November is now ‘Virginia Oyster Month’ in recognition of oyster farmers, watermen
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services recently announced that Governor Glenn Youngkin has proclaimed November as Virginia Oyster Month in recognition of the work of oyster farmers, or watermen, across the commonwealth.
NBC12
Virginia joins brief supporting challenge of vehicle emissions rule
Virginia joined in on a brief in support of a multi-state lawsuit against the Environmental Protection Agency over a proposed new rule for greenhouse gas emission standards for vehicles. The brief, led by West Virginia, states the new rule is an “overbroad, top-down regulatory scheme that tries to force people...
fox5dc.com
New Virginia transgender bill proposal
A new bill in Virginia would require transgender student-athletes to play on teams based on their biological sex. FOX 5's Sierra Fox reports from Arlington with more details on the controversial proposal.
NBC12
Richmond building blitz: Permit backlog of nearly 1,200 cleared
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Look around the City of Richmond, and you can see the growth. Large cranes dot the skyline. Construction crews work on new residential and commercial buildings from Manchester to Scott’s Addition. “We’ve all seen the impact of inflation and supply chain, so we really want...
Roanoke City #2 Crime Capital Of Virginia
As reported by James C. Sherlock here in Bacon’s Rebellion, and shared below by agreement, many residents of the Old Dominion may be surprised to learn that the quaint, historic colonial river town and home of Mary Washington University, Fredericksburg, is also the crime capital of Virginia. Sherlock based his findings on research from 2021 […]
WDBJ7.com
State Crime Commission studies DUI enforcement in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Families who have lost loved ones in crashes caused by drunk drivers shared their grief. And law enforcement officials expressed their determination that more needs to be done. “The Crime Commission needs to help us. The General Assembly needs to help us,” said Caroline County Sheriff...
NBC12
Virginia hunters asked to help with chronic wasting disease surveillance
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/DWR Release) - The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is asking hunters for help with the department’s 2022 chronic wasting disease (CWD) surveillance efforts. Each deer-hunting season, the agency reports, DWR works with local hunters, processors and taxidermists to monitor the geographic spread of the disease and...
fox5dc.com
Virginia residents organize against data center rezoning
In northern Virginia, a victory for homeowners who suspected a data center was headed to their community. It took some detective work on their end to figure out what was happening. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts reports from Fairfax County with how this all played out.
Augusta Free Press
Federal grant awarded to Virginia to close broadband availability gap
The National Telecommunications Information Administration is awarding a Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) Planning Grant to the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. The award, totaling $4,999,975.50, was announced by Congressman A. Donald McEachin of Virginia on Wednesday, and will support the “Commonwealth Connect Plan.”. Virginia’s “Commonwealth...
Testing required on deer harvested by hunters in four New River Valley counties
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Firearms season for deer opens on Saturday, November 19 in Virginia. All deer harvested on Opening Day in Pulaski, Montgomery, Carroll, and Floyd Counties are required by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) to be checked for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). The disease has been found in those counties in […]
NBC12
Virginia to receive $5 million to expand high-speed internet access
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia is set to get millions of dollars in federal funding to expand high-speed internet access. Virginia Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner announced that the commonwealth will receive $5 million as part of the Broadband, Equity, Access, and Development (BEAD) Program. “Last year, we passed...
NBC Washington
On Dec. 5, Virginia's HOV Rules Will Change on I-66. Here's What to Know
A big warning for drivers in Northern Virginia: Changes are coming to Interstate 66, both inside and outside the Capital Beltway. HOV requirements along the entire length of I-66, from Rosslyn to Gainesville, will go from HOV-2 to HOV-3 starting Dec. 5. All other drivers will have to pay to use the toll lanes.
Virginia bucks national trend when it comes to sheep
ELK CREEK, Va. (WFXR) — When it comes to livestock, Virginia is probably better known for hogs and cattle, but the number of sheep being raised in the commonwealth is on the rise. There are an estimated 78-thousand head of sheep on Virginia farms. That bucks the national trend. The number of sheep being raised […]
Chesterfield commission rejects massive suburban development near River Road
The Chesterfield Planning Commission has rejected a plan to turn 230 acres of untouched rural land into a sprawling suburb, citing a staff report that found pervasive issues with the proposal.
NBC12
Richmond averaging 1300 eviction filings per month
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Courts are now averaging about 1,300 eviction filings each month. Tuesday, NBC12 sat in on a trio of hearings inside John Marshall Courthouse over impending evictions. People spent the day pleading their cases, hopeful a judge will help keep a roof over their heads. I’m...
royalexaminer.com
Virginia War Memorial seeks military veterans to interview for film about October 1983 events in Beirut and Grenada
If you are veteran who was serving on active duty in October 1983 and were personally involved in the bombing of the US Marine Corps barracks in Beirut, Lebanon or the US invasion of the island of Grenada, the Virginia War Memorial wants to hear from you. Both of these...
NBC 29 News
Virginia to receive millions from settlement with Google
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Attorney General Jason Miyares and 39 other attorneys general have reached a roughly $391 million settlement with Google. The multi-state settlement comes following allegations Google misled consumers about its location tracking practices. This is the largest multi-state attorney general privacy settlement in U.S. history. Virginia will...
Virginia Department of Education unveils proposed changes to history standards
Gov. Youngkin's administration proposed changes to overhaul Virginia's history and social science learning standards that supporters praised but critics called "politically motivated meddling with academic curriculum."
wvtf.org
Virginia has two special elections on the horizon
The November election may be over, but voters aren't done yet. Sometimes it seems like the voting never really ends in Virginia, which has two special elections on the horizon for the General Assembly. In northern Virginia, voters will fill a seat vacated by former Delegate Mark Keam, who stepped down to take a position in the Biden administration. And, voters in Virginia Beach will also fill a vacancy in the state Senate created by Jen Kiggans, who was recently elected to Congress.
wfxrtv.com
Flu cases “very high” and still increasing in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – The Commonwealth is seeing very high levels of “influenza-like activity” and it is still increasing according to the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts. Because cases of influenza are not reportable, the health district does not know how widespread the flu is in...
