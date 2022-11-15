Penn State picks up new walk-on commit; Lions target opens recruitment: Newsstand

New Penn State walk-on Liam Powers.

We start with a new walk-on commitment. Central Bucks East offensive lineman Liam Powers, who visited last weekend, announced on Twitter Monday night that he will be a Nittany Lion.

I want to thank my family: Mom, Dad, Connor and, Lauren for always being there for me and, helping me along the way,” Powers wrote. “I would like to thank my coaches: Coach Donnelly, Coach Moosbrugger, Coach Sebal and all my coaches for making me a better player, [and] I would also like to thank my aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and especially my teammates for your support in this process.

“With that being said, after much consideration, I am happy to announce that I am committing to Penn State University! Special thanks to Coach Franklin, Coach Trautwein and Coach Leonard for giving me this opportunity. Thank you all the schools who have recruited me, I am very grateful. I can’t wait to get to work and be part of the Penn State community.”

In other news, a Class of 2023 recruiting target has opened up his recruitment. Miami, Fla., Gulliver Prep four-star corner Daniel Harris decommited from Georgia on Monday night. Penn State has been and will continue to push for the talented senior.

“First I would like to thank the University Of Georgia, Coach Smart, and Coach Fran Brown for building a great relationship with me and my family,” Harris wrote. “I also would like to thank all of the Georgia Bulldog fans who have supported me during my recruitment process.

“However after countless hours of discussing the best possible opportunities for me at the next level I have decided to decommit from The University of Georgia and open up my recruitment.”

Headlines of the day

“They are a very good team. So it’s not just defense. It’s all three phases. Certainly defensively they played extremely well last week. Suffocating. They can cover. They play a lot of either man or multiple, which turns into man once the routes declared. I think the thing they are doing the best, they are second in the Big Ten in sacks only to Michigan by one. So they are getting after the passer and you know, pass coverage and pass rush usually go hand in hand. So they are doing both very well. Offensively, I think their freshman tailback is an elite player. Really good at the skill positions and I think the line has really developed quite a bit. If that was a weakness at one point early in the year it’s not anymore.

“And then the special teams, they are pretty complete in the kicking game. I think what you are looking at is, you know, what they are. They are one of the Top 15 teams in America. They are playing at that level now. That’s what I would say the biggest thing is they have gotten better over the course of the season and they are playing at a high-level run.”

–Rutgers coach Greg Schiano to reporters about this week’s matchup with PSU.