Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
WWE Reportedly Reached Out To Steve Austin For Another Match
Steve Austin made his return to the ring at WrestleMania this year, and a new report says that WWE offered him another match. Fightful Select reports that the company made an offer to the WWE Hall of Famer for another match at some point since Triple H took over creative. It is not clear what event the the offer was for, though they presumed it was for WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles in April.
ComicBook
WWE's Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and AEW's Jon Moxley Reflect on Legacy of The Shield on 10 Year Anniversary
10 years have somehow passed since The Shield started their takeover of WWE, which all kicked off at Survivor Series in 2012. At the time they were enforcers for CM Punk, but they would go on to become one of WWE's biggest factions and launch three of wrestling's future heavy hitters. Reigns is currently having the best run of his career as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and head of the Bloodline, and Rollins has built yet another standout year for his resume and is the current United States Champion. Meanwhile, Moxley has been one of AEW's biggest stars since joining the company and is currently holding the AEW World Championship for the third time, and all three stars reflected on their beginnings in The Shield in a new interview with Sports Illustrated.
ComicBook
Star Trek Reveals Sisko's Return
Capt. Benjamin Sisko, the former commander of the Deep Space 9 space station in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, has returned to the Star Trek universe. SPOILERS for Star Trek #1 by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Ramon Rosanas, Lee Loughridge, and Clayton Cowles follow. Star Trek: Deep Space Nine fans will likely remember how Sisko's story ended in the series finale, "What We Leave Behind." After defeating Dukat and the Pah-wraiths, the Prophets welcomed "the Sisko" into the Celestial Temple within the Bajoran wormhole. However, before Sisko left linear existence behind, he promised his son, Jake, that he would return.
wrestletalk.com
Another Released WWE Star Open To Potential Return
Former NXT star Blake Christian has revealed that he’d consider a WWE return under the Triple H regime. The former ‘Trey Baxter’ signed with WWE in February 2021. The star wrestled a handful of matches for the NXT and 205 Live before his release that November, less than nine months later.
tjrwrestling.net
The Undertaker Once “Ripped Apart” Ex-WWE Star For Injuring People
A former WWE Superstar has revealed The Undertaker once chewed out a fellow star for injuring several stars in the ring. Wrestling stars take the safety of themselves and their opponents very seriously so if someone is making a habit of injuring people, then words are likely to be had. Even more likely if the people being injured are major WWE stars and members of The Undertaker’s backstage Bone Street Krew.
stillrealtous.com
Sasha Banks Files Interesting Trademarks
Sasha Banks hasn’t appeared on WWE programming in months as she and Naomi walked out of WWE back in May. Since then there’s been a lot of speculation regarding what’s next for Sasha and currently her future plans are unknown. According to PWInsider, Sasha Banks started a company called Soulnado Inc. and the company applied to trademark the following on 11/10:
ComicBook
Star Trek Reveals Another Meeting Between Picard and Sisko
Many Star Trek fans will remember the meetings between Capt. Jean-Luc Picard and Cmdr. Benjamin Sisko in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine's pilot episode, "Emissary." Star Trek has revealed that wasn't the only meeting between the two iconic Star Trek captains. SPOILERS for Star Trek #1 by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Ramon Rosanas, Lee Loughridge, and Clayton Cowles follow. Benjamin Sisko is back, sent by the Prophets into corporeal existence with a new mission. However, for that mission, he needs a ship and a crew. For that, he looks toward Picard for help, which comes as a surprise to Jean-Luc as much as it may surprise fans.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Suggests Marvel Will Recast T'Challa
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just made its way into theaters, and it's already breaking box office records. Wakanda Forever had a massive opening weekend and it's being greeted fairly well by critics and fans alike. The film has shown fans what Marvel Studios decided to do with the mantle of the Black Panther after they chose to not recast the role of T'Challa. One star of the film believes that even though they chose not to recast the role this time around due to the death of Chadwick Boseman, the studio will eventually do it in the future. During a recent interview with Esquire, Winston Duke explained why he believes the role will eventually be recast.
411mania.com
Austin Theory Snaps, Takes Out Seth Rollins on WWE Raw
Austin Theory is done with being a selfie guy, snapping and attacking Seth Rollins and more on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Theory appeared on tonight’s episode of Raw and, after a promo earlier in the night when he said the world wants to see someone like him fail, he felt more alive than he ever has since his failed Money in the Bank cash-in last week. Dolph Ziggler then interrupted him and told him to stop making excuses, which resulted in a match where Theory destroyed Ziggler until it was ruled a no-contest and then continuing to attack him.
