ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, CA

Comments / 5

Related
CBS Sacramento

Only On CBS13: Woman, 4 dogs rescued after crash leaves them trapped down embankment for 7 hours in Lassen County

SUSANVILLE — A Ukiah woman and her four dogs were rescued after being trapped for more than seven hours after crashing down an icy embankment in Lassen County."There was this truck with its high beams on and I could not see anything. I don't know what I hit. We slid across the ice, and went down backward and then flipped and then rolled," said Tina Milberger.When Milberger's car finally came to a stop, she was more than a hundred feet down an embankment off of State Route 32 in freezing temperatures, frantic for help."It seemed like every time I looked...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

CHP, Sonoma County Sheriff's deputies reopen streets after incident in Hacienda Bridge area

SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF/BCN) -- River Road in Sonoma County reopened Tuesday evening after an incident involving Sonoma County Sheriff's Office deputies and the California Highway Patrol.Authorities announced the incident on River Road near the Hacienda Bridge, which spans the Russian River, was resolved, around 6:50 p.m.Odd Fellows Park was also reopened.  There are still no details about the incident.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Vehicle Strikes Cyclist on Ukiah’s State Street—Air Ambulance Requested

Scanner traffic this evening indicates a vehicle struck a cyclist near the intersection of Ukiah’s South State Street and Laws Avenue resulting in significant injury and requests for an air ambulance. Initially dispatched at 5:27 p.m., the Incident Commander reports that the southbound lane of South State Street is...
UKIAH, CA
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE 12:02 p.m.] One Structure Threatened as New Fire Starts in Lake County

The Little Fire began about 10:25 a.m. southeast of Lower Lake on Henderson Ranch Road. According to the first reports from the scene, one structure is threatened. Cal Fire Lake/Napa Unit tweeted, “CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit is responding to a vegetation fire near Little High Valley Rd. and Henderson Ranch Rd. by Lower Lake in Lake County. If traveling in the area, please use caution and give way to emergency vehicles.”
LAKE COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Santa Rosa Man Dies After Colliding With Tree Along State Route 128

The following is a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol:. On 11/05/2022, at approximately 1710 hours, the driver of a 2011 Lexus was traveling eastbound on SR-128, east of Boonville, at an unknown rate of speed. For unknown reasons, the vehicle traveled off the south roadway edge and onto the dirt shoulder. The vehicle continued on the dirt shoulder for a short distance before colliding with a tree. The driver sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision. At this time, it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in this collision. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification to the next of kin.
BOONVILLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Missing 16-year-old girl found dead near Northern California river

NEVADA CITY, Calif. - The search for a missing 16-year-old girl in Northern California has come to an end, according to the Nevada County Sheriff. Trinity Backus, who had been missing since Wednesday, was found dead on Friday around 2 p.m. near a heavily wooded river drainage area in Nevada City, officials said.
NEVADA CITY, CA
kymkemp.com

The Old Blanket Ruse Didn’t Work This Time, Says MCSO

On 11-10-2022 at approximately 10:58 PM Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were conducting proactive patrols in the 300 block of Brush Street in Ukiah, California. While patrolling, a Deputy observed a suspicious parked vehicle and contacted the driver who identified herself as Odessa Oneil [47-year-old from Ukiah]....
UKIAH, CA
CBS San Francisco

Driver arrested after fleeing from suspected DUI crash in Petaluma

PETALUMA -- A Santa Rosa man was arrested Sunday night in Petaluma on suspicion of hit-and-run and driving under the influence. A truck believed to have been driven by Alan LoyolaSegura, 21, allegedly collided with a parked vehicle at Western Avenue and Hill Drive, Petaluma police said. Witnesses told police two people ran from the scene after the 10 p.m. collision. LoyolaSegura found nearby and was taken into custody. He was also found to not have a valid driver's license. He was booked into Sonoma County Jail. 
PETALUMA, CA
KTLA

These are the driest reservoirs in California

Despite recent rain storms across the state, California’s historic drought shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. With the lack of meaningful regular precipitation, capacity at California’s reservoirs continue to decline, putting stress on the state’s water supply. Across the board, nearly all of California’s major water supply reservoirs managed by the California […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy