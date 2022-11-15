Read full article on original website
abc57.com
School Meal Program highlighted by Indiana Department of Education
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. --The Indiana Department of Education is sharing reduced-price meals or free milk or federal eligibility guidelines served under the federally-funded National School Lunch Program, Child and Adult Care Food Program, School Breakfast Program, and Special Milk Programs. Used for determining eligibility, income criteria and household size are available...
22 WSBT
First snow days bring new Indiana e-learning law
The first wave of winter caused a few schools to dip into their supply of snow days. But a new Indiana law is limiting how many e-learning days they can use. Today's the first day many school districts probably started to think about how the law will change what they do.
Indiana governor honors southern Indiana leader with the state's highest honor
INDIANAPOLIS — The Chief Elf of Santa Claus, Indiana has just received the state's highest award for her life of service to the community. Governor Eric Holcomb said on Friday this year's Sachem Award recipient is southern Indiana leader Pat Koch, one of the original partners of Holiday World and Splashin' Safari in southern Indiana.
Southside Times
Chin Community attains first elected official in the state of Indiana
Over the last 20 years, the Chin-Burmese community has grown from a handful of residents to close to 30,000 residents today. They have steadily worked to make the Southside of Indianapolis a place where they can thrive and support one another as well as the surrounding community. Much of this growth has been focused on basic needs and well-being. As the community has begun to stabilize, they have realized that now is the time to begin getting politically involved.
eaglecountryonline.com
Batesville Native Named Government Leader of the Year
INDIANAPOLIS – A Batesville native has been named the winner of a prestigious award from the Indiana Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber celebrated their 100th anniversary at their 33rd Annual Awards Dinner was held on Wednesday. Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC) CEO and Secretary Elaine Bedel was named the...
lhsmagpie.com
Indiana Colleges: “Top Five”
Indiana has one of the longest and most distinguished histories in education, so all Hoosiers stand to benefit from attending an Indiana college or university. There are numerous types of colleges and universities in Indiana, ranging from renowned research universities, large colleges with large campus life, and smaller schools, with equally valuable educational opportunities, despite their small size. From College Choice, this “top five” list factors in both academic quality and return on investment, and with that, this list shows the “top five” colleges in Indiana.
WIBC.com
Holiday Benefits for Hoosier Veterans
INDIANAPOLIS — The holiday season can be financially stressful, especially this year. So, one organization is looking to make things a little easier for some Hoosier service members. The Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs is now running its holiday program for veterans in need. The Military Family Relief Fund...
Thousands of Indiana kids need homes, some were officially adopted Friday
The courtroom was decorated with balloons, streamers and banners as families, loved ones, case managers and others gathered in the courtroom.
wfft.com
Health Department announces first monkeypox-related death in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WFFT) - The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) has confirmed the first monkeypox-related death in Indiana. The person had other health conditions that also contributed to the death. Monkeypox is rare and caused by a virus that is in the same family as smallpox. Symptoms usually begin within 21...
WIBC.com
What a Railroad Strike Might Mean for Indiana
STATE WIDE–Indiana makes cars and grows food and requires trains for both of those endeavors and for many others. That’s why a possible railroad strike could affect Indiana and force you to pay more. “With inflation, at abnormally high levels, and a few months ago at historic levels,...
Fox 59
Central Indiana sees multiple school arrests, threats this week
Central Indiana sees multiple school arrests, threats this week. Central Indiana sees multiple school arrests, threats …. Central Indiana sees multiple school arrests, threats this week. Football Friday Night – Part 2. Dave Griffiths has state football tournament semi-state scores and highlights from across the state of Indiana. Football...
korncountry.com
Columbus awarded as Indiana Community of the Year
INDIANAPOLIS – The City of Columbus was honored with the 2022 Community of the Year Award by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce at its banquet Wednesday night. Mayor Jim Lienhoop and Executive Director of Administration Mary Ferdon accepted the award with many staff and business representatives in attendance. Jim...
wbiw.com
Indiana Pork donates ham to feed hungry Hoosiers
INDIANA – Indiana Pork proudly joins the National Pork Producers Council’s “Give-a-Ham” challenge. This is a national social media campaign encouraging pig farmers and those involved in the pork industry to donate pork to organizations serving the food insecure, and challenging others to follow suit with a donation of pork.
New kiosks set up across Indiana to connect people facing eviction with legal services
The 120 kiosks set up across the state provide a way to easily access IndianaLegalHelp.org and other resources.
The Oldest City in Indiana is Even Older Than the State Itself
Indiana first became a state in December of 1816. However, the state's oldest city goes back way further than that. Indiana became the 19th state in the United States on December 11, 1816. As you know, even before Indiana was officially a state, it was still full of thriving communities. However, the oldest city goes back much longer than you might think...oh, and it's located right here in southern Indiana.
cbs4indy.com
Judge hears arguments as Indiana doctor tries to stop AG from obtaining patient records
INDIANAPOLIS – A legal battle between the Indiana attorney general and an Indianapolis doctor who became part of the national abortion debate has reached a Marion County courtroom. Attorney General Todd Rokita (R-Indiana) announced an investigation into Dr. Caitlin Bernard after she provided abortion care to a 10-year-old rape...
WRBI Radio
Rogers announces retirement as Milan Schools Superintendent
Milan, IN –The Milan Community School Corporation will soon begin the search for a new Superintendent. Jane Rogers informed the Milan School Board this week of her intent to retire at the end of the current school year. Rogers has been in education for 40 years and feels the...
indianaenvironmentalreporter.org
Coal Ash Ponds in Indiana Threatening State Waterways, Hoosier Health: Report
More than a dozen coal ash impoundments in Indiana continue to threaten state waterways with cancer-causing metals and other toxic pollution years after they stopped receiving new coal ash, according to a new report. The report, by the Environmental Integrity Project and Earthjustice, compiled federally mandated monitoring data submitted by...
This City in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Indiana was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
WLWT 5
Ripley County high school sophomore saves lives of two classmates
OSGOOD, Ind. — When just seconds matter, a southeastern Indiana teen jumped into action, not once but twice. She's credited with saving two classmates in just a matter of weeks!. Savannah Steele is only a sophomore at Jac-Cen-Del High School, and in the past three weeks, she has applied...