WWE announces rules for Survivor Series WarGames matches
WarGames will make its main roster debut at Survivor Series on November 26.
itrwrestling.com
The Undertaker Blasted Former WWE Star Backstage After Injuring Multiple Opponents
The Undertaker spent the best part of three decades at the top of WWE, and during that time he commanded a incredible respect backstage. Many stars of both the past and present have spoken about how ‘Taker was judge, jury and executioner in the locker room. One man who...
ComicBook
Yellowstone: Where to Stream Seasons 1-4, New Season 5 Episodes
Yellowstone has officially returned for its fifth season, and the show's latest spinoff, 1923, is debuting next month. Despite taking place in the same universe, the shows are available in different places, which is causing some fans to become angry. While 1923 is debuting on Paramount+, Yellowstone is not actually available on the streaming site. To clear things up, the first four seasons of the original show are available to watch on Peacock while the new season is releasing its episodes on the Paramount Network.
wrestlinginc.com
Saraya Is Not Coming To AEW Dynamite Alone
We are only three days away from Saraya's comeback being complete, with the AEW star scheduled for her first match in five years this Saturday against Dr. Britt Baker DMD at AEW Full Gear. And with Baker having reinforcements in the form of Rebel and the number one contender for the AEW Interim Women's World Championship, Jamie Hayter, it appears Saraya has decided to bring in her own support system prior to the big match.
wrestletalk.com
Update On Randy Orton’s Injury
There has been an update on the injury status of former 14-time World Champion Randy Orton. Orton has been out of action since the May 20 episode of SmackDown, where he and Matt Riddle lost the Raw Tag Team Championship to the Usos. The match was a winner take all...
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – November 14th, 2022
WWE RAW Results – November 14th, 2022. Kicking off this weeks Raw with re capping the events of the United States Title Open Challenge last week. United States Champion Seth Rollins welcomes fans to Monday Night Rollins and introduces himself. He says he is still United States Champion by the hair on his chin and says last week was crazy. He says contenders are coming out of the woodwork, then addresses Austin Theory’s failed Money In The Bank cash in. He says it didn’t work out for him like he had planned, and says something seems different about his title: him. He says it is the top prize on Monday nights and says he will add to his legacy when he takes on Finn Balor.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Brings Shinobu Back to the Action
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba really grabbed fans' attention with its debut season of the anime, and now one awesome cosplay is helping to demonstrate why Shinobu Kocho was such a stand out fighter among fans so quickly! The anime for Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series started off with quite the quiet reception as it took its time to build up to the kinds of explosive action that fans are now enjoying from the series as it heads into its future seasons. But that build up was also filled with all sorts of fun and memorable characters who immediately made a mark with fans.
wrestlingrumors.net
Brand New: Former WWE Personality Announces New Wrestling Promotion
He has the background. There are all kinds of wrestling promotions in the world today and some of them have quite the name recognition. Those would be the bigger promotions around, with names like WWE, AEW and Impact Wrestling being the biggest in America. At the same time, there are several promotions that are trying to make their mark and now a well known wrestling personality is trying his hand at doing just that.
ComicBook
Batwoman Writers Share Emotional Reaction to Javicia Leslie's The Flash Casting
Late last month, Batwoman fans got the exciting news that Javicia Leslie is joining the cast of The Flash for The CW series' upcoming ninth and final season. While it won't be the first time Leslie has appeared on its fellow Arrowverse series — she appeared during the five-part "Armageddon" event that kicked off Season 8 — but this appearance is a bit bittersweet. Batwoman was cancelled earlier this year after three seasons on the network so Leslie's return will mark her first since. The significance of that isn't lost on fans, nor is lost on the show's writers. On Twitter, the account for the Batwoman writer's room weighed in on seeing Leslie suited up as Batwoman again for The Flash, writing about how it had them "emotional".
ComicBook
Watch Chris Jericho Revealed on The Masked Singer, Ready for Bride to Join MCU
Over the past week, fans have seen AEW's Chris Jericho appear as a pink dragon named Bride on FOX's The Masked Singer, and though many figured out who he was beforehand, he was finally unmasked. Jericho previously sang Walk The Moon's Shut Up and Dance and then Smash Mouth's All Star, and even though he was unmasked, Jericho told The Wrap that he is ready for Bride to get some shine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. You can watch Jericho's big reveal on the show in the video below.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Says It Would Be A ‘Dream’ To Reunite Tag Team In AEW
A former IMPACT wrestling name who is currently signed with AEW has said it would be a ‘dream’ to reunite with her former tag partner on AEW. The Bunny (FKA Allie in IMPACT wrestling), was speaking in an interview with Grue Rume when she made the comments. The...
Comments / 0