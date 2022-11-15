Read full article on original website
dexerto.com
Pokemon TCG Live beta finally hits US with global launch
The long-awaited Pokemon TCG Live beta is finally available in the US as the company has officially launched the app globally. More than nine months after its initial announcement, the beta for Pokemon TCG Live is officially available worldwide. As the first mention of the new Pokemon TCG online game...
Gamespot
Pokemon Scarlet & Pokemon Violet Official Overview Trailer
Learn about the world of Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet, including different features of the new open-world experience, Pokémon and Trainers you’ll meet, and more! Begin your adventure in the Paldea region when Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet release on November 18th!
Pokemon Delibird New Form Potentially Leaked
The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaks are continuing. This is one that was rumored to be happening months ago. In a potential leak, new Pokemon forms called Paradox Forms were discussed. These Pokemon would be related to their original forms but prehistoric or futuristic versions. After the official announcement of the new Donphan Forms, this was all but confirmed. A Pokemon so many were wanting a new form for was Delibird and this leak may have just confirmed that it is happening.
ComicBook
Spy x Family Cosplay Shows Off The Thorn Princess' Skills
Spy x Family has returned this fall season with new episodes to begin capping off its first season, with the Forger Family adding a new member to its trio in Bond Forger, the adorable canine that happens to harbor a special ability where it can look into the future. As Anya continues her attempts to ingratiate herself in the prestigious academy known as Eden College, Yor the Thorn Princess is continuing her role as the maternal figure of the clan and one cosplayer has once again brought back her assassin attire.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Preps the Love Hashira for Season 3
With two seasons under its belt, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the biggest series in anime, and fans have more to come. After all, ufotable is already working on season three, and we've already seen a few glimpses of the comeback. Demon Slayer will bring two new Hashira to center stage when it returns to the air, and now, one fan has given Mitsuri Kanroji the spotlight she deserves.
Starter Final Evolutions for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are finally coming out, and fans will undoubtedly be excited to see what the starters will evolve into. This will certainly influence which starter they are going to pick. Here is a look at all of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Starter Evolutions. Both the middle and final Evolutions are certainly going to have the fans debating for quite some time.
ComicBook
Pokemon Legends Arceus Fans Are Missing the Game
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet reviews are out in the wild and that has fans thinking back to Pokemon Legends: Arceus. It seems like the open-world direction of the series isn't a natural continuation from the spinoff series and rather something that fits in-between the approaches of Sword and Shield and the last game released. However, Game Freak did caution the fans that Scarlet and Violet would be more like those traditional adventures than Arceus' free-flowing nature. Despite that fact, there are some fans who were hoping for a bit more when it came to this generation of Pokemon games. The debate will likely continue as more people get their hands on the game. Check out the reactions right here.
How Long Is Pokemon Scarlet?
On November 18 gamers will travel across the brand new Paldea region In Pokemon Scarlet to become pokemon masters. To make that happen though it will take time. How much time though? What is the Pokemon Scarlet playtime?. The amount of time that can be put into Pokemon Scarlet can...
Chris Hemsworth says Marvel 'stepped in' and stopped documentary show 'Limitless' after he injured himself before filming 'Thor 4'
Chris Hemsworth said on "Jimmy Kimmy Live!" that one challenge was much harder to do after bulking up for Thor.
A Look At The Sprigatito Final Evolution
With Pokemon Scarlet And Violet coming out, fans will decide which starter Pokemon to choose to begin their adventure. Here is a look at the Sprigatito Final evolution and Middle Evolution to help make that choice easier. Sprigatito. At Level 16, Sprigatitio evolves into Floragato. Then, at Level 36, Floragato...
All Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Pre Order Bonuses
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet are due to launch on Nintendo Switch on 18. Depending on where it’s purchased, trainers can expect different Pokemon Scarlet And Violet pre-order bonuses with their copy of the title. Pre-Order Bonuses. Best Buy. Cheri Berry. Chesto Berry. Aspear Berry. Pecha Berry. Persim Berry. Rawst...
‘I didn’t have a single audition for a year’: Goonies and Indiana Jones child star Ke Huy Quan on finding fame again
Ke Huy Quan is welling up. Behind black-rimmed glasses, the former child star’s eyes are reddening. His voice starts to wobble as he talks about finding fame for the second time round with the phenomenal success of Everything Everywhere All at Once, this year’s most wildly imaginative breakout film. “It’s incredible. I’m still pinching myself every day. I can’t believe this is real.”
ComicBook
Could Pokemon Journeys Give Us the Perfect Ending for Ash?
Pokemon Journeys sure feels like an end to Ash Ketchum's journey. First beginning his career as a Pokemon trainer over twenty tour years ago in our time, though in the universe it seems as though he hasn't aged a day, the anime hero was able to achieve his dream of becoming the world champion thanks to this latest season. Overtaking Leon in the Masters 8 Tournament and taking the crown, Ash has yet to be confirmed to be the star of the Pokemon anime moving forward, and maybe that's ok.
dexerto.com
God of War Ragnarok photo mode shows parts of Kratos nobody needs to see
YouTuber Speclizer managed to access God of War Ragnarok’s unfinished photo mode, though some of the features show parts of Kratos no one needs to see. Despite the feature’s boom in popularity, Kratos’ 2018 adventure launched without a Photo Mode in tow. Developer Santa Monica Studio didn’t leave virtual photographers hanging permanently, however.
IGN
Why Is It Harder to Get Into Digimon Compared to Pokemon?
People who grew up in the late ‘90s and early 2000s will be familiar with the fierce Digimon versus Pokemon debate . Both franchises have lovable creatures for players to bond with, and they were made even more popular thanks to numerous tie-in media like anime and manga. The...
3 Decks to Try Out on Brother’s War Release Day
Welcome to another set release day, where this time players get a chance to experience the historic war between the brothers Urza and Mishra. Brother’s War is the newest set to enter Standard, and there are plenty of cards that are looking primed and ready to compete in the top decks of the format. But before people decide on what is the best deck, it’s important to test out some potential lists that could make a splash. Here are just a few ideas for decks to try out on Brother’s War release day.
dotesports.com
Diana’s new Winterblessed skin transforms Summoner’s Rift into a snowy paradise when she lands a pentakill
The League of Legends developers are adding some festive features to the game ahead of the winter season. On Nov. 15, seven Winterblessed skins were revealed, with one of them being for Diana. As shared by Riot Games VFX artist Sirhaian, Diana’s Winterblessed skin has a unique effect when she scores a pentakill.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Everything we know so far about the new adventures
Everything we know so far about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, from Gen 9 Pokemon to co-op support
IGN
We Breakdown & Play with New Competitive Cards/Decks from Pokemon Silver Tempest - Let’s Play Lounge
Frosted Caribou returns and we open Pokemon booster packs from Pokemon: Silver Tempest & we breakdown the best competitive cards that are competition-ready. Finally, we introduce two new competitive decks from Silver Tempest in a Let’s Play and it’s all brought to you by the Pokémon Company International.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
