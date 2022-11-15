Read full article on original website
Woman Who Throws a Molotov Cocktail Bottle Into NYPD Van During 2020 George Floyd Protest Was Sentenced For 6 YearsAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Increased In Arrests of NY Citizens Recording Videos of NYPDAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Multiple payments coming your way from the state governmentR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
A Brooklyn Barber Turned His Home Into a Shelter For Venezuelan MigrantsAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
The $2.7B Renovation of Newark Airport’s Terminal A (Photos)Morristown MinuteNewark, NJ
Rescuers search along N.J. river for hiker missing for 2 days
Police and firefighters in Bergen County continued searching Tuesday for a 41-year-old Mahwah man who went missing over the weekend during a hike along the Ramapo River. Hector Zamorano was last seen Sunday morning hiking in the Ramapo Valley Reservation, according to a missing persons flyer posted to social media.
Pa. House impeaches Philadelphia's prosecutor over city’s rising crime
HARRISBURG — Philadelphia’s elected Democratic prosecutor faces a state Senate trial and possible removal from office after the Republican-led state House voted Wednesday to impeach him over progressive policies he has enacted amid rising crime in the city. Lawmakers voted 107-85 to impeach District Attorney Larry Krasner, setting...
All in-person ballots cast on Election Day in Mercer County have been counted, officials say
It’s been more than a week since a coding error wreaked havoc on Election Day in Mercer County, when voters were unable to use machines and instead had to complete paper ballots. But now, all of the ballots cast in person on Election Day have been counted, Mercer County...
Want to become a drone pilot? Warren Community College drone lab now has room for you.
The drone pilot program at Warren Community College is expanding its enrollment capacity. The college will accept nearly 200 students next year, WCC President William Austin told lehighvalleylive.com. The increase follows a physical expansion that happened this year at the college’s Phillipsburg campus, which saw the department’s number of classrooms increase from one to 12.
Pennsylvania House tees up vote to remove Philly DA Larry Krasner
Republicans in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Tuesday moved closer to impeaching Democratic Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, with GOP leaders saying a floor vote to send it to the Senate was expected Wednesday. The Judiciary Committee voted on party lines to advance two impeachment articles against Krasner, whom...
New $2.7B Newark Airport Terminal A is ready for takeoff. Here’s a look inside.
The ceremonial ribbon was cut Tuesday on the Port Authority’s new $2.7 billion Newark Liberty Airport Terminal A, a massive high-tech terminal that hints at what’s in store for the rest of the airport. “In every corner, Terminal A honors our history and our future,” Gov. Phil Murphy...
Spotted lanternflies are mating. Here’s how to destroy their eggs.
As the last of the adult spotted lanternfly females lay their eggs, experts say the fall is a good time to destroy their egg masses to help control their spread in 2023. The spotted lanternfly is an invasive species that first appeared in the United States in Berks County, Pa. While the spotted lanternfly doesn’t bite, transmit diseases and isn’t dangerous to humans, Camden County Mosquito Commission Superintendent Lauren Bonus told NJ Advance, “they are an invasive species, which means that they’re not native to the U.S.
Here are 4 ways Eagles can attack defenses while Dallas Goedert is sidelined
Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert has become one of the more important players on the offense when the Eagles have moved the ball through the air this season. So when Goedert was on the ground in pain after suffering a shoulder injury during Monday night’s 32-21 loss to the Washington Commanders, the Eagles knew that they would have to find another way to attack the middle of the field.
Eagles lose a ‘tough son of a bitch’ with Dallas Goedert’s injury | Who steps up?
PHILADELPHIA – Having been placed on injured reserve hours before he walked into the locker room at the NovaCare Complex, Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert began looking around briefly, flashing a quick smile to his teammates before heading into a restricted area. Goedert was sporting a new accessory to his wardrobe: A black sling holding his injured shoulder in place.
Saints cut ex-Eagles running back
Jordan Howard is out of work. Again. Pro Football Talk reports the New Orleans Saints cut the former Philadelphia Eagles running back on Tuesday. Howard entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears in 2016. He posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons to begin his NFL career and was traded to the Eagles ahead of the 2019 campaign.
Ex-Cowboys star, FOX blowhard are all-in on Eagles’ Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles saw their undefeated streak come to an end on Monday. But that doesn’t mean the good things are over for the Birds and their quarterback. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Former Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Marcus Spears has some nice...
Eagles sign ex-Giants defensive lineman, add 2 to injured reserve | Why moves had to be made
The Eagles have been looking to find ways to strengthen the middle of the defensive line after rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis was placed on injured reserve with an ankle sprain. The Eagles hope their latest signing will be a good stopgap measure to help them until Davis returns. BUY...
