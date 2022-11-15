ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGMI

Caretaker arrested for stealing over $900,000 from Whatcom County woman

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – An elder abuse investigation has led to the arrest of a Whatcom County man. An Adult Protective Services agent contacted deputies in September after finding evidence that an 87-year-old woman’s caretaker had stolen thousands of dollars from her. Bank records corroborated the agent’s claims, with...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KGMI

Bellingham man arrested after armed robbery

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A Bellingham man was arrested after robbing two strangers at gunpoint. Court documents state that the victims had left an apartment on Home Road the evening of November 9th when they were approached by two men in a parking lot. One of the men pulled out...
BELLINGHAM, WA
KGMI

Bellingham Police arrest man for rape of 13-year-old

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Bellingham Police exercised a warrant for the arrest of a young man for raping his 13-year-old cousin last Thanksgiving. A police report states that the girl and her mother first reported the crime last June. They said 19-year-old Nelson Funes Garcia was at their apartment for...
BELLINGHAM, WA
q13fox.com

Deputies investigating death of 2-year-old boy in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Deputies are investigating after a 2-year-old boy was found dead inside a Lynnwood home on Saturday. Authorities say suspected heroin and fentanyl were recovered from the scene. According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), at around 4:00 a.m., deputies responded to a home to reports of...
LYNNWOOD, WA
KGMI

Ferndale Police posting up in school zones

FERNDALE, Wash. – Don’t be alarmed but check your speed if you see a police car with flashing lights near a Ferndale school. City Communications Officer Riley Sweeney says officers will be stationed outside of schools with lights flashing to encourage safer driving in school zones. Police Chief...
FERNDALE, WA
KOMO News

Gun used to kill Ingraham High School student was reported as 'lost' from Seattle suburb

SEATTLE — The gun used to kill an Ingraham High School student was reported as "lost" less than two weeks before the shooting, according to a police report. The report said the gun’s owner alerted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office in late October that the gun had been lost. The Glock 32 was entered into a national crime database on Oct. 28, according to the report.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

2-year-old who died in Lynnwood may have been exposed to fentanyl, detectives say

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Detectives are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy who may have been exposed to fentanyl. Snohomish County deputies were called to a Lynnwood home on Saturday at around 4 a.m. after the boy was reported to be unresponsive. They gave the child medical aid until medics arrived and took the boy to Swedish Hospital in Edmonds where he was pronounced dead.
LYNNWOOD, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fallen Everett officer remembered with signs in Stanwood

STANWOOD, Wash. — An Everett police officer who was killed in the line of duty earlier this year is being remembered with two signs in the city where he lived. Officer Dan Rocha’s wife, Kelli, worked with the city of Stanwood to designate two streets under the city’s Adopt-A-Street Litter Control program to honor him.
EVERETT, WA
KGMI

Vandalism and misuse damaging Sehome Hill Arboretum

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Some people have been misusing and abusing Bellingham’s Sehome Hill Arboretum. The Parks and Recreation Department says the Arboretum is managed as a pristine natural area for hiking, nature study and other low impact activities. Director Nicole Oliver says it’s one of the few areas...
BELLINGHAM, WA
kpug1170.com

Pedestrian struck and killed by Amtrak train in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A pedestrian was killed after being struck by an Amtrak train in Bellingham. BNSF spokesperson Lena Kent said that the person, who has not been identified, was hit near Boulevard Park around 8 p.m. on Sunday, November 13th. No crewmembers or passengers were injured. The tracks...
BELLINGHAM, WA
MyNorthwest

Snohomish County officials warn of scam threatening property seizure

Snohomish County officials are warning residents of a new scam involving letters accusing recipients of owing taxes and demanding immediate repayment. The letters pose as correspondence from the county and threaten consequences like wage garnishment and property seizure if fees aren’t paid. The fake notice also directs the taxpayer to call a toll-free (800) number “to avoid enforcement” and references federal tax liens.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
iheart.com

Man Identified 42 Years After He Was Found Dead Along Washington River

Forensic investigators have identified the remains of a man found along a Washington state river over 40 years ago, according to KIRO 7. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the person known for years as "Stilly Doe" as Othanial Philip Ames. A fisherman found Ames' remains along Stillaguamish River in Arlington on July 23, 1980. His death has puzzled investigators for ages, but thanks to modern DNA technology, they were able to identify his remains 42 years later.
ARLINGTON, WA
KGMI

City of Ferndale seeking public input on pedestrian infrastructure

FERNDALE, Wash. – The City of Ferndale is asking for citizen input as it plans improved mobility throughout the city. Staff is conducting an inventory of pedestrian infrastructure to determine where there are gaps in accessibility. That information and input from the public will help the city craft an...
FERNDALE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy