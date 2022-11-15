Read full article on original website
Related
Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz Delight Day-One Fans at Amazon Music Live Concert
Lil Wayne has long been considered one of the best rappers alive, and on Thursday (Nov. 17), the Young Money Entertainment founder reminded all in attendance at Amazon Music Live why he’s earned that title. The new weekly concert series, held at Red Studios in Hollywood, is hosted by 2 Chainz and features top music acts performing in a live-stream that immediately follows Thursday Night Football. The crowd gathered for Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz was curated via a system called DICE, which identifies day-one fans, creating a safe, intimate space for them to fully enjoy the show (despite the colder-than-usual...
Taylor Swift angry for fans in Ticketmaster meltdown
Taylor Swift posted a story Friday on Instagram expressing her anger and frustration over the hours spent by fans trying to buy tickets for her tour next year.
Comments / 0