Read full article on original website
Related
Happi
Beiersdorf Patents Cosmetic with Red Light-Filtering Dye and Anti-Inflammatory Active Ingredient
US Patent No. 11,497,942 B2 (Rainer Kröpke, Ludger Kolbe, Anette Bürger, Claudia Mundt); Beiersdorf AG has patented a preparation that can be used for the prophylaxis and treatment of sun-irritated skin and to aid the body's own repair mechanisms. The cosmetic or dermatological preparation comprises at least one...
Happi
Composition For Treating Wrinkles Contains Commiphora mukul Resin
Formulation in US Patent No. 11,497,697 B2 also contains hyaluronic acid. US Patent No. 11,497,697 B2 (Tiffany Florence, Michelle Hines, David Gan, Wanli Zhao); Allustra Technologies LLC, Addison, TX, has patented method of treating a fine line or wrinkle in a person's skin that entails topically applying a composition that is comprised of: an effective amount of Commiphora mukul resin or an extract thereof that includes oleo gum resin, glycerin, water, and hyaluronic acid or a salt form thereof.
Happi
P&G Patents Shampoo with Sheet-Like Microcapsules
US Patent No. 11,497,691 B2 (Mark Anthony Brown, Pallavi Mohan Keole, David Scott Dunlop, Marco Caggioni); The Procter & Gamble Company has patented a shampoo composition, that is comprised of a detersive surfactant selected from the group consisting of anionic surfactants, amphoteric surfactants, nonionic surfactants, and mixtures. thereof; sheet like...
Comments / 0