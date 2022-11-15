Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Tufts Cannon: A long-standing tradition of student activismThe Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole StateTravel MavenNatick, MA
Brian Nguyen Wins New Hampshire Beauty Pageant Making Pageant HistoryThe Maine WriterDerry, NH
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
The Worcester EcoTarium Invites Children of All Ages to 'Science Tricks & Animal Treats'Camilo DíazWorcester, MA
WCVB
Woman stabbed in Framingham; search for suspect continues
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Framingham police are searching for the person responsible for stabbing a woman in the Massachusetts city Wednesday afternoon. Framingham police Lt. Rachel Mickens confirmed the stabbing happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Phelps Road. Fire Chief Michael Dutcher said the victim, a 43-year-old woman, was transported...
Ayer man charged in fatal crash that claimed life of 16-year-old girl
LEOMINSTER, Mass. — An Ayer man was arraigned in Leominster District Court on Tuesday in connection with an October fatal crash that claimed the life of a 16-year-old girl, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. Christopher Filz, 19, was arraigned on charges of motor vehicle homicide...
19-year-old driver charged in Leominster crash that killed 16-year-old
LEOMINSTER – A 19-year-old driver has been charged in a crash on Interstate 190 in Leominster last month that killed 16-year-old Krystal Mello.Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early said Christopher Filz was arraigned Tuesday on charges of motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, speeding and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.The single-car crash happened October 6.Prosecutors said Filz was driving a 2001 Ford Mustang with Mello, a 16-year-old girl from Shirley and a 16-year-old boy from Harvard inside when the car went down an embankment and rolled over.Fitz and the two surviving passengers were seriously hurt.A judge ordered Filz not to drive and have no contact with Mello's family or witnesses to the crash.Filz is due back in court January 5.
Man arrested for allegedly firing multiple rounds into tree line on side of NH highway
NASHUA, N.H. — A New Hampshire man is under arrest, accused of shooting multiple rounds into a nearby tree line on the side of a highway Monday night. Matthew D. Lowman, 24, of Nashua, was charged with reckless conduct involving a firearm. New Hampshire State Police say they received...
franklincountynow.com
Pursuit On I-91 Ends In Crash And Arrest
(Whately, MA) Massachusetts State Police pursued a vehicle on I-91 southbound Tuesday evening. The pursuit ended in a crash at exit 32 in Whately. State Troopers and Hatfield Police responded, along with Whately Police and their thermal imager. Whately Police used their thermal imager and worked with a Trooper who was utilizing a drone with thermal imaging capabilities to locate the suspect hiding in a nearby barn under a blanket. Massachusetts State Police arrested the suspect without incident.
Police: 3 girls arrested after officer ‘violently assaulted’ inside Boston MBTA station
BOSTON — Three teenage girls are facing criminal charges after a Transit police officer was “violently assaulted” by a group of youths who were loitering inside a Boston MBTA station on Monday afternoon. An officer on patrol at Forest Hills station just before 4 p.m. encountered about...
Pup abandoned at Salem park, police searching for owner
SALEM, Mass. — Authorities are searching for the owner of a German shepherd they say was found abandoned at a dog park on Monday. Salem Police reportedly found the dog in the area of the North Street park without identification or a microchip. The pup was wearing a blue choke collar with a blue retractable leash.
Reading officer manslaughter trial: Victim said ‘Shoot me!’, so he did, ADA says
Reading police Officer Erik Drauschke is on trial for manslaughter in the death of Alan Greenough. Reading police Officer Erik Drauschke is on trial for manslaughter for shooting and killing 43-year-old Alan Greenough in 2018. On Monday, lawyers began their opening arguments in Middlesex Superior Court, The Boston Globe reported....
