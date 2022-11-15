Read full article on original website
KGMI
Caretaker arrested for stealing over $900,000 from Whatcom County woman
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – An elder abuse investigation has led to the arrest of a Whatcom County man. An Adult Protective Services agent contacted deputies in September after finding evidence that an 87-year-old woman’s caretaker had stolen thousands of dollars from her. Bank records corroborated the agent’s claims, with...
KGMI
Bellingham man arrested after armed robbery
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A Bellingham man was arrested after robbing two strangers at gunpoint. Court documents state that the victims had left an apartment on Home Road the evening of November 9th when they were approached by two men in a parking lot. One of the men pulled out...
KGMI
Bellingham Police arrest man for rape of 13-year-old
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Bellingham Police exercised a warrant for the arrest of a young man for raping his 13-year-old cousin last Thanksgiving. A police report states that the girl and her mother first reported the crime last June. They said 19-year-old Nelson Funes Garcia was at their apartment for...
q13fox.com
Deputies investigating death of 2-year-old boy in Lynnwood
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Deputies are investigating after a 2-year-old boy was found dead inside a Lynnwood home on Saturday. Authorities say suspected heroin and fentanyl were recovered from the scene. According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), at around 4:00 a.m., deputies responded to a home to reports of...
myedmondsnews.com
Sheriff’s detectives investigating death of child in Martha Lake neighborhood
Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the Nov 12 death of a 2-year-old boy in the Martha Lake neighborhood believed to be related to fentanyl exposure. Deputies responded to a residence in the 16400 block of 6th Avenue West in unincorporated Lynnwood around 4 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12...
KGMI
Ferndale Police posting up in school zones
FERNDALE, Wash. – Don’t be alarmed but check your speed if you see a police car with flashing lights near a Ferndale school. City Communications Officer Riley Sweeney says officers will be stationed outside of schools with lights flashing to encourage safer driving in school zones. Police Chief...
Skagit County man among those killed in University of Idaho murders
CONWAY, Wash. — A 20-year-old man from rural Skagit County has been identified as one of the four students found murdered in a house near the University of Idaho campus. Ethan Chapin was raised in Conway, Washington. He was a freshman student majoring in recreation, sport and tourism management.
Woman slows down traffic riding motorized scooter on I-5
Marysville, WA. – Drivers were slowed down by something many don’t see on I-5 that often: a woman in her 20s riding a motorized scooter on the shoulder heading southbound. The Washington State Patrol says this woman hopped on I-5. “She had entered I-5 and was just riding...
KOMO News
Gun used to kill Ingraham High School student was reported as 'lost' from Seattle suburb
SEATTLE — The gun used to kill an Ingraham High School student was reported as "lost" less than two weeks before the shooting, according to a police report. The report said the gun’s owner alerted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office in late October that the gun had been lost. The Glock 32 was entered into a national crime database on Oct. 28, according to the report.
2-year-old who died in Lynnwood may have been exposed to fentanyl, detectives say
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Detectives are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy who may have been exposed to fentanyl. Snohomish County deputies were called to a Lynnwood home on Saturday at around 4 a.m. after the boy was reported to be unresponsive. They gave the child medical aid until medics arrived and took the boy to Swedish Hospital in Edmonds where he was pronounced dead.
6-Year-Old Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Monroe (Monroe, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Monroe on Saturday. Snohomish County authorities responded to a rollover crash near Woods Creek Road and Yaeger Road at around 10 p.m. A six-year-old with an injured arm as well as a 31-year-old woman were discovered by deputies. It is unclear...
Fallen Everett officer remembered with signs in Stanwood
STANWOOD, Wash. — An Everett police officer who was killed in the line of duty earlier this year is being remembered with two signs in the city where he lived. Officer Dan Rocha’s wife, Kelli, worked with the city of Stanwood to designate two streets under the city’s Adopt-A-Street Litter Control program to honor him.
KGMI
Vandalism and misuse damaging Sehome Hill Arboretum
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Some people have been misusing and abusing Bellingham’s Sehome Hill Arboretum. The Parks and Recreation Department says the Arboretum is managed as a pristine natural area for hiking, nature study and other low impact activities. Director Nicole Oliver says it’s one of the few areas...
kpug1170.com
Pedestrian struck and killed by Amtrak train in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A pedestrian was killed after being struck by an Amtrak train in Bellingham. BNSF spokesperson Lena Kent said that the person, who has not been identified, was hit near Boulevard Park around 8 p.m. on Sunday, November 13th. No crewmembers or passengers were injured. The tracks...
Snohomish County officials warn of scam threatening property seizure
Snohomish County officials are warning residents of a new scam involving letters accusing recipients of owing taxes and demanding immediate repayment. The letters pose as correspondence from the county and threaten consequences like wage garnishment and property seizure if fees aren’t paid. The fake notice also directs the taxpayer to call a toll-free (800) number “to avoid enforcement” and references federal tax liens.
iheart.com
Man Identified 42 Years After He Was Found Dead Along Washington River
Forensic investigators have identified the remains of a man found along a Washington state river over 40 years ago, according to KIRO 7. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the person known for years as "Stilly Doe" as Othanial Philip Ames. A fisherman found Ames' remains along Stillaguamish River in Arlington on July 23, 1980. His death has puzzled investigators for ages, but thanks to modern DNA technology, they were able to identify his remains 42 years later.
KGMI
City of Ferndale seeking public input on pedestrian infrastructure
FERNDALE, Wash. – The City of Ferndale is asking for citizen input as it plans improved mobility throughout the city. Staff is conducting an inventory of pedestrian infrastructure to determine where there are gaps in accessibility. That information and input from the public will help the city craft an...
Snohomish Co. officials: Homeless initiative ‘unacceptable burden’ for region
Snohomish County officials said they don’t have space to house homeless people living on public property. The effort to house those living on state property is part of the state’s Right of Way Initiative. It’s a proposal from Gov. Jay Inslee as part of his overall efforts to combat homelessness.
q13fox.com
Burn bans in effect in Whatcom, Pierce and Snohomish Counties
A Stage 2 burn ban has been issued for parts of Whatcom County and a Stage 1 burn ban is in place for certain parts of Pierce and Snohomish County. Residents could be fined up to $1,000 for violations.
These Airbnbs in Whatcom County are still available for Thanksgiving holiday reservations
Whether you’re looking for a new place to celebrate Thanksgiving or somewhere for visitors to stay, we’ve checked which Whatcom County Airbnb’s are still open.
