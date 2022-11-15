Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Atlanta, GeorgiaLuay RahilAtlanta, GA
Facts About Atlanta The Average Atlantan Don't KnowJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Man indicted by FoCo Grand Jury on five charges in mother’s murderJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Kroger is Unexpectedly Closing in Atlanta in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Favourite Brazilian Steakhouse In Atlanta: Fogo de ChàoJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
‘LeBron James is still playing’: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo gets brutally honest about being the face of the NBA
There are few bigger superstars in the NBA today than Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar is well aware of this fact, and he has embraced his status as one of the most popular athletes in the world today. Be that as it may, Giannis still doesn’t believe that he...
Milwaukee Bucks' rookie MarJon Beauchamp receives valuable lesson from Giannis Antetokounmpo
MarJon finally got some noticable playing time and showed what he can do, but there is a long road ahead says Giannis.
Celtics Injury Report: Boston Receives Negative News Ahead of Tilt With Hawks
The Boston Celtics will be shorthanded as they look to earn their eighth straight win Wednesday night as they take on the Atlanta Hawks. Boston released its initial injury report for the tilt Tuesday afternoon and listed starting point guard Marcus Smart as probable for the showdown due to ...
Centre Daily
The Extra Point: Collin Sexton’s Impact on the Utah Jazz
As we are nearing the one month mark into the NBA season, several teams and players have far exceeded expectations. There are plenty examples, but one that sticks out more than the rest is the Utah Jazz. Over the summer, Utah traded away four-time All-NBA center and three-time Defensive Player...
Cleveland Cavaliers’ defense crumbles against Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks in 113-98 loss
MILWAUKEE -- The Cleveland Cavaliers have lost their way. Despite a blistering start, the kind required on the road against one of the league’s title favorites, the Cavs got demolished by the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday night, 113-98. The Cleveland losing streak is now five after racing to an impressive...
Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo won’t say he’s the face of the NBA: ‘There’s a lot of people out there’
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo still does not feel like he is "the" face of the NBA, naming LeBron James, Steph Curry and others as on par with him.
3 key takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks' win over the Cleveland Cavaliers
Despite being shorthanded, the Bucks took care of bussiness led by Brook and Giannis to beat a dynamic Cavs team
Centre Daily
Eagles Stock Report: The Eight-Game Winning Streak Ends Against Commanders
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles are finally like everyone else in the NFL. The league's last undefeated fell to Washington on Monday night, 32-21, in a disastrous performance which was in an odd way the polar opposite of the team's 8-0 start. Philadelphia was so well-rounded in its eight-game run to...
Jayson Tatum, Celtics send strong message to Bucks, NBA hammering Hawks in Atlanta
A switch seems to have been flicked within the Boston Celtics after they experienced the most heartbreaking defeat a team could ever experience – an NBA Finals loss. Jayson Tatum and the Celtics are laying waste to the NBA to begin the 2022-23 campaign, clearly motivated to avenge their defeat at the hands of the Golden State Warriors. And their latest victory, a 126-101 drubbing of the Atlanta Hawks, should scare the rest of the league even more, including the Milwaukee Bucks.
Recent Nets And Bucks Player Signs With G League Team
According to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, the College Park Skyhawks signed Langston Galloway. He most recently played in the NBA for the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks.
ESPN
Hunter, Young lead Hawks past Giannis, Bucks 121-106
MILWAUKEE -- — De’Andre Hunter scored 24 points and Trae Young had 21 points and nine assists, leading the Atlanta Hawks to a 121-106 victory over Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night. Clint Capela added 19 points and 10 rebounds as Atlanta won for the...
Centre Daily
Warriors Sending James Wiseman to G-League for Extended Time
View the original article to see embedded media. Warriors fans were really expecting a lot out of James Wiseman after he averaged 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds during his rookie season. Unfortunately, Wiseman hasn't exactly panned out to the potential Warriors fans were hoping for, and now he's being sent to the G-League.
PHOTOS - Celtics at Hawks: Boston crushes Atlanta on the road 126-101
The Boston Celtics were in full Hospital Celtics mode against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night with Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon joining Robert Williams III and Danilo Gallinari on the sidelines against the Hawks. But their absence mattered little in a game Boston never trailed by more than 2 points and led by as many as 30 plants, the Celtics grinding Atlanta down to dust on their own home court.
Centre Daily
Lions Week 11 Power Rankings: Belief Is a Powerful Drug
Let’s explore what the media had to say about the Detroit Lions, after defeating the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field for their second consecutive victory. "The Lions are now winners of two straight. Sticking it to the Giants, who are winning games in similarly gritty fashion, would bring Dan Campbell’s team full circle, from forgettable Hard Knocks sideshow to missile looking to upend everyone’s dream season."
Centre Daily
Eagles-Colts Week 11 Odds, Lines and Spread
Jalen Hurts and the Eagles will look to rebound from their first loss of the season when they head to Indianapolis to face Jonathan Taylor and the Colts in Week 11. The NFC East-leading Eagles, who were upset 32-21 by Washington as 11-point home favorites, will put their undefeated road record on the line on Sunday. Bettors have not been able to capitalize on Philadelphia's 4-0 SU start away from Lincoln Financial Field this season, as the Eagles have failed to cover against the spread in three of those contests (1-3 ATS).
Centre Daily
The Night Flipper Anderson Did the Unthinkable
Jim Everett remembers feeling a wave of pride and joy. Surrounded by teammates in the Superdome’s visiting locker room, Everett’s Rams team had just stolen an overtime win. And, in a tradition seemingly as old as the sport itself, coach John Robinson had awarded the game ball to his signal-caller, citing Everett’s grit during a key victory over their NFC West rivals.
Centre Daily
Texans WATCH: RB Eno Benjamin Participates In First Practice
HOUSTON — New Houston Texans running back Eno Benjamin made his first practice appearance Thursday morning at the Houston Methodist Training Center. The Texans claimed Benjamin off the waiver wire on Tuesday following his jettison from the Arizona Cardinals. "I’m excited for him," quarterback Davis Mills said. "He’s another...
Centre Daily
Snow - and Rankings - Drop in Buffalo: How Far Do ‘Thundersnow’ Bills Fall?
After having a stranglehold on the top spot for most of the season, the Buffalo Bills’ grip has loosened following two consecutive losses. Back-to-back losses have caused the Bills to drop to number two in Sports Illustrated’s power rankings. The only team ranked ahead of Buffalo is the Minnesota Vikings, who beat them 33-30 in an overtime thriller on Sunday.
Centre Daily
Seahawks Eager to See Ken Walker III ‘Continue to Grow’ After Strong Start
RENTON, Wash. - Taking the reins for an injured Rashaad Penny six weeks ago, few running backs have been more productive and dynamic than Seahawks rookie sensation Ken Walker III, who has been a catalyst for the team winning four of their past five to vault into first place in the NFC West.
Centre Daily
Cowboys Watch: ‘Crap’ Eagles Upset by 10.5-Point Underdog Commanders on ‘MNF’
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys can now come out of NFC East mourning. As stunned as the Cowboys surely are after their history-making collapse in Sunday's 31-28 OT loss at Green Bay, the Monday result in Philadelphia serves as an .... un-stun?. Yes, the NFL world is in shock after...