WCVB
4 dogs missing after fire engulfs home on Bellingham, Massachusetts, property for second time
BELLINGHAM, Mass. — Four dogs are missing after a fire engulfed a house late Tuesday in Bellingham, Massachusetts. The fire that grew to two alarms started at midnight at 7 Stone St. First responders had issues accessing water to fight the flames when they arrived at the scene. "Our...
nbcboston.com
Hunter From Mass. Seriously Injured Falling Out of Tree Stand in NH
A hunter from Massachusetts was seriously injured Tuesday when he fell from a tree stand in New Hampshire. New Hampshire Fish and Game said they received a call around 11:30 a.m. for a report of a hunter who had sustained a serious injury falling from a tree stand in the town of New Durham. Conservation officers responded along with New Durham police and fire and Alton fire.
Police: Girl violently grabbed by unknown man near NH rail trail
GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — A juvenile girl was grabbed by an unknown man near a popular walking path Monday night, according to authorities. Goffstown Police say around 7:00 p.m., the victim was walking on the rail trail near Factory Street when she was violently grabbed by an adult male she didn’t recognize.
thepulseofnh.com
Victim Of Deadly Nashua Crash Was Member Of NH National Guard
The victim of a deadly crash in Nashua earlier this month has been identified as a member of the New Hampshire National Guard. According to investigators, 22-year-old Peter Cameron was driving on Main Dunstable Road when he was involved in a rollover accident. It is believed that speed was a factor in the tragedy and police are still waiting for the results of toxicology tests that could take months to come back. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday from nine a-m until 11 a-m at Gate City Church in Nashua.
manchesterinklink.com
Kayla Montgomery to plead guilty to lying to Grand Jury; sentence totals 2 years in prison
MANCHESTER, NH – Kayla Montgomery, stepmom to murdered 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery, will plead guilty to two counts of perjury in a plea deal that will amount to two years of incarceration. Montgomery, 32, of Manchester, is expected in Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District on Friday afternoon to plead...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman reportedly kidnapped from train station, raped, then left at mall parking lot
A Massachusetts man has been arrested after reportedly kidnapping a woman from a train station this weekend, assaulting her, then dumping her in a mall parking lot. According to the Boston Globe, a woman in her 60s was taken while at the Wollaston Red Line station in Quincy early Saturday. Christian M. Lynch then allegedly sexually assaulted, strangled, and raped her for hours before leaving her at a Westgate Mall parking lot in Brockton.
Person found dead after fire at repair garage in Northfield, fire marshal says
NORTHFIELD, Mass. — State and local fire officials are trying to determine the cause of a fatal fire that killed one person at a repair garage in Northfield on Sunday night, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said in a statement Monday. Firefighters responded to the area of 90 East...
Construction worker hospitalized after falling 20 feet in Wayland
A construction worker in Wayland had to be rushed to the hospital via MedFLight after falling over 20 feet Tuesday night. According to the Wayland Fire Department, crews responded to Plain Road at 4:48 p.m. after the 27-year-old worker sustained serious injuries in the fall. He was flown to Beth...
All lanes reopened on Route 146 in Millbury
MILLBURY — All lanes are now open and a downed power line has been removed after state police diverted traffic between West Main Street and Boston Road on state Route 146 in Millbury for about an hour Wednesday. Traffic was congested on the highway in the Millbury area as...
whdh.com
2 vans smashed after falling off car carrier in Westford
WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews were cleaning up after two vans fell off a car carrier near Route 495 in Westford. Video showed crews working to remove two vans with crumpled front ends near an underpass on Boston Road. The road was temporarily closed while they were removed and an...
Man who stole Amazon truck leads police on chase through multiple New Hampshire towns
A shipment of Amazon packages ended with a booking Sunday afternoon. According to New Hampshire state police, officers arrested a man who led police on a car chase through multiple towns after stealing an Amazon delivery truck Sunday afternoon. According to NHSP, Richard Royea, 40, stole the Amazon delivery truck...
Heated exchange between East Lynn, Billerica Pop Warner Coaches being investigated
Lynn/Billerica - A heated exchange between East Lynn and Billerica football coaches is being investigated by the Pop Warner Football Conference of Eastern Mass. The conflict played out on the field during last Sunday’s game in Methuen. Video from the stands captured the explosive exchange, which included an assistant...
