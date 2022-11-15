Read full article on original website
waupacanow.com
Schuelke, Dianna Lee
Dianna Lee Schuelke, of Wild Rose, age 78, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Rosemore Village. She was born in Green Bay on August 5, 1944. Dianna was an amazing seamstress who could work magic with a piece of thread and a needle on her industrial sewing machine. She worked 45 years for JP Luther in Berlin, creating Masonic Aprons and miscellaneous attire for Masons all over the country. She was a loving wife and mother who doted on her husband and children.
waupacanow.com
George, Richard
Richard J. George, age 89, Saxeville Township, Waupaca County, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022. He was born in Milwaukee on August 17, 1933 to Theodore and Leona George. Throughout his career, he sold investment real-state and retired in the mid-1990s. Being a true Wisconsin native, he enjoyed the...
waupacanow.com
Hallman, Daniel
Daniel Gordon Hallman, dairy farmer, age 70, of Weyauwega, gained eternal access to heaven on Friday, November 11, 2022. He was the son of the late Gordon and Esther (Dusel) Hallman and was born during a Wisconsin winter storm, on February 20, 1952. Dan was proud that he lived in the home he was raised and was the fourth generation to live on the farm.
waupacanow.com
Salter, Richard
Richard “Dick” K. Salter, age 74, of Waupaca, WI, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born March 15, 1948 in Waupaca; son of Kenneth H. and Kathleen (Peterson) Salter. After graduating high school, Dick served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in January 1973. On June 25, 1970, he married Katja Iwanetschko in Zirndorf, Germany and together they shared 41 years of marriage before her passing on June 22, 2011. Dick was employed as a carpenter/contractor with Anderson Construction for many years until his retirement in 2013. He enjoyed breakfast with his coffee clutch crew at Schueller’s, drinking PBR’s with the boys, spending time outdoors hunting and fishing with his sons and grandsons, and cheering on the Packers every Sunday at his daughter’s house. The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Dick and he will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends.
waupacanow.com
Breier, Earl
Earl Breier, age 96, of Waupaca, WI, formerly of Manawa, WI, passed away peacefully Monday, November 14th, 2022 at Bethany Home in Waupaca. He was born in the Township of Little Wolf on April 24th, 1926, to Edwin and Olga (Handrich) Breier. Earl served his county in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. When he returned home, he started working for his family painting and decorating business. He then was able to take the business over and run it himself up until his retirement. Earl enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing softball, as well as Dart ball, and all things sports.
waupacanow.com
Yahr, Mary Anne
Mary Anne Yahr (née Johnson) passed away peacefully on November 9, 2022, two days after her 41st wedding anniversary, with her husband at her side. Mary was born to Richard Frederick Johnson and Phyllis Anne Johnson (née Wilson) on March 8, 1956. She was raised in New London, WI, graduated from New London Senior High School in 1974 and University of Wisconsin – Eau Caire in December of 1977. It was in Eau Claire, where on Valentine’s Day 1975 she met the love of her life, Ronald Allen Yahr.
waupacanow.com
Hortonville to host madrigal dinner
High school event features dinner, concert and theatrical performance. The Hortonville High School choir will host its first madrigal dinner in more than eight years at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9. The Elizabethan Madrigal Dinner combines a concert, theater and food. The production will transport guests back to the English...
waupacanow.com
Chambers launch Inspire Waupaca County
Beth Nash has joined the Waupaca Area Chamber of Commerce as the director of Inspire Waupaca County. Nash will coordinate with Waupaca County schools and businesses to create career-based learning experiences and job opportunities for students in the county. Nash came to Waupaca from Fort Myers, Florida, where she was...
wtaq.com
City of Appleton Hosts Largest Nighttime Christmas Parade in the Midwest
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — The Appleton Christmas Parade holds the distinction of being the largest nighttime Christmas Parade in the Midwest, and draws about 80 thousand spectators each year. “This year’s theme is ‘Peace on Earth'” said Eric Stadler, Assistant Chairperson for Appleton Parade Committee. “We feel with so...
