FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Kentucky man composed one of the most popular Christmas songs covered and recordedAmarie M.Covington, KY
As Planned, Costco Store Closed This Week Has Been ReplacedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
T.J. Maxx's Sierra Store Opened Cincinnati AreaBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
WLWT 5
Cincinnati’s Christmas haunted house returns in 2022
Back by popular demand, The Dent Schoolhouse haunted attraction will undergo a holiday transformation. The haunted attraction, located on Cincinnati's west side, is returning in December. It's the only haunted Christmas event in the region. "We produced 'A Christmas Nightmare' in 2018 and were just shocked at how many guests...
hypebeast.com
Ian Strange Illuminates a Cincinnati Neighborhood Through 'PENUMBRA'
Made as part of last month’s 2022 FotoFocus Biennial. Following the release of his first monograph, Australian artist Ian Strange has unveiled a new site-specific project entitled PENUMBRA. Made over a two-month period during the 2022 FotoFocus Biennial in Cincinnati, PENUMBRA comprises of real homes that Strange and his...
Fox 19
Fritz’s first kiss! Cincinnati Zoo Holiday Art Auction begins
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Are you looking for a unique Christmas gift for the animal lover in your life? The Cincinnati Zoo might have an idea for you, and it’s all for a good cause!. The Cincinnati Zoo’s Holiday Art Auction is underway. You can bid on 20 hand made...
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com
Four New Cincinnati Holiday Attractions
Cincinnati has some amazing new Holiday attractions for 2022. Which of these four events is your Cincinnati family looking most forward to this year?. This new holiday attraction has it all – truly something for everyone!. Holiday lights and displays. Ice Skating. Hot Cocoa. S’mores. Carnival rides. Shopping.
Fox 19
Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment provides 100 turkeys to first responders
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - On Wednesday, around 100 turkeys were donated to Anderson Township Fire & Rescue personnel by the Jeff Ruby family. Jeff Ruby said, “the fire department, the police department, every day they risk their lives to help save people, protect people they don’t even know. And they’re underappreciated, they’re underpaid, undervalued. They are heroes that should be recognized.”
dayton.com
HOLIDAY LIGHTS 2022: Where to find some of the best displays in the Miami Valley and beyond
Visitors can drive or walk through over a dozen displays. The holidays wouldn’t be the same without enjoying the beauty of dazzling lights. From Troy to Cincinnati, here are some of our favorite places to view Christmas light displays throughout the holiday season. Since 1987, the Whispering Christmas lights...
Here's when and where to get Freestore Foodbank Thanksgiving meal assistance
The Freestore Foodbank is seeing an incredible need from the community this month. Between inflation, the job market and uncertainty in the economy, more people are turning to the foodbank for help.
WKRC
Growing fast-casual restaurant set to open new Cincinnati location
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A fast-growing salad chain is preparing to open its third location in Cincinnati this week. On Tuesday, Green District, a fast-casual restaurant offering salads and wraps, announced it will open within Clifton Heights' U Square @ the Loop development Nov. 19. It marks the third location the chain has opened locally since the start of the year. Its other local locations are in Fountain Square and Blue Ash.
Fox 19
Cincinnati Pops to present Sing-a-Long ‘Sound of Music’ in 2023
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Pops is bringing the singalong version of “The Sound of Music” to Cincinnati Music Hall in February 2023 for a “totally immersive” experience. Prior to the show, audience members may join in a vocal warm-up and everyone will receive a bag...
WLWT 5
Have a good old-fashioned holiday at Ohio's Christmas Ranch
Take your family to enjoy a good old-fashioned Christmas as the 100-acre Christmas Ranch in Morrow, Ohio. Watch coverage from last year's Christmas Ranch season opening. The Christmas Ranch features over one million lights, seven stores to explore, rides and even Santa himself. The Christmas Ranch is celebrating its 16th...
Bengals neighbor seeks city's help for move to Sedamsville
Hilltop Basic Resources agreed to leave the central riverfront in 2019. It may need the city's help to finance its next home.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries at Fountain Square in Downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries at Fountain Square in Downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: 'Big baby' Sci-fi needs a forever home
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Sci-fi is a terrier mix who is as "sweet as can be", according to Ray Anderson at Cincinnati Animal CARE. She is good with other dogs and needs a forever home.
WLWT 5
Butler County's first Costco opens its doors, wholesale retailer to anchor major development
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A steady stream of cars rolled through the crowded parking lot of Butler County's first Costco on Wednesday afternoon. Shoppers were eager to check out the new store that opened around 8 a.m. For as packed as the parking lot was, Brandon Winkle of Middletown...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Zoo elephant making temporary move to help species survival
CINCINNATI — One of Cincinnati Zoo's elephants is moving away, but the good news is that it's only temporary. The 10,000-pound bull elephant is being moved to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, where he will be introduced to three breeding-age females. “Sabu is one of the most genetically valuable...
WKRC
Food hall opening at Newport on the Levee
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The owner of Newport on the Levee is partnering with a food hall development group to open a new dining destination at the entertainment property next year. North American Properties announced Tuesday its partnership with Pittsburgh-based Galley Group, a developer and manager of food halls,...
dayton.com
Butler County’s first Costco opens to thousands of eager shoppers
Southwest Ohio’s newest Costco — and the first in Butler County — drew thousands of shoppers to its massive Liberty Twp. store with some waiting Wednesday in pre-dawn cold to be first in the door. And giant store’s opening also marks the first step of many more...
WKRC
What stores will be open, closed on Thanksgiving Day
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For the better part of a decade, major retailers like Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe's, Target and Kohl's kicked off their in-store Black Friday sales on Thanksgiving Day –- until the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then many major retailers, behind support from the public, have...
linknky.com
Check out designs for the new 4th Street Bridge
Nestled above the Licking River and connecting Newport and Covington, the KY 8 bridge is a historic piece of infrastructure that serves a growing population. In November 2016, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet recognized the need for improvements to continue to serve both cities and its residents and began a redesign of this bridge.
