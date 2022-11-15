ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Cincinnati’s Christmas haunted house returns in 2022

Back by popular demand, The Dent Schoolhouse haunted attraction will undergo a holiday transformation. The haunted attraction, located on Cincinnati's west side, is returning in December. It's the only haunted Christmas event in the region. "We produced 'A Christmas Nightmare' in 2018 and were just shocked at how many guests...
CINCINNATI, OH
hypebeast.com

Ian Strange Illuminates a Cincinnati Neighborhood Through 'PENUMBRA'

Made as part of last month’s 2022 FotoFocus Biennial. Following the release of his first monograph, Australian artist Ian Strange has unveiled a new site-specific project entitled PENUMBRA. Made over a two-month period during the 2022 FotoFocus Biennial in Cincinnati, PENUMBRA comprises of real homes that Strange and his...
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com

Four New Cincinnati Holiday Attractions

Cincinnati has some amazing new Holiday attractions for 2022. Which of these four events is your Cincinnati family looking most forward to this year?. This new holiday attraction has it all – truly something for everyone!. Holiday lights and displays. Ice Skating. Hot Cocoa. S’mores. Carnival rides. Shopping.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment provides 100 turkeys to first responders

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - On Wednesday, around 100 turkeys were donated to Anderson Township Fire & Rescue personnel by the Jeff Ruby family. Jeff Ruby said, “the fire department, the police department, every day they risk their lives to help save people, protect people they don’t even know. And they’re underappreciated, they’re underpaid, undervalued. They are heroes that should be recognized.”
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, OH
WKRC

Growing fast-casual restaurant set to open new Cincinnati location

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A fast-growing salad chain is preparing to open its third location in Cincinnati this week. On Tuesday, Green District, a fast-casual restaurant offering salads and wraps, announced it will open within Clifton Heights' U Square @ the Loop development Nov. 19. It marks the third location the chain has opened locally since the start of the year. Its other local locations are in Fountain Square and Blue Ash.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Have a good old-fashioned holiday at Ohio's Christmas Ranch

Take your family to enjoy a good old-fashioned Christmas as the 100-acre Christmas Ranch in Morrow, Ohio. Watch coverage from last year's Christmas Ranch season opening. The Christmas Ranch features over one million lights, seven stores to explore, rides and even Santa himself. The Christmas Ranch is celebrating its 16th...
MORROW, OH
WKRC

Food hall opening at Newport on the Levee

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The owner of Newport on the Levee is partnering with a food hall development group to open a new dining destination at the entertainment property next year. North American Properties announced Tuesday its partnership with Pittsburgh-based Galley Group, a developer and manager of food halls,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

What stores will be open, closed on Thanksgiving Day

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For the better part of a decade, major retailers like Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe's, Target and Kohl's kicked off their in-store Black Friday sales on Thanksgiving Day –- until the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then many major retailers, behind support from the public, have...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Check out designs for the new 4th Street Bridge

Nestled above the Licking River and connecting Newport and Covington, the KY 8 bridge is a historic piece of infrastructure that serves a growing population. In November 2016, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet recognized the need for improvements to continue to serve both cities and its residents and began a redesign of this bridge.
NEWPORT, KY

