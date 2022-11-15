ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Centre Daily

The Extra Point: Collin Sexton’s Impact on the Utah Jazz

As we are nearing the one month mark into the NBA season, several teams and players have far exceeded expectations. There are plenty examples, but one that sticks out more than the rest is the Utah Jazz. Over the summer, Utah traded away four-time All-NBA center and three-time Defensive Player...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum, Celtics send strong message to Bucks, NBA hammering Hawks in Atlanta

A switch seems to have been flicked within the Boston Celtics after they experienced the most heartbreaking defeat a team could ever experience – an NBA Finals loss. Jayson Tatum and the Celtics are laying waste to the NBA to begin the 2022-23 campaign, clearly motivated to avenge their defeat at the hands of the Golden State Warriors. And their latest victory, a 126-101 drubbing of the Atlanta Hawks, should scare the rest of the league even more, including the Milwaukee Bucks.
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

Hunter, Young lead Hawks past Giannis, Bucks 121-106

MILWAUKEE -- — De’Andre Hunter scored 24 points and Trae Young had 21 points and nine assists, leading the Atlanta Hawks to a 121-106 victory over Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night. Clint Capela added 19 points and 10 rebounds as Atlanta won for the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Centre Daily

Warriors Sending James Wiseman to G-League for Extended Time

View the original article to see embedded media. Warriors fans were really expecting a lot out of James Wiseman after he averaged 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds during his rookie season. Unfortunately, Wiseman hasn't exactly panned out to the potential Warriors fans were hoping for, and now he's being sent to the G-League.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PHOTOS - Celtics at Hawks: Boston crushes Atlanta on the road 126-101

The Boston Celtics were in full Hospital Celtics mode against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night with Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon joining Robert Williams III and Danilo Gallinari on the sidelines against the Hawks. But their absence mattered little in a game Boston never trailed by more than 2 points and led by as many as 30 plants, the Celtics grinding Atlanta down to dust on their own home court.
BOSTON, MA
Centre Daily

Lions Week 11 Power Rankings: Belief Is a Powerful Drug

Let’s explore what the media had to say about the Detroit Lions, after defeating the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field for their second consecutive victory. "The Lions are now winners of two straight. Sticking it to the Giants, who are winning games in similarly gritty fashion, would bring Dan Campbell’s team full circle, from forgettable Hard Knocks sideshow to missile looking to upend everyone’s dream season."
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Eagles-Colts Week 11 Odds, Lines and Spread

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles will look to rebound from their first loss of the season when they head to Indianapolis to face Jonathan Taylor and the Colts in Week 11. The NFC East-leading Eagles, who were upset 32-21 by Washington as 11-point home favorites, will put their undefeated road record on the line on Sunday. Bettors have not been able to capitalize on Philadelphia's 4-0 SU start away from Lincoln Financial Field this season, as the Eagles have failed to cover against the spread in three of those contests (1-3 ATS).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

The Night Flipper Anderson Did the Unthinkable

Jim Everett remembers feeling a wave of pride and joy. Surrounded by teammates in the Superdome’s visiting locker room, Everett’s Rams team had just stolen an overtime win. And, in a tradition seemingly as old as the sport itself, coach John Robinson had awarded the game ball to his signal-caller, citing Everett’s grit during a key victory over their NFC West rivals.
Centre Daily

Texans WATCH: RB Eno Benjamin Participates In First Practice

HOUSTON — New Houston Texans running back Eno Benjamin made his first practice appearance Thursday morning at the Houston Methodist Training Center. The Texans claimed Benjamin off the waiver wire on Tuesday following his jettison from the Arizona Cardinals. "I’m excited for him," quarterback Davis Mills said. "He’s another...
HOUSTON, TX
Centre Daily

Snow - and Rankings - Drop in Buffalo: How Far Do ‘Thundersnow’ Bills Fall?

After having a stranglehold on the top spot for most of the season, the Buffalo Bills’ grip has loosened following two consecutive losses. Back-to-back losses have caused the Bills to drop to number two in Sports Illustrated’s power rankings. The only team ranked ahead of Buffalo is the Minnesota Vikings, who beat them 33-30 in an overtime thriller on Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY

