ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

$391.5M paid out by Google to Kansas, 39 other states

By Matthew Self
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Cij9_0jBWioxv00

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – A settlement has been reached with the internet search engine Google over its location tracking practices on Monday.

According to the Kansas Office of the Attorney General, a settlement with Google has resulted in an agreement by the company to change its business practices to safeguard the identification information of consumers. The agreement pertains to Google’s location data in relation to its digital advertising business.

Kansas, along with 39 other states, raised concerns about consumer privacy and potential violation of privacy laws, according to the AG. The result of the settlement will be a payout from Google totaling $391.5 million to the states. Kansas will receive $5.9 million from Google.

Missouri and Kansas homeowners can report deed fraud through new hotline

The AG said Google uses the personal and behavioral data it collects to construct detailed user profiles and target ads on behalf of its advertising customers. Location data is among the most sensitive and valuable personal information Google collects, according to the AG. A limited amount of location data can expose a person’s identity and routines and can be used to infer personal details.

The settlement will require Google to be more transparent with consumers about its practices. Now, Google must:

  • Show additional information to users whenever they turn a location-related account setting “on” or “off.”
  • Make key information about location tracking more prominent for users.
  • Give users detailed information about the types of location data Google collects and how it’s used at an enhanced “Location Technologies” webpage.

The settlement will also limit Google’s use and storage of certain types of location information and requires Google account controls to be more user-friendly.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 3

hd
1d ago

I vote that Gov Kelly give each Kansas resident $1M. There are only 3 million people in Kansas so it just makes sense lol. She could legitimately make Kansas the richest state per capita and that seems pretty cool.

Reply(1)
2
Related
WIBW

Google to pay $5.9 million to Kansas, change location tracking practices

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Google is set to pay $5.9 million to the State of Kansas and change its location tracking practices after a settlement was reached. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced on Monday, Nov. 14, that a settlement has been reached with Google over its location tracking practices in account settings. The settlement resulted in an agreement for Google to alter its business practices to safeguard the personal identification information of users.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Walmart to pay out $15M to Kansas in opioid settlement

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas is set to receive at least $15 million as part of a multi-billion dollar settlement with Walmart over the retailer’s alleged roll in the country’s opioid epidemic. The Office of the Attorney General announced Kansas is one of 43 states named in the settlement to resolve allegations Walmart contributed to the […]
TOPEKA, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Gov. Laura Kelly Announces $850,000 for Kansas entrepreneurs

TOPEKA, Kans. — Governor Laura Kelly announced the first round of recipients of funding for the GROWKS Loan and Equity programs. The programs help small businesses and target underserved areas to access capital in the early stages of growth. “The GROWKS Loan and Equity programs break down the barriers...
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Search data shows which states many Kansans want to move to

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Search analysis by the website MovingApt.com shows Kansans are showing interest in moving to three states in particular. The data shows California as a top pick for those considering relocating. Neighboring states Missouri and Colorado come in second and third for relocating searches. When working to determine which states Kansans were […]
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

‘Potato King’ of Kansas emerged from slavery to thrive and prosper as groundbreaking businessman

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jim Leiker is professor of history at Johnson County Community College in Overland Park. The success of “Tiger King” has me wondering if executives at Netflix would […] The post ‘Potato King’ of Kansas emerged from slavery to thrive and prosper as groundbreaking businessman appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KOLR10 News

Growing marijuana at home after passage of Amendment 3

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With Amendment 3 passing in Missouri, doors will soon be opening for people to recreationally grow marijuana at home. Employees at Harvest Grow Supply said they are starting to see more people, beginner and on, come into the store interested in marijuana cultivation and gardening. “People just kind of want to know […]
MISSOURI STATE
KWCH.com

Kansas governor pushes to expand Medicaid in 2nd term

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Laura Kelly will serve as Kansas’ governor for the next four years and with a second term comes a list of priorities. Kelly said she will focus on five objectives, starting next year. Those include providing tax relief, expanding Medicaid, legalizing medical marijuana, protecting first responders and investing in mental health resources.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Applications open for state food assistance

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA) announced on Nov. 15 it is accepting applications from producers to participate in the Kansas Local Food Purchase Assistance (LFPA) Program. According to the KDA, the Kansas LFPA Program will strengthen the state’s local food system by providing expanded wholesale...
KANSAS STATE
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy