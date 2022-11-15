ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wjhl.com

1 dead, 1 arrested after Bristol, Va. shooting, police report

BRISTOL, VA
wymt.com

Bell County Sheriff’s Department looking for stolen ATV

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department are looking for a stolen ATV. The 2021 Polaris RZR Turbo Ghost Red Grey was taken from the Stoney Fork community. If you have any information, you can call Bell County Dispatch at 606-337-6174. All calls will...
BELL COUNTY, KY
WJHL

Johnson City man at center of Silver Alert found

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said that a man who had been at the center of a Silver Alert Thursday morning has been found and is safe. Authorities say that Cooper lives with a medical condition that could have impaired his ability to return home. Police believed he may […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Historic marker stolen in Wise County

WISE COUNTY, V.a. (WCYB) — A memorial to mark the lynching of Dave Hurst was placed along Old Highway 23 in September. Now, only a pole is left. To have the marker installed was a celebratory time for a very dark time in our history," Preston Mitchell with the Wise County/City of Norton Community Remembrance Coalition said.
WISE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Protestors call for more punishment after reported Daniel Boone assault

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Protestors gathered outside the Washington County Department of Education building Wednesday afternoon to call for more punishment in the reported locker room assault that happened at Daniel Boone High School. Protestors told News Channel 11 that they’re happy to see the TBI getting involved, but believe more needs to be […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Food City employee assaulted after refusing to sell alcohol, police say

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — According to the Abingdon Police Department, a man was arrested after assaulting a Food City employee Monday. Police said when officers arrived on scene at the Food City located at 151 Cook Street, they located the suspect, identified as Wells Brocklehurst. During the investigation, officers were informed that Brocklehurst assaulted a store employee after the employee denied Brocklehurst an alcohol sale.
ABINGDON, VA
supertalk929.com

Bristol, Tennessee man Dead Following Tuesday Afternoon Shooting Suspect In Custody

A Bristol, Tennessee man is dead and another Bristol man is jailed following a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Bristol, Virginia. Bristol Virginia Police tell us 22 year old Randall L. Stiltner of Bristol, Tennessee died from a gunshot would he received during an incident at a residence on Inez Avenue. Police found Stiltner in the lower level of the home suffering from a gunshot wound. Stiltner later died at a local hospital. Police found 26 year old Tyler W. Collins a short time later in an adjacent neighborhood. Tyler was arrested without incident and is charged with first degree murder and is housed in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Lynching memorial marker stolen in Wise Co.

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Police are investigating the disappearance of a memorial marker outlining instances of lynching in Wise County. According to a social media post from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), a plaque titled “Lynching in America” was reported missing on Friday by the Wise County/City of Norton Community Remembrance Coalition. The […]
WISE COUNTY, VA
993thex.com

One person in custody following reported shooting in Bristol, Virginia

Bristol, Virginia police officers surrounded a home just before 1 p.m. Tuesday in an adjoining neighborhood following a reported shooting. The policemen could be seen escorting a person in handcuffs away from the property off of Woodland Circle and into a cruiser. The shooting reportedly took place in the 120...
BRISTOL, VA
993thex.com

Abingdon driver cited in crash that shut down Interstate 81 Tuesday evening

A 90-year-old driver from Abingdon was cited in a four-vehicle crash that shut down a portion of Interstate 81 in Sullivan County Tuesday evening. A report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol said an SUV driven southbound by Trula Harris attempted to turn left into the median in a space reserved for authorized vehicles causing a tractor-trailer to swerve into the median and then into northbound traffic when it collided with two other vehicles.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

3 promoted to sergeant within Washington County, TN Sheriff’s Office

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Three longtime law enforcement officers have received promotions within the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO). A release from the WCSO states Sheriff Keith Sexton announced the promotions of Eric Bradford, Wes Mckinney and Vince Walters to sergeant on Monday. “An assessment board, which included a captain from the Sullivan […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
993thex.com

JCPD Identify Victims of Fiery, Fatal Crash Earlier This Month

Police in Johnson City have identified the victims in a fiery and fatal vehicle crash on North Roan Street earlier this month. According to police, 28 year old Jonathan S. Brown and 25 year old Courtney S. Crowder, both of Johnson City were killed when the SUV they were traveling in crashed at a high rate of speed into the back of a gas station of North Roan Street on November 3rd. The cause of the fatal crash remains under investigation by JCPD’s Traffic Reconstruction Team.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wymt.com

Floyd County man arrested during drug bust close to elementary school

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police conducting an investigation into illegal drug trafficking activity made a big discovery earlier this week in Floyd County. On Monday night, deputies from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department along with Kentucky State Police troopers found a large amount of drugs at a home near Betsy Layne Elementary School.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY

