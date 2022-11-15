Read full article on original website
Pelosi says she doesn't believe Kevin McCarthy has what it takes to be House speaker
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., cast doubt Sunday on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's chances of being elected speaker if Republicans re-take the majority. During an appearance on CNN’s "State of the Union," Pelosi was asked by anchor Dana Bash whether McCarthy, R-Calif., "has what it takes to be speaker of the House."
Democrats prepare for a chaotic Congress where Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell clash and fail to rein in the Trump wing of the GOP
Democrats expect chaos next Congress as they face losing control of the House and possibly the Senate. They say far-right House members will be running the show as Kevin McCarthy struggles to control them. The prospect concerns them, but they say it will also help them defeat Republicans in 2024.
Kevin McCarthy will not be House speaker, Matt Gaetz says
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) says he is convinced House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) will not become speaker, a declaration that signals a turbulent process given the GOP's ultraslim projected margin in winning control of the lower chamber.
Matt Gaetz mocked GOP leadership over the midterms, dubbing Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy, and Ronna McDaniel a 'McFailure'
"McCarthy McConnell. McDaniel. McFailure," Gaetz tweeted on Thursday. The post comes as midterm results show a tight contest for control of Congress.
Democrat signals trouble for McCarthy: GOP defectors may vote Trump for House speaker
Republicans fed up with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) may just vote for former President Donald Trump for speaker, a prominent Democratic member said on Sunday.
Kevin McCarthy wins nomination for House speaker but now must calm GOP's right flank
House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy has cleared the first major step toward becoming House speaker.
Trump for House speaker? Raskin suggests some far-right House members might turn on McCarthy
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) on Sunday suggested that some far-right House lawmakers could vote for former President Trump to be the next speaker as an indication that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) may not have the votes to be the next leader, The Hill reports. Raskin told CBS’s “Face...
Freedom Caucus says there will be an 'alternative challenger' to Kevin McCarthy for House speaker
The hard line Freedom Caucus is poised to offer an "alternative" to Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy as House speaker. "McCarthy doesn't have 218 and there will be an alternative challenger," a spokesman for Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., told Fox News Digital. Biggs, who chaired the Freedom Caucus until earlier this...
Freedom Caucus Rep. Andy Biggs says 'not so fast' to McCarthy speakership after disappointing election results
Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., on Wednesday signaled that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy may hit a few speed bumps on his quest to become the next House speaker, arguing the Republican conference needs to have "a serious discussion" about leadership after Tuesday's disappointing election results. Republicans underperformed expectations in the...
House Republicans unanimously back Steve Scalise for majority leader
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The House Republican conference on Tuesday (Nov. 15) elected Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) to serve as majority leader when the next session of Congress begins in January. “I’ve served as the Whip now for the last eight years and it’s been a great honor, but...
Kevin McCarthy announces bid for Speaker of the House after winning California house race
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy defeated his Democratic challenger late Tuesday, securing a ninth term in Congress and putting him on track to become Speaker of the House of Representatives if Republicans claim a majority of the chamber’s seats. On Wednesday, he formally announced his bid for speaker in...
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: 5 Republicans to watch if McCarthy falls short
