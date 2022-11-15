Read full article on original website
Only On CBS13: Woman, 4 dogs rescued after crash leaves them trapped down embankment for 7 hours in Lassen County
SUSANVILLE — A Ukiah woman and her four dogs were rescued after being trapped for more than seven hours after crashing down an icy embankment in Lassen County."There was this truck with its high beams on and I could not see anything. I don't know what I hit. We slid across the ice, and went down backward and then flipped and then rolled," said Tina Milberger.When Milberger's car finally came to a stop, she was more than a hundred feet down an embankment off of State Route 32 in freezing temperatures, frantic for help."It seemed like every time I looked...
CHP, Sonoma County Sheriff's deputies reopen streets after incident in Hacienda Bridge area
SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF/BCN) -- River Road in Sonoma County reopened Tuesday evening after an incident involving Sonoma County Sheriff's Office deputies and the California Highway Patrol.Authorities announced the incident on River Road near the Hacienda Bridge, which spans the Russian River, was resolved, around 6:50 p.m.Odd Fellows Park was also reopened. There are still no details about the incident.
Vehicle Strikes Cyclist on Ukiah’s State Street—Air Ambulance Requested
Scanner traffic this evening indicates a vehicle struck a cyclist near the intersection of Ukiah’s South State Street and Laws Avenue resulting in significant injury and requests for an air ambulance. Initially dispatched at 5:27 p.m., the Incident Commander reports that the southbound lane of South State Street is...
[UPDATE 12:02 p.m.] One Structure Threatened as New Fire Starts in Lake County
The Little Fire began about 10:25 a.m. southeast of Lower Lake on Henderson Ranch Road. According to the first reports from the scene, one structure is threatened. Cal Fire Lake/Napa Unit tweeted, “CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit is responding to a vegetation fire near Little High Valley Rd. and Henderson Ranch Rd. by Lower Lake in Lake County. If traveling in the area, please use caution and give way to emergency vehicles.”
Santa Rosa Man Dies After Colliding With Tree Along State Route 128
The following is a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol:. On 11/05/2022, at approximately 1710 hours, the driver of a 2011 Lexus was traveling eastbound on SR-128, east of Boonville, at an unknown rate of speed. For unknown reasons, the vehicle traveled off the south roadway edge and onto the dirt shoulder. The vehicle continued on the dirt shoulder for a short distance before colliding with a tree. The driver sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision. At this time, it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in this collision. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification to the next of kin.
Missing 16-year-old girl found dead near Northern California river
NEVADA CITY, Calif. - The search for a missing 16-year-old girl in Northern California has come to an end, according to the Nevada County Sheriff. Trinity Backus, who had been missing since Wednesday, was found dead on Friday around 2 p.m. near a heavily wooded river drainage area in Nevada City, officials said.
Missing California diver's body may have been found in underwater cave
Officials have yet to confirm the diver's identity.
Watch How a California Zoo Nurses Orphaned Bear Cub Found Wandering in a Shop
The Oakland Zoo's veterinary team is striving to save an "extremely ill" and orphaned black bear cub that was recently found wandering into a shop in South Lake Tahoe, the zoo said Tuesday. The bear, given the name Nixon for the shop where he walked into last week, is suffering...
Report reveals wild tale behind killing of a turkey by Northern California postal worker
The birds seemed to be specifically targeting postal workers.
The Old Blanket Ruse Didn’t Work This Time, Says MCSO
On 11-10-2022 at approximately 10:58 PM Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were conducting proactive patrols in the 300 block of Brush Street in Ukiah, California. While patrolling, a Deputy observed a suspicious parked vehicle and contacted the driver who identified herself as Odessa Oneil [47-year-old from Ukiah]....
A Mendocino County Woman and Her Four Dogs Were Stranded Seven Hours After Crashing Off a Snowy Mountain Road
The following is a post published on the Caltrans District 2 Facebook page:. A Ukiah woman is feeling extra thankful that several District 2 Maintenance employees were in the right place at the right time after a terrible car crash left her and her dogs stranded at the bottom of an embankment for over seven hours.
Northern California man arrested, accused of deadly shooting during July drug deal
A Northern California man was arrested this month on suspicion of homicide in connection with a July shooting that took place during a marijuana deal, authorities said. Juan Rodriguez-Gil, 29, of Gridley was taken into custody last week while trying to re-enter the state from Mexico, authorities said. Deputies responded...
Driver arrested after fleeing from suspected DUI crash in Petaluma
PETALUMA -- A Santa Rosa man was arrested Sunday night in Petaluma on suspicion of hit-and-run and driving under the influence. A truck believed to have been driven by Alan LoyolaSegura, 21, allegedly collided with a parked vehicle at Western Avenue and Hill Drive, Petaluma police said. Witnesses told police two people ran from the scene after the 10 p.m. collision. LoyolaSegura found nearby and was taken into custody. He was also found to not have a valid driver's license. He was booked into Sonoma County Jail.
Body found in underwater California cave may be diver who disappeared almost 2 years ago
Corrections and clarifications:A previous version of this article listed a different age and hometown for Ryder Sturt. The Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office said Sturt was 31 and from Ventura. A body found in an underwater cave this month might be that of a scuba diver who disappeared almost two years...
Man Arrested in Ukiah After Deputies Discover Him Hiding Under a Blanket—Woman Accused of Harboring
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11-10-2022 at approximately 10:58 PM Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were...
Body found in California cave may be diver who vanished in 2020
Body found in California cave may be diver who vanished in 2020 A pair of recreational divers notified authorities about possible human remains near the ocean floor in an underwater cave on Santa Cruz Island. (NCD)
These are the driest reservoirs in California
Despite recent rain storms across the state, California’s historic drought shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. With the lack of meaningful regular precipitation, capacity at California’s reservoirs continue to decline, putting stress on the state’s water supply. Across the board, nearly all of California’s major water supply reservoirs managed by the California […]
BCSO is investigating a shooting on Saturday in 5200 block of Lower Wyandotte Avenue in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says that they responded to a report of gunshots in the 5200 block of Lower Wyandotte Avenue in Oroville at around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday. Deputies say that during an investigation they were able to find a gunshot victim at a...
Napa Valley winemaker arrested on suspicion of gun, drug possession
He was taken into custody on suspicion of three felony gun charges and a misdemeanor drug charge.
Missing California girl found dead in wooded area
Authorities say a missing 16-year-old California girl has been found dead in a wooded area less than a mile from the where she was last seen.
