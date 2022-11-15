Formulation in US Patent No. 11,497,697 B2 also contains hyaluronic acid. US Patent No. 11,497,697 B2 (Tiffany Florence, Michelle Hines, David Gan, Wanli Zhao); Allustra Technologies LLC, Addison, TX, has patented method of treating a fine line or wrinkle in a person's skin that entails topically applying a composition that is comprised of: an effective amount of Commiphora mukul resin or an extract thereof that includes oleo gum resin, glycerin, water, and hyaluronic acid or a salt form thereof.

2 DAYS AGO