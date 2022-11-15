Read full article on original website
Woman Who Throws a Molotov Cocktail Bottle Into NYPD Van During 2020 George Floyd Protest Was Sentenced For 6 YearsAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Increased In Arrests of NY Citizens Recording Videos of NYPDAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
New York City households to get payments up to $1,050R.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Deadline nears for Brooklyn rents of $473, $563, even $0 per monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Third Man Charged in 2021 Manhattan Robbery MurderBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Justin Gaethje isn’t eager on seeing Nate Diaz return to the UFC: “He better not ever come back”
It’s safe to say Justin Gaethje doesn’t want to see Nate Diaz back under the UFC’s banner. Diaz underwent a tough time trying to part ways with the company he had spent 15 years competing for. The 37-year-old expressed his interest in pursuing other avenues. However, the one-fight left on his contract prevented him from doing so.
Kamaru Usman reacts to Israel Adesanya’s title loss against Alex Pereira at UFC 281: “There’s always turbulence before the breakthrough”
Kamaru Usman has reacted to Israel Adesanya’s title loss against Alex Pereira at UFC 281. UFC 281 which took place last Saturday, November 12th, saw Israel Adesanya (23-2 MMA) vs Alex Pereira (7-1 MMA) in the main event middleweight title fight at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Marc Goddard releases statement after UFC 281 main event stoppage: “Protection is paramount”
Marc Goddard has opened up on his decision to stop the UFC 281 main event between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira. In the fifth round, Pereira had Adesanya badly hurt against the cage, and after a few more punches landed, Goddard stopped the fight. Right away, many fans suggested the stoppage was early as Adesanya never went out. ‘Stylebender’ has also come out and said he thought the referee jumped in a bit early.
Firas Zahabi: Alex Pereira could've ended Israel Adesanya's career at UFC 281 if referee didn't intervene
Tristar Gym head coach Firas Zahabi believes referee Marc Goddard did Israel Adesanya a huge favor by jumping in to stop his UFC 281 fight with Alex Pereira. Down 3-1 on the judges’ scorecards, Pereira (7-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) rallied to finish Adesanya (23-2 MMA, 12-2 UFC) by TKO in the fifth round to capture the middleweight title this past Saturday at Madison Square Garden.
CBS Sports
Bellator 288: Usman Nurmagomedov, Patricky Pitbull fight for family legacy, respect and the lightweight title
Usman Nurmagomedov and Patricky Pitbull have a lot more in common than one might think at first glance. Both are trying to live up to a storied family legacy and both are trying to erase any doubts about their ability inside the cage. Pitbull defends his Bellator lightweight championship against Nurmagomedov at Bellator 288, taking place at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois on Friday night.
NYSAC explains UFC 281 scorecard confusion before Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez decision
The New York State Athletic Commission was correct in the end, even if there was an unusual amount of confusion getting there. Following the conclusion of Saturday’s UFC 281 preliminary bout between Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Silvana Gomez Juarez at Madison Square Garden, there was a lengthy delay in the cage as members of the commission worked to get the scorecards right. One commissioner was seen in the cage leaning the scorecard against the top of the cage as he scribbled one score out and wrote another.
Israel Adesanya explains disappointment with referee stoppage in Alex Pereira title fight at UFC 281: “You’ve seen where I can go to”
Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya wasn’t a big fan of his stoppage loss. Last Saturday, ‘The Last Stylebender’ returned to the octagon to headline UFC 281. Standing opposite the-then champion was his longtime foe, Alex Pereira. The Brazilian famously defeated Adesanya twice in their days as kickboxers.
Brad Riddell announces he will be stepping away from MMA competition following his UFC 281 defeat: “Until the fire to compete comes back”
Brad Riddell announced he would take an extended break from competing inside the Octagon following his loss at UFC 281. The City Kickboxing athlete announced today on Instagram that he’ll step away from competition until the fire relights. On Saturday past, Brad Riddell was stopped by Renato Moicano in the first round, marking the Kiwi’s third straight defeat by stoppage.
Centre Daily
MMA Junkie Radio #3311: UFC 281 reaction, remembering Anthony Johnson, more
Monday’s edition of MMA Junkie Radio with “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” is here. On Episode 3,311, the fellas unpack all things UFC 281 – from Alex Pereira’s to Zhang Weili’s title win and much more – and share their memories of Anthony Johnson after the sudden death of the former UFC title challenger Sunday.
Yardbarker
UFC Veteran Rogerio Bontorin to Make Rizin Debut on New Year’s Eve
Several bouts have been added to the Rizin 40 card scheduled for New Year’s Eve, including UFC veteran Rogerio Bontorin. Three other contests were also recently confirmed for the card: Seika Izawa vs. Si Woo Park in a non-title affair at super atomweight; Tsuyoshi Kamiyama vs. Junior Tafa at heavyweight and Naoki Inoue vs. Kenta Takizawa at bantamweight.
TMZ.com
UFC's Chris Gutierrez Says Retiring Frankie Edgar Was 'Bittersweet'
Chris Gutierrez is fresh off the biggest win of his career ... but, he says the moment was actually bittersweet, 'cause he retired UFC legend Frankie Edgar -- someone he admired as a young fan of MMA. 31-year-old Gutierrez, who came into UFC 281 as an unranked fighter, knocked out...
Daniel Cormier questions if it's 'time for Dominick Reyes to be done' with MMA after UFC 281
Dominick Reyes’ current skid has Daniel Cormier wondering if he should retire. Reyes (12-4 MMA, 6-4 UFC) lost his fourth fight in a row this past Saturday at UFC 281 when he was brutally knocked out by Ryan Spann in the first round. Since losing a narrow decision to Jon Jones at UFC 247 in February 2020, things have gone downhill for the former title challenger, who went on to suffer knockout losses to ex-champ Jan Blachowicz, current champ Jiri Prochazka, and now Spann.
Eddie Alvarez calls for a trilogy fight with Michael Chandler following UFC 281, ‘Iron’ responds
Eddie Alvarez called for a trilogy fight with his former foe Michael Chandler following UFC 281. It didn’t take Chandler long to respond. Many moons ago, Alvarez and Chandler gave Bellator two electrifying bouts, which are nailed into the memory books. After undergoing nine rounds together, the bad blood was still left unsettled, with both men holding victories over each other.
MMA Fighting
Greg Hardy steps in for Vitor Belfort to face Hasim Rahman Jr. at Misfits Boxing event this weekend
Hasim Rahman Jr. will still face a former UFC fighter this weekend in a boxing match. Promotional officials announced on Tuesday that due to Vitor Belfort’s withdrawal, Rahman will now face Greg Hardy at Saturday’s Misfits Boxing event at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The card will stream on DAZN.
Michael Chandler has his sights set on Conor McGregor following UFC 281 loss: “I am the biggest fight that he could take”
Michael Chandler has his sights set on welcoming Conor McGregor back to the Octagon following his UFC 281 defeat to Dustin Poirier. Chandler and Poirier had Madison Square Garden on their feet as excepted at UFC 281.The veterans wasted no time in slugging it out. Since joining the UFC in...
Yardbarker
Crute vs. Menifield, Ross vs. Rodrigues Added to UFC 284 Lineup
The UFC 284 lineup continues to take shape, as the promotion announced the addition of two new bouts to the card on Monday. Jimmy Crute will face Alonzo Menifield at light heavyweight, while Shannon Ross will meet Kleydson Rodrigues at flyweight on Feb. 11 in Perth, Australia. UFC 284 takes place at RAC Arena and is headlined by a lightweight title tilt pitting reigning champion Islam Makhachev against featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski.
