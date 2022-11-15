Richard “Dick” K. Salter, age 74, of Waupaca, WI, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born March 15, 1948 in Waupaca; son of Kenneth H. and Kathleen (Peterson) Salter. After graduating high school, Dick served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in January 1973. On June 25, 1970, he married Katja Iwanetschko in Zirndorf, Germany and together they shared 41 years of marriage before her passing on June 22, 2011. Dick was employed as a carpenter/contractor with Anderson Construction for many years until his retirement in 2013. He enjoyed breakfast with his coffee clutch crew at Schueller’s, drinking PBR’s with the boys, spending time outdoors hunting and fishing with his sons and grandsons, and cheering on the Packers every Sunday at his daughter’s house. The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Dick and he will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends.

WAUPACA, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO