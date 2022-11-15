ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

shefinds

A Judge Just Ruled That There Is ‘Ample Evidence’ Of ‘Conspiracy’ Between Rudy Giuliani And The Trump Campaign In Georgia

Rudy Giuliani‘s efforts to dismiss a defamation suit by Georgia election workers were just denied this week, and a judge ultimately ruled that two election workers presented enough evidence to justify their case against the former New York City mayor. Federal judge U.S. District Court Chief Judge Beryl Howell rejected the politician’s recent attempt to dismiss the lawsuit brought by two GA election employees— who he falsely accused of election fraud as Politico reports— which lead to online harassment against both women, and violent threats as well.
GEORGIA STATE
Law & Crime

‘They’re Closing in Directly on Donald’: Attorneys Think Feds Will Offer Immunity After Key Trump Aide Reportedly Pleads the Fifth to Grand Jury

Legal experts believe federal prosecutors investigating a tranche of allegedly classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago over the summer will obtain key testimonial evidence from a longtime ally of former president Donald Trump in the near future – evidence that will likely be used directly against the 45th president. That...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Federal Immigration officials say Pelosi attacker DePape may be in U.S. illegally

SAN FRANCISCO  -- David DePape, the man accused of violently attacking Paul Pelosi last week, was in the United States illegally and may face deportation, the Department of Homeland Security said late Wednesday."U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an immigration detainer on Canadian national David DePape with San Francisco County Jail, Nov. 1, following his Oct. 28 arrest," the department said.ICE issues so-called immigration "detainers" to federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to inform them that the agency intends to take custody of an individual and requests that ICE be notified before that individual is released.The detainer is...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TaxBuzz

Jury Selection Officially Underway In Trump Criminal Trial

Jury selection has officially begun in Manhattan for the highly publicized Trump Organization criminal trial. Credit: Deberarr (Getty Images) NBC News shared details, noting that "potential panelists [are] likely to be questioned intensely about whether they can be impartial in a case that involves the former president and his eponymous company."
MANHATTAN, NY
CNN

Quarter of jury in Trump Org trial openly don't like Trump

Trump Org tax fraud trial jurors were asked if they could be impartial about the former President. More than half were dismissed, and three who were chosen openly admitted they don't like him. Two lawyers defending the Trump Payroll Organization discuss the process.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Trump grand jury: Kemp testifies, Flynn directed to appear

Gov. Brian Kemp testified for roughly three hours Tuesday before the Fulton County special grand jury examining whether former President Donald Trump and his allies criminally meddled in Georgia’s 2020 elections. His closed-door testimony came hours before attorneys for another witness, Michael Flynn, were set to argue that a Sarasota, Fla., judge should reject a Fulton County summons seeking to compel the former Trump national security adviser to travel to Atlanta.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
The Hill

Trump 2024 bid won’t deter DOJ amid criminal probes

What does Donald Trump’s announcement that he plans to seek the White House in 2024 mean for the numerous criminal probes into the former president?. “The Justice Department opened a criminal investigation into Donald Trump even though he was the former president, a likely candidate, and the de facto leader of the Republican Party,” Renato Mariotti, a former federal prosecutor, wrote on Twitter.
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump Lawyers Fined $50K for ‘Shotgun’ Russia Dossier Filing

At least four of former President Donald Trump’s attorneys were ordered to pay $50,000 plus legal fees to one of the 29 defendants named in his RICO suit against Hillary Clinton. The lawsuit, which a lower court had already deemed ‘frivolous,’ claimed Clinton directed the production of a dossier alleging Trump’s 2016 campaign colluded with Russia. But there were several glaring falsehoods in the filings — including a reference to one defendant, Charles Dolan, as a “close associate” of Clinton’s (they had never met) and a “former chairman” of the DNC (a job he never held). Dolan later filed a motion for sanctions against the attorneys — Alina Habba, Peter Ticktin, Michael Madaio and Jamie Alan Sasson — and their respective firms. In his ruling, U.S. District Court Judge Donald Middlebrooks deemed it a ‘shotgun lawsuit’ that ‘deliberately misrepresented public documents’ — and ordered the lawyers to pay up.
Law & Crime

Judge Dismisses Fraud Lawsuit by Donald Trump’s Niece Over Inheritance: Settlement ‘Clearly and Unambiguously’ Released Ex-President

Donald Trump’s niece Mary L. Trump has lost her lawsuit against the former president and two of his siblings over claims that they defrauded her out of millions in connection with property that she had inherited from her father. The judge, noting the family relationship “was not one of unquestioning trust,” suggested that she should have taken more steps to prevent against possible misrepresentation from her older family members.

