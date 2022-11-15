Lil Wayne has long been considered one of the best rappers alive, and on Thursday (Nov. 17), the Young Money Entertainment founder reminded all in attendance at Amazon Music Live why he’s earned that title. The new weekly concert series, held at Red Studios in Hollywood, is hosted by 2 Chainz and features top music acts performing in a live-stream that immediately follows Thursday Night Football. The crowd gathered for Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz was curated via a system called DICE, which identifies day-one fans, creating a safe, intimate space for them to fully enjoy the show (despite the colder-than-usual...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 MINUTES AGO