Read full article on original website
Related
wjhl.com
1 dead, 1 arrested after Bristol, Va. shooting, police report
1 dead, 1 arrested after Bristol, Va. shooting, police report. 1 dead, 1 arrested after Bristol, Va. shooting, police …. 1 dead, 1 arrested after Bristol, Va. shooting, police report. James, Nkamhoua Lead No. 22 Vols to 81-50 Victory …. James, Nkamhoua Lead No. 22 Vols to 81-50 Victory over...
wcyb.com
The Bluff City Police Department needs help in identifying a burglary suspect
BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Bluff City Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a burglary suspect. According to police, the theft occurred at the Tri-Cities Flea Market, Friday, November 11. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bluff City Police Department at 423-538-3700.
wymt.com
Bell County Sheriff’s Department looking for stolen ATV
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department are looking for a stolen ATV. The 2021 Polaris RZR Turbo Ghost Red Grey was taken from the Stoney Fork community. If you have any information, you can call Bell County Dispatch at 606-337-6174. All calls will...
wcyb.com
Police investigating fatal crash in Tazewell County; icy road was a possible factor
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Authorities are investigating a fatal crash in Tazewell County Thursday morning. Virginia State Police responded to the intersection of U.S. Route 460 and Route 1401 at around 6:40 a.m. Police said the initial crash occurred when a pickup truck and an SUV collided. The...
Johnson City man at center of Silver Alert found
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said that a man who had been at the center of a Silver Alert Thursday morning has been found and is safe. Authorities say that Cooper lives with a medical condition that could have impaired his ability to return home. Police believed he may […]
wcyb.com
Historic marker stolen in Wise County
WISE COUNTY, V.a. (WCYB) — A memorial to mark the lynching of Dave Hurst was placed along Old Highway 23 in September. Now, only a pole is left. To have the marker installed was a celebratory time for a very dark time in our history," Preston Mitchell with the Wise County/City of Norton Community Remembrance Coalition said.
Protestors call for more punishment after reported Daniel Boone assault
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Protestors gathered outside the Washington County Department of Education building Wednesday afternoon to call for more punishment in the reported locker room assault that happened at Daniel Boone High School. Protestors told News Channel 11 that they’re happy to see the TBI getting involved, but believe more needs to be […]
wcyb.com
Food City employee assaulted after refusing to sell alcohol, police say
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — According to the Abingdon Police Department, a man was arrested after assaulting a Food City employee Monday. Police said when officers arrived on scene at the Food City located at 151 Cook Street, they located the suspect, identified as Wells Brocklehurst. During the investigation, officers were informed that Brocklehurst assaulted a store employee after the employee denied Brocklehurst an alcohol sale.
supertalk929.com
Bristol, Tennessee man Dead Following Tuesday Afternoon Shooting Suspect In Custody
A Bristol, Tennessee man is dead and another Bristol man is jailed following a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Bristol, Virginia. Bristol Virginia Police tell us 22 year old Randall L. Stiltner of Bristol, Tennessee died from a gunshot would he received during an incident at a residence on Inez Avenue. Police found Stiltner in the lower level of the home suffering from a gunshot wound. Stiltner later died at a local hospital. Police found 26 year old Tyler W. Collins a short time later in an adjacent neighborhood. Tyler was arrested without incident and is charged with first degree murder and is housed in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.
3 People Injured In A Four-Vehicle Crash In Sullivan County (Sullivan County, TN)
The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 northbound at mile marker 71 in Sullivan County. According to the authorities, the crash occurred when a Lexus RX400 attempted to turn into a crossover in the authorized vehicles-only median. A 2017 Kenworth CMV swerved to avoid hitting the Lexus but still collided with it.
Lynching memorial marker stolen in Wise Co.
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Police are investigating the disappearance of a memorial marker outlining instances of lynching in Wise County. According to a social media post from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), a plaque titled “Lynching in America” was reported missing on Friday by the Wise County/City of Norton Community Remembrance Coalition. The […]
wcyb.com
Greeneville woman arrested after tip about illegal drug activity at the Johnson Inn
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Johnson City Police arrested a woman after receiving a tip about illegal drug activity at the Johnson Inn, police say. According to the Johnson City Police Department, after receiving the tip officers responded to the Johnson Inn and made contact with Rebecca Davis of Greenville, Tennessee.
993thex.com
One person in custody following reported shooting in Bristol, Virginia
Bristol, Virginia police officers surrounded a home just before 1 p.m. Tuesday in an adjoining neighborhood following a reported shooting. The policemen could be seen escorting a person in handcuffs away from the property off of Woodland Circle and into a cruiser. The shooting reportedly took place in the 120...
Duo arrested in connection to Sullivan Co. teen’s death bound over to criminal court
The case of a man accused of murdering a 17-year-old boy over drugs was bound over to Sullivan County Criminal Court on Tuesday, according to an affidavit filed on Nov. 15.
Victims of fatal JC gas station crash identified
According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), a Dodge SUV was traveling North on North Roan Street on Nov. 3 when it ran off the road and hit the back of a Road Runner Market.
993thex.com
Abingdon driver cited in crash that shut down Interstate 81 Tuesday evening
A 90-year-old driver from Abingdon was cited in a four-vehicle crash that shut down a portion of Interstate 81 in Sullivan County Tuesday evening. A report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol said an SUV driven southbound by Trula Harris attempted to turn left into the median in a space reserved for authorized vehicles causing a tractor-trailer to swerve into the median and then into northbound traffic when it collided with two other vehicles.
WATE
Greeneville Police takes ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect into custody after overnight search
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Greeneville Police investigators say an “armed and dangerous” man for whom they had been searching overnight after a shooting has been taken into custody early Wednesday morning. The Greeneville Police Department said the suspect, Issac Story of Jonesborough, Tenn. is accused of firing...
3 promoted to sergeant within Washington County, TN Sheriff’s Office
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Three longtime law enforcement officers have received promotions within the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO). A release from the WCSO states Sheriff Keith Sexton announced the promotions of Eric Bradford, Wes Mckinney and Vince Walters to sergeant on Monday. “An assessment board, which included a captain from the Sullivan […]
993thex.com
JCPD Identify Victims of Fiery, Fatal Crash Earlier This Month
Police in Johnson City have identified the victims in a fiery and fatal vehicle crash on North Roan Street earlier this month. According to police, 28 year old Jonathan S. Brown and 25 year old Courtney S. Crowder, both of Johnson City were killed when the SUV they were traveling in crashed at a high rate of speed into the back of a gas station of North Roan Street on November 3rd. The cause of the fatal crash remains under investigation by JCPD’s Traffic Reconstruction Team.
wymt.com
Floyd County man arrested during drug bust close to elementary school
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police conducting an investigation into illegal drug trafficking activity made a big discovery earlier this week in Floyd County. On Monday night, deputies from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department along with Kentucky State Police troopers found a large amount of drugs at a home near Betsy Layne Elementary School.
Comments / 0