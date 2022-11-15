ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Freedom Caucus Rep. Andy Biggs says 'not so fast' to McCarthy speakership after disappointing election results

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., on Wednesday signaled that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy may hit a few speed bumps on his quest to become the next House speaker, arguing the Republican conference needs to have "a serious discussion" about leadership after Tuesday's disappointing election results. Republicans underperformed expectations in the...
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: 5 Republicans to watch if McCarthy falls short

YOU CAN EXHALE — “Poland said early Wednesday that a Russian-made missile fell in the country’s east, killing two people, though U.S. President JOE BIDEN said it was ‘unlikely’ it was fired from Russia,” the AP reports from Warsaw. “Three U.S. officials said preliminary assessments suggested the missile was fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian one amid the crushing salvo against Ukraine’s electrical infrastructure Tuesday.”
