik Cantu, 17, was shot by a San Antonio officer while trying to eat a hamburger. Weeks later, he is now awake and alert at a hospital, according to the family's GoFundMe page.
Police investigating deadly crash after man hit by 18-wheeler
SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating a deadly crash after a man was hit and killed by an 18-wheeler truck on the east side of town Tuesday night. The fatal accident happened around 9:02 p.m. on Rigsby at Bermuda. Police arrived at the location and found a man of unknown age, unresponsive on the roadway.
KSAT 12
Man arrested for opening fire at Northeast Side apartment complex, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested for firing shots at a Northeast Side apartment complex where he resides last week, according to booking records with the Bexar County Jail. Martin Medellin, 34, was charged with deadly conduct with a firearm, unlawful carrying of a weapon with a felony conviction and felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the Nov. 7 incident, records show.
KSAT 12
AMBER Alert discontinued for San Antonio girl due to no new leads
SAN ANTONIO – An AMBER Alert for a 13-year-old girl from San Antonio was canceled by DPS on Tuesday morning due to no new leads, according to police. Joanna Luna, however, is still missing and her disappearance is still under investigation, according to SAPD. An AMBER Alert for Luna...
KSAT 12
Man pistol-whipped, threatened by daughter’s boyfriend during argument, affidavit says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was pistol-whipped and threatened with a handgun during an argument with his daughter’s boyfriend, according to an arrest warrant. On May 22, SAPD officers responded to an assault in the 2000 block of Ruiz Street. Upon arrival, officers learned that Roland...
204-acre pirate-themed play park breaking ground in north San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — A massive pirate-themed park is breaking ground in north San Antonio on Sunday afternoon. The new park, called Mitchell's Landing, will open in April 2023. It's named after Mitchell Chang, a three-year-old boy who drowned at Love to Swim school in 2018. A foundation was set up in his honor.
'I stand with you': San Antonio Chili's server pays for Uvalde family's meal
Mata-Rubio was vocal about the results of the Texas governor race.
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for driver who fatally struck man on East Side road
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a driver who hit a man on an East Side road last month and fled the scene. Guillermo Martinez Jr. was struck by a gray four-door sedan on the morning of Oct. 13 at South WW White and Lord roads, police say.
Rollover accident reported at Loop 1604 and Kyle Seale Parkway
SAN ANTONIO — A rollover accident was reported Tuesday afternoon on the northwest side of San Antonio. The accident happened just before 12:30 p.m. at Kyle Seale Parkway and Loop 1604. Traffic cameras from the scene show an overturned SUV and one other car that appears to be damaged.
5.3 magnitude earthquake felt in San Antonio; SAC students evacuate building
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio College has canceled classes after students felt the Moody Learning Center building shaking. This comes after The United States Geological Survey reported that a magnitude 5.3 earthquake shook much of West Texas around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. It was followed by two aftershocks, one a...
Teen shot in the head by family member, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A 13-year-old was shot in the head and critically injured by a family member on Sunday afternoon, according to police. The San Antonio Police Department said that a family member of the teen victim was playing with a gun when he suddenly pulled the trigger and fired it, shooting the victim in the head. Police are looking for the suspect, and said that the teen was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
KSAT 12
Trial begins for San Antonio man accused of severely beating his 4-month-old son in 2018
SAN ANTONIO – One of two trials began for a San Antonio man charged with injury to a child and capital murder in separate cases. In 2018, Terrence Harper was arrested and charged with injury to a child causing serious bodily injury, after it was alleged he severely injured his 4-month-old son.
KENS 5
DPS reports provides more details about Councilman Clayton Perry's alleged involvement in hit-and-run crash
SAN ANTONIO — The full crash report with details about the hit-and-run incident allegedly caused by District 10 City Council representative Clayton Perry has now been released by the Texas Department of Public Safety. Officials with the San Antonio Police Department had released a preliminary version of the Nov....
Pleasanton Express
ACSO deputy fired
Atascosa County Sheriff’s Deputy Rodney Wigley, 37, was arrested in Wilson County on November 5. He faces a misdemeanor charge of assault – family violence and a felony charge of assault – choking/impeding breath. Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward has fired Wigley who was with the ACSO for less than nine months.
