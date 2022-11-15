ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Man arrested for opening fire at Northeast Side apartment complex, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested for firing shots at a Northeast Side apartment complex where he resides last week, according to booking records with the Bexar County Jail. Martin Medellin, 34, was charged with deadly conduct with a firearm, unlawful carrying of a weapon with a felony conviction and felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the Nov. 7 incident, records show.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Teen shot in the head by family member, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A 13-year-old was shot in the head and critically injured by a family member on Sunday afternoon, according to police. The San Antonio Police Department said that a family member of the teen victim was playing with a gun when he suddenly pulled the trigger and fired it, shooting the victim in the head. Police are looking for the suspect, and said that the teen was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
Pleasanton Express

ACSO deputy fired

Atascosa County Sheriff’s Deputy Rodney Wigley, 37, was arrested in Wilson County on November 5. He faces a misdemeanor charge of assault – family violence and a felony charge of assault – choking/impeding breath. Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward has fired Wigley who was with the ACSO for less than nine months.
