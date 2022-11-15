Read full article on original website
Invincible Iron Man Trailer Released by Marvel
A trailer released by Marvel Comics is celebrating a new era of Iron Man comics. The Armored Avenger is getting a new creative team in writer Gerry Duggan (X-Men) and artist Juan Frigeri (Avengers). Together they are relaunching The Invincible Iron Man, which will feature familiar foes like Living Laser and new rivals like the X-Men villain Feilong. Iron Man's 60th anniversary kicks off in 2023, so there's no better time to follow Tony Stark's exploits than now. A trailer for December's Invincible Iron Man #1 showcases never-before-seen artwork from Frigeri, along with Tony Stark hitting rock bottom.
Latest Marvel News: Dwayne Johnson incites a war on Thor while DC allegedly tries to poach the MCU’s biggest asset
Now that Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has taken over as the new co-head of DC Studios, he’s attempting to bridge the gap between the fandoms of Marvel and its Distinguished Competition. But despite his valiant efforts, it seems some battles just cannot be stopped as Black Adam‘s Dwayne Johnson has inadvertently waged war on Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and a wild new rumor claims that Warner Bros. execs attempted to steal Marvel’s MVP to save their own flailing franchise.
Star Trek Reveals Sisko's Return
Capt. Benjamin Sisko, the former commander of the Deep Space 9 space station in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, has returned to the Star Trek universe. SPOILERS for Star Trek #1 by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Ramon Rosanas, Lee Loughridge, and Clayton Cowles follow. Star Trek: Deep Space Nine fans will likely remember how Sisko's story ended in the series finale, "What We Leave Behind." After defeating Dukat and the Pah-wraiths, the Prophets welcomed "the Sisko" into the Celestial Temple within the Bajoran wormhole. However, before Sisko left linear existence behind, he promised his son, Jake, that he would return.
Star Trek Reveals Another Meeting Between Picard and Sisko
Many Star Trek fans will remember the meetings between Capt. Jean-Luc Picard and Cmdr. Benjamin Sisko in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine's pilot episode, "Emissary." Star Trek has revealed that wasn't the only meeting between the two iconic Star Trek captains. SPOILERS for Star Trek #1 by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Ramon Rosanas, Lee Loughridge, and Clayton Cowles follow. Benjamin Sisko is back, sent by the Prophets into corporeal existence with a new mission. However, for that mission, he needs a ship and a crew. For that, he looks toward Picard for help, which comes as a surprise to Jean-Luc as much as it may surprise fans.
Marvel's Midnight Suns Reveals New Trailer Featuring the Abbey
Marvel's Midnight Suns is set to launch next month, and when it does, the game will feature a new team of heroes in the Marvel Universe. Every team needs a headquarters, and the Midnight Suns will be setting up camp in a location known as the Abbey. 2K Games and Firaxis have released an all-new trailer featuring the location, giving players an idea of what to expect. A "haunted Transian Castle raised on the cursed grounds of Old Salem," the base features a number of interesting areas which will play a major role in the game's narrative.
Hugh Jackman Says Losing Role After Sandra Bullock Audition Was 'Humiliating'
Besides a few notes in “Les Misérables,” Hugh Jackman rarely misses as one of the most beloved movie stars, stage actors and Ryan Reynolds feuding partners of our time. But before he ever bared his adamantium claws on the big screen, Jackman made an early career misstep while auditioning for a role in the 2000 action comedy “Miss Congeniality” starring Sandra Bullock.
Ryan Reynolds explains how Deadpool 3 got Hugh Jackman back as Wolverine
The Deadpool 3 announcement is one of the top 3 MCU news events of the year, especially considering the big Wolverine surprise. The revelation that Hugh Jackman would reprise his iconic Wolverine role to join Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and the Avengers would have easily been the biggest MCU development of the year. But Marvel had even more significant announcements back at Comic-Con when it unveiled the Avengers 5 and 6 release dates and titles.
