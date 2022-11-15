Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Attabotics raises another $71M to grow its vertical robotic warehouse solution
It’s a familiar story for anyone in the fulfillment space. Amazon’s success in warehouse robotics has effectively created its own industry. Many have followed in the company’s footsteps with Kiva-style robots, but Calgary-based Attabotics believes it has built out a new paradigm for the category. The company builds densely packed vertical storage structures that utilize robots and AI to find and fetch items.
PV Tech
Solis launches sixth generation energy storage inverters for the European market
Ginlong (Solis) Technologies has launched three new series of energy storage inverters at its Innovation (‘Inno’) day, while also unveiling a new brand ambassador, ‘Solis Sunny’. Xinyu Guan, energy storage product manager, commented: “Solis has launched two new 6th-generation energy storage inverters for Europe. These feature...
TechCrunch
Waabi unveils its first-generation self-driving truck
Waabi is starting out with a handful of trucks that appear to be made by Peterbuilt (although Waabi wouldn’t name its first OEM partner). In the future, the Waabi Driver will be integrated into vehicles at the factory level with no interruption to an OEM’s assembly line, according to Raquel Urtasun, founder and CEO.
monitordaily.com
Mitsubishi HC Capital America Identifies Key Factors for Commercial EV Adoption
With a global forecast of 31.4% compound annual growth through 2030, the electric commercial vehicle (ECV) market poses a myriad of challenges and opportunities for commercial truck OEMs, dealers, upfitters and customers. To assist in navigating the complex issues these parties will face, Mitsubishi HC Capital America identified six market factors to consider in ECV investment decision-making.
pymnts.com
Kroger Says Grocery Price Anxiety Threatens Digital Adoption
With food prices up 15% from last year, grocers need to work harder to secure consumers’ digital engagement, new insights show, as signs of another inflation-related behavioral shift begin to emerge. In an interview with PYMNTS, Barbara Connors, vice president of commercial insights at 84.51°, the marketing insights subsidiary...
marinelink.com
Torqeedo Opens New HQ and Production Facilities
Marine electric drives manufacturer Torqeedo GmbH celebrated the grand opening of a brand-new 8,300 m2 building near Munich where all company activities, including research, development, and production, will now take place. Fabian Bez, Torqeedo's chief executive officer, said, Whether by road, rail, air or water, sustainable forms of propulsion are...
Impacked raises $2.5M seed funding to recruit primary packaging suppliers to its marketplace
The first venture-backed business-to-business marketplace for primary packaging, Impacked, announced this week that it successfully raised $2.5 million in seed funding through a round led by TenOneTen Ventures in hopes of recruiting more suppliers to join its American and European markets. Some of this funding will also go toward improving the company’s existing sustainability scoring […] The post Impacked raises $2.5M seed funding to recruit primary packaging suppliers to its marketplace appeared first on Transportation Today.
constructiontechnology.media
Volvo CE invests in sustainable haulers
Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) plans to invest in its facility in Braås, Sweden, home of its articulated haulers. The company announced its intention to invest SEK 360 million (US$32.7million) into its production facility in Braås between now and 2027, as a signal of its commitment to lead transformation toward a more sustainable construction future.
CNBC
Attabotics raises $71 million as startups vie with Amazon over robotic warehouse of the future
Attabotics, a 3-D robotics supply chain company, raised $71.7 million in new funding. The fundraise comes amid a broader push to optimize e-commerce shipping fulfillment and warehouse technology. Amazon, which has made a series of robotics acquisitions in recent years, introduced Sparrow this month, a new robotic arm with artificial...
ffnews.com
Tink Strengthens Payments Team With Four New Key Hires
Tink, Europe’s leading open banking platform, has made four strategic hires to bolster its expanding London-based payments team. Andrew Boyajian joins Tink as Head of Variable Recurring Payments (VRP), to turbocharge the next phase of Tink’s market leading VRP developments. Previously, Andrew led product commercialisation of emerging payments and fintechs for Wholesale Payments at J.P. Morgan in the US. Andrew spent five years as Head of Banking, North America for Wise and also served as Director of International and Payments for Kickstarter.
ffnews.com
Insurtech pioneer Qover unveils embedded insurance orchestration technology
Tens of thousands of companies that would benefit from being able to offer their customers insurance will be able to do so from today. For too long, insurance products have been complicated and hard to understand, with small print that leaves you confused about what’s covered and claims processes that are hard to navigate. Trying to cover the entire insurance value chain at once has not been easy for businesses – there are simply too many complex components – and businesses struggle to sell policies.
Tractor Supply Teams With Klarna to Offer BNPL
Rural lifestyle retailer Tractor Supply Company has turned to buy now, pay later (BNPL) provider Klarna to offer customers interest-free installment payments at its stores and online. “In today’s environment, providing multiple payment options to fit each customer’s unique financial circumstance is more important than ever,” Tractor Supply CFO Kurt...
Top 5 Marketplace Business Models to Explore for Your Startup in 2023
The startups now provide quality services for their customers more quickly and efficiently. Customer-oriented online businesses are flourishing immensely and are highly supported by the audience at large. If you are looking for business model ideas for your online marketplace. You have come to the right place. Here, you’ll get...
todaynftnews.com
Renault launches its very first industrial Metaverse
Renault is a renowned mobility brand and has been a pioneer for Electric Vehicles in Europe. With its strategic plans to move towards the digital world, the brand is reaching a new stage and is launching its very first industrial Metaverse. Moreover, the Metaverse estimates that by 2025, it will generate € 320 Million, including €260 Million in Inventory Savings.
ISEE, the first company to achieve fully-autonomous operations with their self-driving yard trucks, raises $40 million in Series B.
CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Self-driving technology company, ISEE, has raised $40M in a Series B funding round led by Founders Fund, that included Maersk Growth, Eniac Ventures, New Legacy and other new and existing investors. This brings ISEE’s total funding to $70 million since the company was spun out of MIT in 2017. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005996/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
fintechmagazine.com
43 start-up challenger banks have launched in 2022
43 new challenger banks have launched in 2023, a 17.11% increase on 2021, according to new data released by Finbold. A total of 43 new challenger banks have entered the global marketplace in 2022. This is in spite of the world wide economic downturn triggered by the pandemic and international conflict, revelals a new report by Finbold.
TechCrunch
Maven, now valued at $1.35 billion, is answering a countrywide demand: More fertility benefits
But CEO and founder Kate Ryder stays optimistic. “This is a massive industry that’s full of entrenched interests and misaligned incentives and then there’s the government and the regulators. But I think that the change is afoot,” she said in an interview with TechCrunch. “There’s a...
gcimagazine.com
TC Transcontinental Packaging x vieVERTe Debut Sustainable Flexible Packaging Line
TC Transcontinental Packaging has partnered with vieVERTe to debut a line of sustainable flexible packaging for the home and personal care market with vieVERTe recycle ready packaging, available with up to 38% post-consumer recycled content (PCR) and vieVERTe PCR with up to 50% PCR content. Previously: Sustainable Packaging Innovation: the...
Staack Launches Crowdfunding Campaign for Cannabis Industry Solutions
FinTech Staack has launched a crowdfunding campaign to help it build a solution that will provide digital payments and access to business financing to cannabis businesses. The solution is being built by co-founders and brothers Alexander Harowicz, who worked in private equity, and Adam Harowicz, who is a licensed cannabis distributor, according to a Monday (Nov. 14) press release.
