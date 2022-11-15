ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Marcus Freeman reflects on what he's learned in Year 1

By Nikki Chavanelle
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=223TY1_0jBWhkOo00
(Joshua Bessex, Blue & Gold)

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman is approaching the end of his first year as the leader of the Fighting Irish. Asked to reflect on the takeaway from the, so far, 7-3 season, the former NFL player revealed he believes he is far from a finished product.

“Man, the gamut, we’ve checked off almost every situation throughout this season,” Freeman said. “I’m still learning. I hope five years from now or two years from now I come up here and say I’m still learning. There’s no book for this.

“You can’t just have a plan and think that the plan is going to fix things. You have to correct the things you see with urgency. That’s what I’ve learned more than anything, you have to evaluate and address issues right away. Get them corrected right away. You have to have a sense of urgency for improvement, every day, no matter what your record is. If you have that sense of urgency, it will carry out throughout your program.”

For the former defensive coordinator, learning is a process you go through every day, not just when things are going poorly.

The Irish have two more opportunities to learn before the postseason with a game on Saturday versus BC and the rivalry game versus USC. The 2:30 p.m. kickoff on Saturday serves as a sendoff for the team’s veterans who helped Freeman shape his team in Year 1.

Freeman commends seniors

Notre Dame will be looking to send their seniors off on a high note this weekend, as they take on Boston College in their last home game of the season. Reporters asked Marcus Freeman about his senior class on Monday. As expected, he noted their importance and impact on the program in his first season as the Irish’s head coach.

“I think I’ve told the captains but what I’ll tell those seniors is they’ve built the foundation of what I believe is the future of the Notre Dame football program under me, and that’s different than previous head coaches,” Freeman said.

“Notre Dame football has been successful for a really long time, but the leadership has changed and you have to rebuild that foundation to fit the new leader. And that’s what I’ll credit this group for, is really building the foundation for what I believe is gonna be an extremely bright future of Notre Dame football.”

Freeman explained that he couldn’t have implemented the team’s new culture without the veterans.

“I’ll be forever in debt to this, this will be a special group forever, forever to me because they had blind faith,” Freeman said. “They didn’t choose me to be their head coach and they came to Notre Dame for other reasons, well you know what, I was named head coach no matter if they chose me or not and they committed to the vision I had for this football program. They worked tirelessly, they really built the bond, they established, probably the best word is they implemented the culture that I put on the walls.”

On3’s Kaiden Smith contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Watch: Marcus Freeman On The Legacy of the Senior Class and Jarrett Patterson

In his Thursday press conference before the home finale against Boston College, Marcus Freeman talked about the legacy the senior class and, more particularly, Jarrett Patterson will have on the program moving forward. Freeman also provided an injury update on Brandon Joseph (doubtful), Jack Kiser (probable), and JD Bertrand (100% a go).
On3.com

Everything Boston College players said about Notre Dame football

Boston College graduate student defensive back Jaiden Woodbey lit up when asked about the chance to play at a storied venue like Notre Dame Stadium. He lit up. “Notre Dame’s facility, they have the best away locker rooms I’ve ever seen,” Woodbey told local reporters. “Their field is phenomenal. It’s one of my favorite fields to ever play on. Going back there for the third time, that will be nice.”
NOTRE DAME, IN
The Spun

Ohio State Football Suffered Major Recruiting Loss Tonight

Ohio State lost a top 2023 recruit on Wednesday evening. Four-star running back Mark Fletcher Jr. announced his decision to decommit from the Buckeyes. "I would like to thank the Ohio State University, Coach Tony Alford, and Coach Ryan Day for offering me the privilege of playing football at the next level," Fletcher wrote on Twitter. "However, after long conversations discussing the best opportunities for me and my family, I have decided to recommit from the Ohio State University and open my recruitment. Please respect my decision."
COLUMBUS, OH
BuckeyesNow

2023 Florida Running Back Mark Fletcher Decommits From Ohio State

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage four-star running back Mark Fletcher decommitted from Ohio State on Wednesday evening after taking unofficial visits to Miami (Fla.) and Florida on back-to-back weekends. “First off, I would like to thank The Ohio State University, coach Tony Alford and coach Ryan Day for offering me...
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

5-star WR Brandon Inniss reaffirms Ohio State commitment

Miami Gardens (Fla.) American Heritage five-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss has been committed to Ohio State since June. That hasn’t stopped other programs, especially his hometown Miami Hurricanes, from trying to flip the nation’s No. 3 receiver. After Buckeyes four-star running back commit Mark Fletcher, a high school...
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

Kenny Pickett discusses need for improved run game in complementary offense

After their bye week, Pittsburgh came out and looked much better in their 20-10 win over New Orleans. They put an emphasis on it during their week off and it showed as it was only the fourth time this season that the Steeler offense had put up 20 or more points. With Najee Harris having his best game on the ground this season, Kenny Pickett used that to emphasize the importance of the run game to the black and yellow’s offense.
PITTSBURGH, PA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
75K+
Followers
84K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy