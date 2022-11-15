SUSANVILLE — A Ukiah woman and her four dogs were rescued after being trapped for more than seven hours after crashing down an icy embankment in Lassen County."There was this truck with its high beams on and I could not see anything. I don't know what I hit. We slid across the ice, and went down backward and then flipped and then rolled," said Tina Milberger.When Milberger's car finally came to a stop, she was more than a hundred feet down an embankment off of State Route 32 in freezing temperatures, frantic for help."It seemed like every time I looked...

