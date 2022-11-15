Read full article on original website
ziggy
2d ago
we have a HOMELESS ENCAMPMENT in Kensington and catering to these bus riding people instead of caring for OUR OWN seems WRONG
Migrants bused from southern border to New York City enter a backlogged and broken asylum system
For months buses from the U.S./Mexico border carrying tens of thousands of men, women and children from Central and South America have been arriving in New York, Chicago and Washington D.C. They were organized by the Republican governors of Texas and Arizona and the Democratic mayor of El Paso, and paid for mostly by taxpayers. Greg Abbott, Texas' governor, said the buses would give liberal, sanctuary cities "a taste" of what his state has had to deal with for years. Many of those coming to New York were Venezuelans fleeing poverty, violence, and authoritarian rule and hoping to apply for asylum. But the process can take years and, for much of that time, they aren't allowed to work. Caring for these new arrivals has been a big challenge and it's drawn attention to a long-standing and bipartisan failure to fix the nation's broken asylum system.
Philadelphia Democrat leadership slammed after city lands in Mexico anti-drug campaign: 'Shame of the nation'
Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Jennifer Stefano joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss Mexican anti-drug PSAs featuring open drug use on the streets of Philadelphia.
Immigrant advocacy groups preparing for possible arrival of migrants to Philly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia may soon be the latest American city to be dealing with the migrant crisis. The mayor's office says about 52 migrants are busing in from the border city of Del Rio, Texas.Local immigrant advocacy groups have been working in anticipation for their possible arrival. When a bus with migrants aboard arrives, like many have in New York and other cities, a number of groups will jump into action."We can make this work," Emilio Buitrago, the founder of immigrant advocacy group Casa de Venezuela, said. "We can have these people come to Pennsylvania in a safe organized...
Sick and ‘frightened’ child taken to hospital after Greg Abbott migrant bus arrives in Philadelphia
A bus carrying 28 migrants from Texas arrived in Philadelphia on Wednesday, including a 10-year-old girl suffering from dehydration and a high fever who was whisked to a hospital for treatment.Advocates who welcomed them as they arrived before dawn said the families and individuals came from Colombia, the Dominican Republic and Cuba. The city and several nonprofit groups were ready to provide food, temporary housing and other services.“In general, people feel relieved. We want them to know that they have a home here,” said Philadelphia City Council member Helen Gym, who accompanied several of the migrants onto a second bus...
US Border Patrol sends migrants places where no help waits
NEW YORK (AP) — When Wilfredo Molina arrived in the U.S. from his native Venezuela, he told border agents he wanted to go to Miami but didn’t have an address. They directed him to what he thought was a shelter in midtown Manhattan but turned out to be a gray office building.
