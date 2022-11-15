Frontier Airlines will be rolling out its "All You Can Fly" pass to passengers. The pass includes unlimited flights to all United States destinations, including Puerto Rico. The airline says flights will be available for booking on May 2, 2023. The pass is valid for one year and allows the passenger to customize their travel with purchase options for bags, seats and other ancillary products. Frontier says the pass is currently on sale for $599 with the retail and renewal price going for $1,999 per year. The airline advises flights must be booked on flyfrontier.com as well as certain flights being subjected to blackout periods.

13 HOURS AGO