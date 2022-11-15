ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCVB

Woman stabbed in Framingham; search for suspect continues

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Framingham police are searching for the person responsible for stabbing a woman in the Massachusetts city Wednesday afternoon. Framingham police Lt. Rachel Mickens confirmed the stabbing happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Phelps Road. Fire Chief Michael Dutcher said the victim, a 43-year-old woman, was transported...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
CBS Boston

19-year-old driver charged in Leominster crash that killed 16-year-old

LEOMINSTER – A 19-year-old driver has been charged in a crash on Interstate 190 in Leominster last month that killed 16-year-old Krystal Mello.Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early said Christopher Filz was arraigned Tuesday on charges of motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, speeding and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.The single-car crash happened October 6.Prosecutors said Filz was driving a 2001 Ford Mustang with Mello, a 16-year-old girl from Shirley and a 16-year-old boy from Harvard inside when the car went down an embankment and rolled over.Fitz and the two surviving passengers were seriously hurt.A judge ordered Filz not to drive and have no contact with Mello's family or witnesses to the crash.Filz is due back in court January 5. 
LEOMINSTER, MA
franklincountynow.com

Pursuit On I-91 Ends In Crash And Arrest

(Whately, MA) Massachusetts State Police pursued a vehicle on I-91 southbound Tuesday evening. The pursuit ended in a crash at exit 32 in Whately. State Troopers and Hatfield Police responded, along with Whately Police and their thermal imager. Whately Police used their thermal imager and worked with a Trooper who was utilizing a drone with thermal imaging capabilities to locate the suspect hiding in a nearby barn under a blanket. Massachusetts State Police arrested the suspect without incident.
WHATELY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Pup abandoned at Salem park, police searching for owner

SALEM, Mass. — Authorities are searching for the owner of a German shepherd they say was found abandoned at a dog park on Monday. Salem Police reportedly found the dog in the area of the North Street park without identification or a microchip. The pup was wearing a blue choke collar with a blue retractable leash.
SALEM, MA
nbcboston.com

Hunter From Mass. Seriously Injured Falling Out of Tree Stand in NH

A hunter from Massachusetts was seriously injured Tuesday when he fell from a tree stand in New Hampshire. New Hampshire Fish and Game said they received a call around 11:30 a.m. for a report of a hunter who had sustained a serious injury falling from a tree stand in the town of New Durham. Conservation officers responded along with New Durham police and fire and Alton fire.
NEW DURHAM, NH
thepulseofnh.com

Victim Of Deadly Nashua Crash Was Member Of NH National Guard

The victim of a deadly crash in Nashua earlier this month has been identified as a member of the New Hampshire National Guard. According to investigators, 22-year-old Peter Cameron was driving on Main Dunstable Road when he was involved in a rollover accident. It is believed that speed was a factor in the tragedy and police are still waiting for the results of toxicology tests that could take months to come back. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday from nine a-m until 11 a-m at Gate City Church in Nashua.
NASHUA, NH
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts woman reportedly kidnapped from train station, raped, then left at mall parking lot

A Massachusetts man has been arrested after reportedly kidnapping a woman from a train station this weekend, assaulting her, then dumping her in a mall parking lot. According to the Boston Globe, a woman in her 60s was taken while at the Wollaston Red Line station in Quincy early Saturday. Christian M. Lynch then allegedly sexually assaulted, strangled, and raped her for hours before leaving her at a Westgate Mall parking lot in Brockton.
QUINCY, MA
whdh.com

2 vans smashed after falling off car carrier in Westford

WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews were cleaning up after two vans fell off a car carrier near Route 495 in Westford. Video showed crews working to remove two vans with crumpled front ends near an underpass on Boston Road. The road was temporarily closed while they were removed and an...