Jason Momoa ‘Excited’ by James Gunn Taking Over DC Universe: ‘One of My Dreams’ Will Come True Under His Watch
Jason Momoa told Entertainment Tonight that he is “very excited” by the news that James Gunn and Peter Safran are taking over the DC Universe as Warner Bros. The studio announced at the end of October that Gunn and Safran would assume the roles of co-chairman and co-CEO of DC Studios starting Nov. 1. Momoa is a stalwart of the DC Universe thanks to his role as Arthur Curry/Aquaman. “I think that with Peter Safran and Mr. Gunn at the helm now at DC, I’m very excited about that,” Momoa told ET while promoting his new Netflix original film “Slumberland.”...
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Suggests Marvel Will Recast T'Challa
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just made its way into theaters, and it's already breaking box office records. Wakanda Forever had a massive opening weekend and it's being greeted fairly well by critics and fans alike. The film has shown fans what Marvel Studios decided to do with the mantle of the Black Panther after they chose to not recast the role of T'Challa. One star of the film believes that even though they chose not to recast the role this time around due to the death of Chadwick Boseman, the studio will eventually do it in the future. During a recent interview with Esquire, Winston Duke explained why he believes the role will eventually be recast.
Marvel's Avengers Update Confirms Winter Soldier Release Date
Marvel's Avengers will officially get the Winter Soldier later this year when Bucky Barnes comes to the game as the newest playable hero on November 29th, the Marvel's Avengers creators said this week. The Winter Soldier will be part of the 2.7 Update which also includes another fight against MODOK. In the more traditional content expected with these sorts of updates, the Marvel's Avengers team said that the 2.7 Update will also include some adjustments for the game's heroes that are already available with more details to be revealed closer to the update's release.
Frasier Star Kelsey Grammer Threatens Marvel to Recast Him as Beast in X-Men MCU Project
Marvel Studios has been slowing integrating their lineup of mutant characters ever since they got the rights to them when the Disney / FOX merger completed. Since 2020, we have seen Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and it was also revealed that the live-action version of Ms. Marvel would also be a mutant as opposed to an Inhuman. Marvel is also developing a third Deadpool movie that will be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and feature the return of Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). Now, one other X-Men star seems to want to return as their respective character in the MCU. Frasier star Kelsey Grammer recently threatened Marvel Studios to recast his role as Hank McCoy / Beast.
Quentin Tarantino Reveals Plans to Shoot an Eight-Episode TV Series Next Year
Quentin Tarantino has disclosed that he has plans to step back into television, looking to shoot an eight-episode series in 2023. The film director shared news of the project Wednesday night while promoting his new book, “Cinema Speculation,” at a New York event hosted by Elvis Mitchell. The filmmaker wasn’t forthright with narrative or production details around the project. Tarantino has worked in television before, directing two episodes of “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” in 2005. Since then he has flirted with venturing back, with reports emerging in February that the director was in talks to helm installments of FX’s “Justified”...
Scarlet Witch Trailer Released by Marvel
While Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been clamoring for a Scarlet Witch solo project, Marvel Comics is preparing for the launch of the hero's upcoming solo series with the release of a new trailer. Wanda Maximoff has had to deal with a lot of baggage in the comics, but some of that has thankfully been resolved in the pages of Darkhold and X-Men: Trial of Magneto. This leaves writer Steve Orlando (Marauders, Darkhold) and artist Sara Pichelli (Ultimate Spider-Man, Fantastic Four) free to tell Scarlet Witch stories filled with mystery, adventure, and magic.
Marvel Comics Get Size-Shifting Variant Covers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
In time for Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in February, Marvel heroes and villains are shrinking super-small — or growing super-large — in a new collection of Stormbreakers variant covers. Marvel Comics has revealed eight variants from the Stormbreakers Class of 2023, the program spotlighting the next generation of up-and-coming artists in the comic book industry. Issues of The Amazing Spider-Man, Fantastic Four, Deadpool, and Storm & The Brotherhood of Mutants are among the books getting the size-shifting covers, featuring such fan-favorite characters as Storm of the X-Men, Venom, Daredevil, and the Scarlet Witch. See the Stormbreakers variants below.
