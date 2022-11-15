Read full article on original website
A Judge Just Ruled That There Is ‘Ample Evidence’ Of ‘Conspiracy’ Between Rudy Giuliani And The Trump Campaign In Georgia
Rudy Giuliani‘s efforts to dismiss a defamation suit by Georgia election workers were just denied this week, and a judge ultimately ruled that two election workers presented enough evidence to justify their case against the former New York City mayor. Federal judge U.S. District Court Chief Judge Beryl Howell rejected the politician’s recent attempt to dismiss the lawsuit brought by two GA election employees— who he falsely accused of election fraud as Politico reports— which lead to online harassment against both women, and violent threats as well.
‘They’re Closing in Directly on Donald’: Attorneys Think Feds Will Offer Immunity After Key Trump Aide Reportedly Pleads the Fifth to Grand Jury
Legal experts believe federal prosecutors investigating a tranche of allegedly classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago over the summer will obtain key testimonial evidence from a longtime ally of former president Donald Trump in the near future – evidence that will likely be used directly against the 45th president. That...
Judge may unseal secret court docs showing Trump’s attempts to block aides from testifying: report
A federal judge is mulling whether to unseal secret court documents detailing former President Donald Trump's attempts to block his former aides from testifying to a grand jury investigating his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to Politico. Chief Judge Beryl Howell of the U.S. District Court for...
Lawyers Slam Donald Trump's Video Deposition In His Latest Lawsuit: 'Who Does He Think He Is?'
Lawyers have slammed the fact that Donald Trump will not be appearing in court and his testimony will be provided via video deposition in his latest lawsuit involving Efrain Galicia, the activist of Mexican origin who alleged that Trump’s security assaulted him outside Trump Towers during a peaceful protest back in September 2015, under his instruction.
"Self-incriminating": Legal experts warn Trump’s admission at rally may be “admissible evidence”
Former President Donald Trump's comments during a weekend rally about the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago may be "admissible evidence" in court, legal experts say. Trump lashed out at the FBI during a rally in Miami on Sunday over the "very famous raid on Mar-a-Lago," which he described as "the document-hoax case."
Federal Immigration officials say Pelosi attacker DePape may be in U.S. illegally
SAN FRANCISCO -- David DePape, the man accused of violently attacking Paul Pelosi last week, was in the United States illegally and may face deportation, the Department of Homeland Security said late Wednesday."U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an immigration detainer on Canadian national David DePape with San Francisco County Jail, Nov. 1, following his Oct. 28 arrest," the department said.ICE issues so-called immigration "detainers" to federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to inform them that the agency intends to take custody of an individual and requests that ICE be notified before that individual is released.The detainer is...
Dismissed juror says ‘no way in hell’ she can be unbiased in Trump Organization tax trial
As jury selection begins in the Manhattan tax fraud trial of Donald Trump’s real estate company, multiple potential jurors have had to be dismissed because they hate the former president so much. One potential candidate told reporters there’s “no chance in hell” she could be unbiased in the case against the Trump Organization.
Zeldin reacts after Rikers Island correction officer stabbed 15 times by inmate: 'Crime emergency'
New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin vowed to declare a “crime emergency” if elected after a Rikers Island correction officer was stabbed 15 times by an inmate.
Trump, New York AG both propose retired judge to serve as monitor of Trump Org.
CNN — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump and the New York attorney general’s office both proposed that retired Judge Barbara Jones serve as the monitor to oversee the Trump Organization’s financial statements. Attorneys for both camps were required to submit their nominations of who should serve...
Trump urges appeals court to uphold special master reviewing 11,000 documents FBI seized at Mar-a-Lago
Donald Trump's lawyers argued Thursday that he could suffer irreparable harm if a special master doesn't review the documents seized at Mar-a-Lago and urged a federal appeals court to uphold the review. "This investigation of President Trump by the administration of his political rival is both unprecedented and misguided," his...
