Red Bank, NJ

LehighValleyLive.com

Want to become a drone pilot? Warren Community College drone lab now has room for you.

The drone pilot program at Warren Community College is expanding its enrollment capacity. The college will accept nearly 200 students next year, WCC President William Austin told lehighvalleylive.com. The increase follows a physical expansion that happened this year at the college’s Phillipsburg campus, which saw the department’s number of classrooms increase from one to 12.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Spotted lanternflies are mating. Here’s how to destroy their eggs.

As the last of the adult spotted lanternfly females lay their eggs, experts say the fall is a good time to destroy their egg masses to help control their spread in 2023. The spotted lanternfly is an invasive species that first appeared in the United States in Berks County, Pa. While the spotted lanternfly doesn’t bite, transmit diseases and isn’t dangerous to humans, Camden County Mosquito Commission Superintendent Lauren Bonus told NJ Advance, “they are an invasive species, which means that they’re not native to the U.S.
LehighValleyLive.com

Here are 4 ways Eagles can attack defenses while Dallas Goedert is sidelined

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert has become one of the more important players on the offense when the Eagles have moved the ball through the air this season. So when Goedert was on the ground in pain after suffering a shoulder injury during Monday night’s 32-21 loss to the Washington Commanders, the Eagles knew that they would have to find another way to attack the middle of the field.
DALLAS, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles lose a ‘tough son of a bitch’ with Dallas Goedert’s injury | Who steps up?

PHILADELPHIA – Having been placed on injured reserve hours before he walked into the locker room at the NovaCare Complex, Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert began looking around briefly, flashing a quick smile to his teammates before heading into a restricted area. Goedert was sporting a new accessory to his wardrobe: A black sling holding his injured shoulder in place.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Saints cut ex-Eagles running back

Jordan Howard is out of work. Again. Pro Football Talk reports the New Orleans Saints cut the former Philadelphia Eagles running back on Tuesday. Howard entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears in 2016. He posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons to begin his NFL career and was traded to the Eagles ahead of the 2019 campaign.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