Rick and Morty Showrunner Teases Major Villains Could Return (Exclusive)
Rick And Morty has gone on hiatus for its sixth season for a few weeks, which disappointed some fans thanks to this season revealing some major secrets about the Smith Family while also introducing some surprising villains for them to face. While Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith have certainly made their fair share of enemies throughout their reality, the most personal villains in their future might also be the most dangerous. In a recent chat with showrunner Scott Marder, the creator shared some interesting facts about some familiar antagonists.
Daredevil Concept Art Reveals New Look at She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Costume
Daredevil made his triumphant return in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and the release of new concept art paints a closer picture of the Man Without Fear's new costume. While She-Hulk was the first time Daredevil reappeared following the cancellation of Netflix's Marvel programming, Charlie Cox did reprise his Matt Murdock role in Spider-Man: No Way Home. It was only a matter of time before Daredevil suited back up again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the perfect place for that debut came in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Daredevil introduced a brand-new costume on the Disney+ series, and a veteran Marvel Studios character designer released new looks via concept art.
Marvel Confirms an Avenger Is Officially Changing Their Codename
An Avenger that has gone by several different codenames has just chosen a new one. Monica Rambeau is one of many heroes to take on the mantle of Captain Marvel. With Carol Danvers adopting the Captain Marvel name and Kamala Khan becoming Ms. Marvel, Monica Rambeau was left to come up with her own unique moniker. She settled on the name Spectrum when she joined the Mighty Avengers since her powers are also light-based. Whether she's Captain Marvel or Spectrum, Monica Rambeau has fought alongside Earth's Mightiest Heroes. The announcement of Monica Rambeau's first solo series alluded to another new codename for the Avenger, and another Marvel limited series officially confirms it.
Fan-Favorite Ghost Rider Returns in New Marvel Series
There have been many different iterations of a Ghost Rider in the Marvel Universe, but one of the more recent additions is making a comeback in a new ongoing series. Polygon announced Cosmic Ghost Rider, a new series from writer Stephanie Phillips (Harley Quinn) and artist Juann Cabal (Guardians of the Galaxy), which features Frank Castle's twisted Spirit of Vengeance from an alternate timeline that has not only the powers of a Ghost Rider, but also the Power Cosmic. This Frank Castle made a deal with Mephisto in order to get payback on Thanos, turning him into a Ghost Rider. He later teamed up with Galactus and became a herald, which is where the Silver Surfer-like abilities come from.
Marvel Studios Inches Closer to the X-Men with Namor’s Debut in ‘Wakanda Forever’
Marvel can’t stop teasing us X-Men fans. Ever since Disney bought Fox, X-Men movie rights and all, the MCU has teased the arrival of the X-Men in a number of ways. We got S.W.O.R.D. and Evan Peters as Quicksilver in WandaVision, Madripoor in Falcon and Winter Soldier, Wolverine in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and — the big ones — Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Ms.Marvel’s finale reveal that Kamala Khan is, in fact, a mutant. All of that buildup, all of that introduction of X-Men lore into the MCU, and how many actual full-fledged X-Men do we have running around in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Zero — until now! Until Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Latest Marvel News: Studio reveals what we all suspected about ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ as superstar siblings fight for X-Men role
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally almost here, but even though Marvel has been keeping its greatest secret under wraps all this time, it looks like the truth has finally leaked just as the sequel is about to enter theaters. Elsewhere, another Ghostbusters legend looks to be hoping to follow Ant-Man 3‘s Billy Murray into the MCU as two celebrity sisters begin the battle to be chosen as the franchise’s rebooted version of a fan-favorite X-Men member.
