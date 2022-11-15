LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Detectives are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy who may have been exposed to fentanyl. Snohomish County deputies were called to a Lynnwood home on Saturday at around 4 a.m. after the boy was reported to be unresponsive. They gave the child medical aid until medics arrived and took the boy to Swedish Hospital in Edmonds where he was pronounced dead.

