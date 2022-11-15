ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burton, MI

WILX-TV

Michigan’s Treasury to hold unclaimed property public auction

DELTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - A public auction held by Michigan Unclaimed Property will be on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Quality Suites of Lansing in Delta Township. Featured in the auction will be a wide variety of items, including coins, currency, jewelry, and many collectibles. The Michigan Department of...
LANSING, MI
abc12.com

Green Culture has licenses suspended for unregulated products

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Green Culture Dispensary on Court and Center is closed after offering unregistered products. Michigan's Cannabis Regulatory Agency said they sold products containing metals, bacteria, and illegal pesticides- and suspended both their recreational and medical licenses. The Agency added it's the first recreational license suspension in...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Lapeer Co. man wins $100K Powerball prize

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Michael Raab, 60, kept a cool demeanor when he learned that he won a Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery. Raab won his prize from the Oct. 10 drawing, matching four white balls and the Powerball. He drew to win a $50,000 prize, but the Power Play doubled his winnings. His winning numbers were 03-06-11-17-22 PB:11.
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
chelseaupdate.com

State of Michigan Reminds Veterans about Benefits

The State of Michigan wants to remind veterans of the special benefits they may be entitled to receive through the Michigan Department of Treasury. Current and former military members may be eligible to receive:. Military Pay Tax Exemption. Military pay is exempt from Michigan tax, including military retirement benefits and...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

Michigan's cost for food stamps has more than doubled since pandemic hit

(The Center Square) – The cost of Michigan's food stamp program has more than doubled since the COVID-19 pandemic. The costs have increased from $1.70 billion in 2018-19 to $3.61 billion in 2021-22 with one month left in the fiscal year. On Tuesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced people receiving food assistance benefits would get an additional $95 a month in November. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan families to get extra assistance ahead of Thanksgiving

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Whitmer announced all Michigan families who are eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive at least an additional $95 monthly payment in November to help lower the cost of groceries ahead of Thanksgiving. According to Whitmer, the additional assistance will help more than 1.3 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households keep more of their hard-earned money."This extra $95 will help families get a little breathing room as we enter the holiday season," said Gov. Whitmer. "I will continue to work with anyone at the federal and state level to...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Saginaw schools announces teacher apprenticeship program

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - In Michigan, there are just over eight teachers per 1000 people across the state. That's a shortage that is felt in every classroom across the State. And Monday, Saginaw County schools are doing something about that- revealing a new plan to help bring more people into the classroom.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan will replace unemployment tech known for false fraud issues

LANSING, MI – Michigan’s aging unemployment computer system is set to be replaced by 2025. The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency announced Wednesday it chose Deloitte to develop a new online unemployment system for workers and employers. It will overhaul the decade-old Michigan Integrated Data Automated System – known as MiDAS – that has a history of issues around fraud detection.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Michigan Democrats make historic leadership announcements in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — Incoming Michigan state Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, announced on Wednesday the appointments to the 2023-2027 Senate Democratic Caucus. Most Senate Democrats in leadership positions are from the metro Detroit area, with many key roles going to female senators. Four-story living: Heritage Community of...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan's UIA selects Deloitte to replace unemployment insurance system

Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency has selected Deloitte to replace its decade-old unemployment benefits system, which, over the last decade, has falsely accused thousands of Michigan residents of unemployment fraud and contributed to delays in getting benefits to claimants during the pandemic. The new system, which will be called uFACTS, is expected to be fully operational in 2025 and cost an estimated $78 million over 10 years. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan officials remind residents to see if they have unclaimed property

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michiganders can check for unclaimed property to find old accounts, uncashed checks and more. The Michigan Department of Treasury has millions of dollars in lost or found or forgotten assets from dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, valuables left inside safe deposit boxes, and stock certificates according to their site.
MICHIGAN STATE
ice365.com

Detroit casino revenue continues to decline in October

Combined evenue for the month from the MGM Grand Detroit, MotorCity Casino and Hollywood Casino at Greektown was $102.8m (£86.6m/€98.9m), which was 10.0% lower than $114.1m in October 2021 and also 0.7% down from $103.4m in September this year. Slots and table games revenue in October amounted to...
DETROIT, MI

