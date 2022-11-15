Read full article on original website
Masaros, Sandra
Sandra K. Masaros, age 71, of Fremont, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 13, 2022 following a motor vehicle accident that happened on October 22, 2022. She was born on May 4, 1951 in Waupaca, WI, the daughter of the late Donald and Joyce (Barton) Strey. In 1969, Sandy graduated from Wild Rose High School and on August 8, 1970 she married Stanley Masaros in Auroraville. He preceded her in death on October 7, 2021. She worked in customer service for Fleet Farm for over 40 years before retiring.
Salter, Richard
Richard “Dick” K. Salter, age 74, of Waupaca, WI, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born March 15, 1948 in Waupaca; son of Kenneth H. and Kathleen (Peterson) Salter. After graduating high school, Dick served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in January 1973. On June 25, 1970, he married Katja Iwanetschko in Zirndorf, Germany and together they shared 41 years of marriage before her passing on June 22, 2011. Dick was employed as a carpenter/contractor with Anderson Construction for many years until his retirement in 2013. He enjoyed breakfast with his coffee clutch crew at Schueller’s, drinking PBR’s with the boys, spending time outdoors hunting and fishing with his sons and grandsons, and cheering on the Packers every Sunday at his daughter’s house. The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Dick and he will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends.
Breier, Earl
Earl Breier, age 96, of Waupaca, WI, formerly of Manawa, WI, passed away peacefully Monday, November 14th, 2022 at Bethany Home in Waupaca. He was born in the Township of Little Wolf on April 24th, 1926, to Edwin and Olga (Handrich) Breier. Earl served his county in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. When he returned home, he started working for his family painting and decorating business. He then was able to take the business over and run it himself up until his retirement. Earl enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing softball, as well as Dart ball, and all things sports.
Yahr, Mary Anne
Mary Anne Yahr (née Johnson) passed away peacefully on November 9, 2022, two days after her 41st wedding anniversary, with her husband at her side. Mary was born to Richard Frederick Johnson and Phyllis Anne Johnson (née Wilson) on March 8, 1956. She was raised in New London, WI, graduated from New London Senior High School in 1974 and University of Wisconsin – Eau Caire in December of 1977. It was in Eau Claire, where on Valentine’s Day 1975 she met the love of her life, Ronald Allen Yahr.
Chambers launch Inspire Waupaca County
Beth Nash has joined the Waupaca Area Chamber of Commerce as the director of Inspire Waupaca County. Nash will coordinate with Waupaca County schools and businesses to create career-based learning experiences and job opportunities for students in the county. Nash came to Waupaca from Fort Myers, Florida, where she was...
Popp, Kurt
Kurt L. Popp, age 63 of Shawano, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday morning, November 10, 2022, in Appleton, following a sudden cardiac event. Kurt was born in Shawano on September 29, 1959, a son of Marvin and Judith “Judi” (Larsen) Popp. He began his education in Shawano, then attended school in Shiocton before returning to Shawano for his senior year of high school, graduating with the Class of 1977. Following high school, Kurt attended UW-Oshkosh for two years. At that point he returned home to help run the family business, Popp’s Place. He then moved to Kiel and worked at Heysen Manufacturing in Sheboygan for almost ten years.
Iola grandmother loses $20,000 to fraud
A man in Waupaca County jail on a $200,000 cash bond is accused of scamming elderly people in three Wisconsin counties and in the state of New York. William T. Comfort, 27, Los Angeles, is charged in Waupaca County with felony theft by false representation. According to the criminal complaint,...
Hortonville to host madrigal dinner
High school event features dinner, concert and theatrical performance. The Hortonville High School choir will host its first madrigal dinner in more than eight years at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9. The Elizabethan Madrigal Dinner combines a concert, theater and food. The production will transport guests back to the English...
Sand mine discussed in Iola
The Iola Zoning Committee discussed the Faulks Brothers’ non-metallic mining application at its Nov. 10 meeting. The proposed gravel pit will be located on the Iola Car Show Grounds, on two separate properties along County Trunk J and Oak Ridge Road. The south property is in the town of...
Clintonville police seize drugs
Clintonville police seized 42 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 9.2 grams of suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a 9mm handgun following a traffic stop on Nov. 12. According to a press release, officers made a traffic stop after observing a vehicle with no license plates. K-9 Thor, who was deployed at...
Tax rates vary with counties
City of New London property owners will see their property tax rates for 2022, payable in 2023, increase by just over 5 cents in Waupaca County, while those in Outagamie County will see their rates decease by nearly 8 cents. For Waupaca County, the 2021 mill rate was $9.85 per...
Lakemen Field gets upgrade
The infrastructure at Lakemen Field has lasted long past its expected lifespan and the Parks and Recreation Department is putting together a master plan to give it an upgrade. “Lakemen has been a part of our city parks for decades and we’ve had many generations of city residents – and those outside of the city – play baseball in that field. Currently it is used seven months a year, seven days a week; starting from the age of 14 and going up until you can’t play baseball anymore,” said Laura Colbert, the Parks And Recreation director at the Nov. 1 city council meeting.
