The family of British-Egyptian writer Alaa Abdel-Fattah, who has been unlawfully jailed in Egypt, says his health has “deteriorated severely” after visiting him in prison.The pro-democracy activist has spent much of the last decade behind bars in the Middle Eastern country. He is currently serving a five-year sentence after being convicted on charges of spreading false news after he shared social media posts about dire prison conditions.A tweet from his sister Mona Seif said: “News from the visit are unsettling, deteriorated severely in the past two weeks, but at least they got to see him, and he needed to...

1 HOUR AGO