Jury Selection Officially Underway In Trump Criminal Trial
Jury selection has officially begun in Manhattan for the highly publicized Trump Organization criminal trial. Credit: Deberarr (Getty Images) NBC News shared details, noting that "potential panelists [are] likely to be questioned intensely about whether they can be impartial in a case that involves the former president and his eponymous company."
Quarter of jury in Trump Org trial openly don't like Trump
Trump Org tax fraud trial jurors were asked if they could be impartial about the former President. More than half were dismissed, and three who were chosen openly admitted they don't like him. Two lawyers defending the Trump Payroll Organization discuss the process.
Trump grand jury: Kemp testifies, Flynn directed to appear
Gov. Brian Kemp testified for roughly three hours Tuesday before the Fulton County special grand jury examining whether former President Donald Trump and his allies criminally meddled in Georgia’s 2020 elections. His closed-door testimony came hours before attorneys for another witness, Michael Flynn, were set to argue that a Sarasota, Fla., judge should reject a Fulton County summons seeking to compel the former Trump national security adviser to travel to Atlanta.
Trump 2024 bid won’t deter DOJ amid criminal probes
What does Donald Trump’s announcement that he plans to seek the White House in 2024 mean for the numerous criminal probes into the former president?. “The Justice Department opened a criminal investigation into Donald Trump even though he was the former president, a likely candidate, and the de facto leader of the Republican Party,” Renato Mariotti, a former federal prosecutor, wrote on Twitter.
‘Denied’: Supreme Court Rejects Lindsey Graham’s Bid to Avoid Testifying Before Grand Jury in 2020 Election Subversion Probe
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) is on track to be grilled about what he knows of former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results after the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday denied a request to quash a subpoena issued by the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office.
Trump Lawyers Fined $50K for ‘Shotgun’ Russia Dossier Filing
At least four of former President Donald Trump’s attorneys were ordered to pay $50,000 plus legal fees to one of the 29 defendants named in his RICO suit against Hillary Clinton. The lawsuit, which a lower court had already deemed ‘frivolous,’ claimed Clinton directed the production of a dossier alleging Trump’s 2016 campaign colluded with Russia. But there were several glaring falsehoods in the filings — including a reference to one defendant, Charles Dolan, as a “close associate” of Clinton’s (they had never met) and a “former chairman” of the DNC (a job he never held). Dolan later filed a motion for sanctions against the attorneys — Alina Habba, Peter Ticktin, Michael Madaio and Jamie Alan Sasson — and their respective firms. In his ruling, U.S. District Court Judge Donald Middlebrooks deemed it a ‘shotgun lawsuit’ that ‘deliberately misrepresented public documents’ — and ordered the lawyers to pay up.
Trump Organization ready to call ex-CFO a liar as tax fraud trial begins
NEW YORK, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Jury selection began on Monday in the tax fraud trial of former U.S. President Donald Trump's company, with the Trump Organization ready to accuse its longtime chief financial officer of lying in a criminal case in which it is accused of awarding "off the books" benefits to some senior executives.
Justice Department rests in its historic seditious conspiracy case against Oath Keepers
Federal prosecutors rested their case on Thursday against five alleged leaders of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group, ending the initial phase of the first seditious conspiracy trial in over a decade.
The Trump Org’s Courtroom Shenanigans Are Wearing Thin
The Trump Organization was a grifters’ paradise that let top brass play with salary data to dodge taxes and even gave one executive’s wife a no-show job, New York prosecutors told jurors on Monday. Donald Trump’s family company is on criminal trial for tax evasion, and prosecutors have...
Judge Dismisses Fraud Lawsuit by Donald Trump’s Niece Over Inheritance: Settlement ‘Clearly and Unambiguously’ Released Ex-President
Donald Trump’s niece Mary L. Trump has lost her lawsuit against the former president and two of his siblings over claims that they defrauded her out of millions in connection with property that she had inherited from her father. The judge, noting the family relationship “was not one of unquestioning trust,” suggested that she should have taken more steps to prevent against possible misrepresentation from her older family members.
