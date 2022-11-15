Date, location, matchups announced for 2023 Champions Classic

(Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ahead of the 2022 Champions Classic, the date and location for next year’s installment have been revealed. It’s heading to the Windy City.

The 2023 Champions Classic will take place in Chicago Nov. 14, 2023, ESPN announced Tuesday. Games will take place at the United Center, home of the Chicago Bulls and Chicago Blackhawks and the site of the 2023 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament. It’ll mark the United Center’s fourth time hosting the event and the first time since 2017.

The four-team field will remain the same, although the matchups will switch up. Michigan State will take on Duke and Kansas will square off against Kentucky.

The 2022 Champions Classic tips off Tuesday night from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Kentucky and Michigan State kick off the action at 7 p.m. ET and Duke vs. Kansas follows at 9:30 p.m. ET. The four teams will continue to play in the event for the next two seasons after ESPN extended the agreement last year.

Report: Kansas forward Zach Clemence is out for Tuesday’s game vs Duke

Kansas is going to be a bit thin in the front-court against Duke Tuesday night in the Champions Classic. CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reported the team will be without sophomore big man Zach Clemence against Duke, Jayhawks assistant Norm Roberts told him.

Clemence was a contender for the starting center job heading into this season but was ultimately beat out by blue-chip freshman Ernest Udeh. Even freshman Zuby Ejiofor has gotten more minutes than Clemence down low to start the year.

It’s not a big blow, but it takes away some depth and experience down low for Kansas. That pair of freshman have a tall task in matching up with Duke’s five-star front-court of Kyle Filipowski and Dereck Lively.