whbl.com
Fire Hits Downtown Plymouth Music Store
Plymouth firefighters had to respond to an early morning call in the Hub City’s downtown. The Sheboygan County Sheriff says that they were alerted to a fire at the Dreams Unlimited Music Store at 215 East Mill Street shortly after 3:00 this morning. The arriving officer reported fire coming from the building, which was evacuated of residents who lived there and from nearby buildings.
waupacanow.com
Iola grandmother loses $20,000 to fraud
A man in Waupaca County jail on a $200,000 cash bond is accused of scamming elderly people in three Wisconsin counties and in the state of New York. William T. Comfort, 27, Los Angeles, is charged in Waupaca County with felony theft by false representation. According to the criminal complaint,...
nbc15.com
Fire destroys Green Lake County home Sunday night
VILLAGE OF KINGSTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A fire completely destroyed a home in the Village of Kingston Sunday night, according to the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office. At 7:18 p.m., Green Lake County dispatch received a report of a structure fire at 115 Park St. in the Village of Kingston. The caller said flames were visible from inside the house.
waupacanow.com
Popp, Kurt
Kurt L. Popp, age 63 of Shawano, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday morning, November 10, 2022, in Appleton, following a sudden cardiac event. Kurt was born in Shawano on September 29, 1959, a son of Marvin and Judith “Judi” (Larsen) Popp. He began his education in Shawano, then attended school in Shiocton before returning to Shawano for his senior year of high school, graduating with the Class of 1977. Following high school, Kurt attended UW-Oshkosh for two years. At that point he returned home to help run the family business, Popp’s Place. He then moved to Kiel and worked at Heysen Manufacturing in Sheboygan for almost ten years.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin bonfire explosion; charges reviewed by Shawano County DA
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. - Charges in connection with a Wisconsin bonfire explosion in October have been forwarded to the Shawano County District Attorney's Office for review. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened in mid-October when a 55-gallon drum that was a quarter full of a...
wtaq.com
Thanksgiving Dinner Sticker Shock
GRAND CHUTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Thanksgiving may look a bit different this year for some. The current turkey shortage could mean higher prices for the holiday, which means a number of families are ditching some traditions. But some Wisconsinites aren’t ruffling their feathers quite yet. Lorna Hopfer is...
wearegreenbay.com
Fire in Green Lake County leaves residence a ‘total loss’, cause unknown at this time
KINGSTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A residence in Green Lake County is a ‘total loss’ after authorities put out a fire, and stayed on scene for nearly five hours. The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office released information about a house fire that happened on November 13. Around 7:20 p.m. authorities received a call regarding a structure fire at 115 Park Street in the Village of Kingston.
Charges recommended for 2 teens in WI bonfire explosion
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (AP) — Investigators are recommending criminal charges against two teens in connection with a bonfire explosion at a party in northeastern Wisconsin last month that resulted in critical burns to some in attendance. Shawano County sheriff’s officials said they are asking prosecutors to charge...
WBAY Green Bay
Relatives find body in Appleton home
Proposed changes to the transit center include an overhang and space for apartments or offices. Action 2 News gets reaction from Republican Congressman Glenn Grothman and the Outagamie County Democratic Party chair. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Roads turn slippery, more snow north. Updated: 42 minutes ago. Temperatures fall below freezing. Be...
WISN
2-year-old Wisconsin boy needs donor for kidney transplant
APPLETON, Wis. — An Appleton toddler needs a kidney transplant, and his family is looking for a donor. Two-year-old Arlo Lesatz was born with chronic kidney disease. He has already undergone 12 surgeries and has been on in-home dialysis for more than six months, WBAY-TV reported. Neither of his...
Fox11online.com
Man charged with obstruction in case of recently discovered murder victim's remains
CHILTON (WLUK) -- Although hiding a corpse charges were dismissed earlier this year against John Andrews in connection with remains found at High Cliff State Park, Andrews now faces a charge of obstructing an officer for allegedly lying to police. Starkie Swenson was killed in 1983. Andrews was convicted in...
