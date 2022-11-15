Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Jimmy Johnson Discusses Exclusion From Cowboys Ring of Honor
View the original article to see embedded media. It’s been several years of the same thing for Jimmy Johnson. The former Cowboys coach has been told on several occasions by the team’s owner, Jerry Jones, that he’d be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor, to no avail. And in his latest book, the legendary coach talked about the famous owner.
Centre Daily
‘Lotta Red-Ass!’ Cowboys Coach McCarthy on Losing Locker Room & Gambling at Green Bay
FRISCO - A 14-point lead entering the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field wasn't enough as the Dallas Cowboys fell to the Green Bay Packers 31-28 in overtime on Sunday. And yes, here at The Star in Frisco on Monday, the frustration is still palpable. ... some of it based on some "gambling'' that did not pay off.
numberfire.com
Chiefs putting Kadarius Toney in position to 'continue to grow' after Week 10 performance
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said the team is putting newly-acquired wide receiver Kadarius Toney in a position to "continue to grow" after his impressive outing against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10. What It Means:. "He’s a smart kid, and he does pick it up easy," Reid...
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Kemari Averett, Tight End, Bethune-Cookman Wildcats
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Texans WATCH: RB Eno Benjamin Participates In First Practice. By Coty M. Davis Sports Illustrated Houston Texans News, Analysis and More.
Centre Daily
The Team Meeting That Sparked Steelers Turnaround
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers spent some time during the bye week to hash everything out. They needed to take a deep breath, but they also needed to take accountability. And so far, it worked. We owe Najee Harris an apology. We also need to think about who was in...
Centre Daily
Lions Week 11 Power Rankings: Belief Is a Powerful Drug
Let’s explore what the media had to say about the Detroit Lions, after defeating the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field for their second consecutive victory. "The Lions are now winners of two straight. Sticking it to the Giants, who are winning games in similarly gritty fashion, would bring Dan Campbell’s team full circle, from forgettable Hard Knocks sideshow to missile looking to upend everyone’s dream season."
Centre Daily
Justin Jefferson vs. OBJ? Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers Declares Better Catch
FOXBORO — Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson's greatness in just his third year has taken yet another step forward. And this is coming off last season's 108 catches for 1,616 yards and 10 touchdowns. So what happened?. Jefferson made a spectacular one-hand, 32-yard grab with the Vikings facing...
Centre Daily
Seahawks GM John Schneider: ‘Confident’ Rookies Helping Lead Seattle’s Resurgence
What the Seattle Seahawks have accomplished this season is something essentially no one outside of the organization saw coming. Seahawks' general manager John Schneider, in an interview with FOX Sports, gave a very candid answer as to how the trade of quarterback Russell Wilson was perceived. "We got the s---...
Centre Daily
NFL Power Rankings: Falcons Falling After Loss vs. Panthers?
The Atlanta Falcons (4-6) faced arguably their worst loss of the season this past week against the Carolina Panthers (3-7). The offensive line fell apart and the run game never truly was established in the 25-15 loss against their NFC South rival. To pile on another bad reason behind the...
Centre Daily
Lions’ Midseason Grades: Defense Proves To Be Achilles’ Heel
Detroit's defense has primarily performed like a subpar unit through the team's first nine games in 2022. In fact, thus far this season, the Lions have allowed a league-worst 264 points (29.3 points/game). Without further ado, here are All Lions' first-half grades for the team's position groups on the defensive...
Centre Daily
Broncos 2023 Offseason Moves: Pay-Cut & Release Candidates
The Denver Broncos' 2022 season hasn't been what fans expected, and there's a lot of work to be done in building the roster. Going into 2023, the Broncos will need to figure out how to fill multiple spots in the lineup, particularly on offense. Denver is in a decent position...
Centre Daily
Packers Cut Losses, Release Amari Rodgers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In the 2021 NFL Draft, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst made a curious decision in the third round. He not only drafted receiver Amari Rodgers in the third round, he gave up a fourth-round pick to move up to get him. The Packers needed a true slot receiver but, at 5-foot-9 1/2, Rodgers was short – very short – by team standards.
Centre Daily
Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer, Isaiah Foskey Named Top NFL Draft Prospects
Pro Football Focus released its updated Top 100 players for the upcoming NFL Draft and a trio of Notre Dame standouts made the list. Two of those Irish players - Michael Mayer and Isaiah Foskey - were ranked among the 30 best prospects for the upcoming draft. Mayer ranks as...
Centre Daily
The Night Flipper Anderson Did the Unthinkable
Jim Everett remembers feeling a wave of pride and joy. Surrounded by teammates in the Superdome’s visiting locker room, Everett’s Rams team had just stolen an overtime win. And, in a tradition seemingly as old as the sport itself, coach John Robinson had awarded the game ball to his signal-caller, citing Everett’s grit during a key victory over their NFC West rivals.
Centre Daily
NFL Week 11 Picks From the MMQB Staff
Welcome to Week 11. It’s the week before Thanksgiving, as we inch closer to the time of year when teams start clinching playoff berths. But a couple of the league’s best teams are looking to rebound from Week 10 losses, as the Eagles visit the Colts and the Bills host the Browns.
Centre Daily
Texans WATCH: RB Eno Benjamin Participates In First Practice
HOUSTON — New Houston Texans running back Eno Benjamin made his first practice appearance Thursday morning at the Houston Methodist Training Center. The Texans claimed Benjamin off the waiver wire on Tuesday following his jettison from the Arizona Cardinals. "I’m excited for him," quarterback Davis Mills said. "He’s another...
Centre Daily
Week 11: Las Vegas Raiders First Injury Report
The Las Vegas Raiders announced their first injury report of Week 11 on Wednesday, following the conclusion of their initial practice session. The Silver and Black are preparing to visit the Denver Broncos this Sunday at the Empower Field at Mile High Stadium. From the initial report three Raiders were...
Centre Daily
Seahawks Eager to See Ken Walker III ‘Continue to Grow’ After Strong Start
RENTON, Wash. - Taking the reins for an injured Rashaad Penny six weeks ago, few running backs have been more productive and dynamic than Seahawks rookie sensation Ken Walker III, who has been a catalyst for the team winning four of their past five to vault into first place in the NFC West.
Centre Daily
Baker Mayfield Declined Invitation by Lamar Jackson’s Mother to Work Out
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield recounted a story this week when Lamar Jackson's mother invited him to Florida to train with her son after the two attended the Heisman ceremony in New York. She had helped her son improve his game and was confident she...
Centre Daily
Cobb Expected to Return vs. Titans
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Veteran receiver Randall Cobb, who had emerged as a key weapon on third down early in the season, will be activated from injured reserve and play on Thursday against the Tennessee Titans. NFL Network was the first to report the transaction, which was expected after...
